Welcome Matt Cox, our new staff writer

Sound the trumpets! The RPS hivemind has been restored once more. After an exhaustive search (we emailed him), we’ve hired Matt Cox as our newest staff writer. Please join us in the comments to throw your best hellos at his feet.

Eagle-eyed observers (eg. anyone who can read) will have noticed Matt’s name around the site a lot over the past couple of months. We’re thrilled to have locked him inside the RPS treehouse permanently, so he can continue to write excellent words about the multiplayer games he assures us he’s very good at. I mean, pfft, anyone can do this.

You can read about RPS’s growing tribe of fabulous writers on our about page, which Matt is not on at the time of writing because Graham hasn’t got round to updating it yet. If you dream of seeing your own mug on that page, there’s hope for you: we’re still looking to hire a guides editor, with applications closing soon.

Say hello to Matt!