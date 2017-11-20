Say hello to Katharine Byrne, our hardware editor

The hivemind grows stronger! After years of wishing we could expand our hardware coverage, we’ve finally found the perfect person to help us do it. Katharine Byrne joins us with years of experience and has already set about writing guides, reviews, and educating the RPS team about what all the bits of plastic inside their computer boxes do. Come and share your best welcomes in the comments below.
Katharine joins us from MCV where she was news editor and prior to that spent years writing about hardware for Expert Reviews. As RPS’s first hardware editor, Katharine will be writing and editing words about all the plastic bits in and around PCs, with a focus on clear, expert advice that doesn’t break down into an incoherent jumble of graphs and jargon.
Like Matt, Katharine has already been writing for the site over the past month, producing reviews of monitors, keyboards and headsets in that time, and there’ll be plenty more to follow in the weeks and months ahead.
You can read about all of Rock Paper Shotgun’s beautiful writers on our about page, including Adam, Alec, Alice, Brendan, Graham and John. But not Matt or Katharine because Graham still hasn’t got around to adding them yet. Give him a minute.
Say hello to Katharine!
20/11/2017 at 18:00 Rulin says:
Cool, hi Kat and welcome!
20/11/2017 at 18:03 S-Hellequin says:
You must be either very brave or very foolish- ahem, I mean, WELCOME!
20/11/2017 at 18:05 DarkFenix says:
Well at least this one has arms.
20/11/2017 at 18:58 CrackedMandible says:
But no beard.
20/11/2017 at 18:05 Sp4rkR4t says:
Hi Katharine, while I fully support the idea of RPS expanding it’s hardware coverage and it not descending into graphs & figures, in some instances (monitors & GPUs especially) some of the numbers really are important and what I have seen over the past few weeks haven’t exactly been the most helpful.
Heres hoping the hardware section grows into something helpful and informative going forward.
20/11/2017 at 19:35 Katharine Byrne says:
Hello! Thanks for the feedback – always good to try and get a reading on exactly how much data you guys want, so will try and incorporate more going forward without going too overboard!
20/11/2017 at 19:47 Chorltonwheelie says:
I love highly technical graphs explained with industry jargon.
Part of the reason I’m an inveterate PC gamerite.
Welcome and good luck.
20/11/2017 at 21:07 Mr. Perfect says:
Indeed. If I’m considering dropping hundreds on a new component, I want some damn thorough testing and data. Typically I get my hardware reviews from Anandtech.com or Arstechnica.com. So if RPS publishes a one page hardware article I’m going to spend a good thirty seconds trying to figure out how to click through from the introductory page to pages two through ten. Once I’ve realized my mistake, I’ll probably think the article is “cute” and move along. ;)
If you’re aiming at a more casual reader, ignore me and I’ll not bother you again.
20/11/2017 at 21:01 Beefsurgeon says:
Yes, more data please!
20/11/2017 at 18:12 Frog says:
Hullo Katharine :)
20/11/2017 at 18:13 SirSnake says:
Excellent! Always good to expand the team.
Be interesting to see what you add that is different to other sites and keeps with the RPS style.
I look forward to it!
20/11/2017 at 18:15 Sakkura says:
This official update is a bit belated, isn’t it? Welcome aboard! Hope you’re prepared for the grognards in the comment section.
20/11/2017 at 18:19 Ninja Dodo says:
Welcome to the realm of infinite bears!
20/11/2017 at 18:19 caff says:
Welcome! I look forward to seeing what bits of shiny plastic and metal you recommend.
20/11/2017 at 18:21 Creeping Death says:
Finally! Why did these posts take so long? Saw their inclusion in the last few weekend what are you playing articles and been very confused.
20/11/2017 at 18:24 Sin Vega says:
Hello! What does this cable plug into?
20/11/2017 at 20:52 GameOverMan says:
You don’t want to know.
20/11/2017 at 18:42 RaunakS says:
Welcome to our house! Enter freely. Go safely, and leave something of the happiness you bring.
20/11/2017 at 18:58 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Doodly-howdy!
20/11/2017 at 19:04 Spuzzell says:
Welcome!
Please feel free to take these comments as a baseline and graph subsequent comments against them.
20/11/2017 at 19:05 Grizzly says:
That is a cool picture.
20/11/2017 at 19:38 dangermouse76 says:
Love me some hardware coverage. Also a bit of a stat and comparison fan to. So if this made it into the reviews, that would be a plus for me.
And welcome !
20/11/2017 at 19:49 Koozer says:
Okay, right, so, is that another Horace, or has the same old Horace we love/fear been cyborgified? Will we see vanilla Horace again? Are there more Horaces? Maybe infinite Horaces??
Also hello Katharine.
20/11/2017 at 19:50 Earl-Grey says:
Hello.
There, I’ve said it.
I know my friendly demeanour is intoxicatingly welcoming but don’t let it go to your head.
20/11/2017 at 20:03 Risingson says:
Hi, welcome.
20/11/2017 at 20:04 jomurph86 says:
Hi!
20/11/2017 at 20:06 MiniMatt says:
Welcome! Any hints on how you’ll be voting in the annual calendar? Can you be bribed? Not that we have a forum side bet running or anything.
Re hardware, my only request would be a nod toward noise. A (functionally) silent PC is a god send, and in the absence of an anechoic chamber TDP is a really useful benchmark – on the basis that more watts means more heat means more fans spinning faster. Not to mention what burning all those watts does to the polar bears.
20/11/2017 at 20:23 R. Totale says:
Hallo! What is a “hardware”?
20/11/2017 at 20:35 Ejia says:
Surprisingly, Borg-assimilated Horace is less frightening
20/11/2017 at 20:49 kwaylood says:
Hullo! Already enjoying the articles, looking forward to more.
20/11/2017 at 20:53 Ratty says:
Hullo & Welcome,
Now please something about these graphics card prices.
Thx
:)
20/11/2017 at 20:54 Mi-24 says:
Hello and welcome!
I have a couple of questions on hardware I’ve been meaning to ask:
– if you plug a power cable into itself do you get infinite power?
– Why is my wifi so terrible?
– what does that purpose of that screwdriver in my pc case? what does it do if its not attached to anything? If I remove it will my pc explode?
20/11/2017 at 22:13 Harlander says:
It probably won’t explode, but if it’s magic, your PC might just stop working.
20/11/2017 at 20:58 Wednesday says:
Can you shoehorn her onto the podcast asap? It’s kinda worse off, phonically, for being just blokes.
20/11/2017 at 21:54 heretic says:
+1000000000000
Mind you I still enjoy the podcast but would be good anyhow :D
20/11/2017 at 21:55 NetharSpinos says:
Hello!