RimWorld’s beta adds swamp biomes and ‘story combat’

RimWorld has left its awkward alpha stage, blossoming into a beta with update 18. It’s called A World of Story, but the update really dabbles in everything, from crazy weather to orbital super weapons. Hitting beta also means that it’s in the final stretch, says developer Tynan Sylvester, and there won’t be any “major” new additions like entirely new systems before launch, though there will still be future updates.
Within the long list of new additions, it is perhaps the most boring feature that has gotten me incredibly eager to jump back in and start a new colony: queuing up jobs. It’s not flashy or sexy, but man is it going to save me a lot of time and frustrating micro-management. So if I want to feed a bedridden colonist and I’ve got no meals, I can order another colonist to pick up the raw resources, bring them back to base, cook them into a tasty snack and then feed my poor patient, all without following them around and waiting for them to finish each task.
If the flashy stuff is all you care about, then there’s plenty of that, too. Orbital super weapons, psychic, mood-altering devices, three types of swamp biome, new furniture and gear, tornadoes, cave networks complete with bug nests and edible mushrooms, new mental breaks — it’s a pretty big update.
There’s also new mental effects. On top of additional mental breaks like following someone around insulting them or slaughtering every animal, there are now inspirations. So your colonists could become inspired, giving them massive bonuses for a few days. These inspirations are connected to specific skills, so a colonist could become an inspired surgeon or an inspired artist.
But what about the story stuff? It’s in the name, after all. Well, there are new story events that can be remembered and celebrated through art; a new end-game challenge where the colonists must power up the hidden spaceship over several days, attempting to survive a series of raids; and “storyful combat”, which gives each combat encounter more narrative flair through descriptions in the combat log.
A World of Story is live now.
20/11/2017 at 11:57 Biscotti says:
Really pleased stuff like job queuing has made it in from mods!
It’s been a while since I played–I was hoping the sexual orientation mechanics might have taken inspiration from mods too, and been updated? There’s a mod called Psychology that overhauls it, but it changes a lot of other stuff too, so I’ve been hesitant to install it. Does anyone who’s kept up with development know?
20/11/2017 at 14:16 Faxanadu says:
Why does RPS promote games, that they themselves have said, are sexist?
If it brings you clicks and money it’s okay?
20/11/2017 at 14:46 Drib says:
They said it *was* sexist. The code was changed after everyone got all mad about it.
20/11/2017 at 14:56 Baines says:
The answer is probably that different people have different opinions.
Another answer is that if RPS refused to cover games because they are tangentially related to objectionable developers or messages, then they wouldn’t be able to cover many games. Which in turn would largely kill the reason to run the site at all.
A third answer is that opinions change. Games also change. People change. Things change.
The cynical answers are “yeah, money talks” and/or “double standards, they exempt themselves from whatever they call out others over”. While RPS has rather strongly shown such behavior in the past (particularly on the double standards front), that was years ago. The site has changed a bit since. It has different owners, a largely different staff, and the main staff that remains show a different level of involvement. I’m not saying modern RPS is perfect, but in that area it certainly seems a degree better than years-old RPS.
20/11/2017 at 15:10 GeoX says:
See, this is why people get all whiney about things they like being accused of sexism or racism: they assume that if you’ve criticized a game on those grounds, you must think it’s completely worthless and must be discarded. But more mature people take more nuanced views. We’d have to throw away and absolute shitload of art if being problematic disqualified it from consideration.
20/11/2017 at 15:35 PancakeWizard says:
Oh, go away.
20/11/2017 at 16:17 wldmr says:
Let’s make this very simple:
It’s: sexist ⇒ flawed
It’s not: sexist ⇒ evil, worthless, etc..
20/11/2017 at 16:51 Faxanadu says:
I’m loving some of the reasoning.
“It’s not doing anything sexist right now, so it’s okay!” Hollywood needs to hear that.
“Opinions change, different people, sexism is not so bad only problematic,” etc. :D
Yeah, instead of that barrel of laughs I think I’ll stick with the cynical “money talks,” thanks.
20/11/2017 at 14:17 slartibartfast says:
Made a tounge in cheek comment about the previous furore created by this site about this game and it got deleted. No swear words, no denigrating anyone just a little joke. I didnt realise opinions opposed to or even poking slight fun at the hivemind were against the law. Interesting.
20/11/2017 at 14:23 Faxanadu says:
That’s how it always goes on any forum that goes full pc. Their perspective is so messed up, that even regular comments tear into that fabric of madness, and thus must be removed.
20/11/2017 at 14:33 slartibartfast says:
Yeah I was wondering do they regret the whole mess and are now trying to brush it under the table? I mean can you really hold it against a sole developer that he wasn’t able to accurately code the human psyche and, in particular, the part that determines sexual preference and sexual attraction?
Lest we forget this is a really good game and also a pure RPS type game (apart from that horrible alleged sexist code) so I’m not surprised they are trying to move on from the previous case of PC hysteria.
20/11/2017 at 14:43 Drib says:
Well RPS does prefer PC hysteria to console hysteria.
20/11/2017 at 15:40 PancakeWizard says:
I suspect RPS isn’t nearly as hysterical as some of the people that comment, but they look at the monsters they created/attracted with guilty embarrassment and just try to avoid flying that flag as much as they did at the height of the madness.
20/11/2017 at 15:12 GeoX says:
Yeah, RPS is just a Stalinist nightmare. Hard to see why you bother hanging around and leaving comments.
20/11/2017 at 15:38 GunnerMcCaffrey says:
It’s probably now one of his duties in the RPS Comment Crime Labour Camp.
20/11/2017 at 16:36 Crafter says:
Honestly, I am still weirded out by that article.
It was such a ridiculous accusation that made so little sense. I lost a ton of respect for RPS for publishing it.
20/11/2017 at 14:44 Drib says:
Well this is neat. The game was always fun, but a bit flat.
Adding natural disasters and maybe a bit more going on might be something to start with.
Though I’d be wary of focusing too much on the slightly crap combat system. It’s really just not Rimworld’s strongest point. Or it wasn’t a year ago when I played it.