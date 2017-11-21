Grab a Vive, Fallout 4 VR, Doom VFR and more for just £599 this Black Friday

What’s this? A Black Friday deal that actually starts on *rubs eyes* Friday and doesn’t last the entire month of November? Well, I never. I’ll flag this again on the day itself, but I thought I’d tell you about this now just to give you the heads up, because if you’ve been waiting to get an HTC Vive on the cheap, have I got the deal for you.
For this Friday – the dreaded Black Friday – HTC is doing a pretty swell Vive bundle deal. For just £599, you can get a Vive headset and deluxe audio strap (the latter of which normally costs £99), free pre-order codes for Fallout 4 VR and Doom VFR, a free copy of Google’s Tilt Brush software for pretty virtual reality paintings and scribbles, and a one month’s subscription to HTC’s Viveport service, where you get five free apps or games for free every month from Vive’s curated collection.
That’s a saving of over £150 all told, making it a great time to jump into VR if you haven’t already. The games speak for themselves, but the free deluxe audio strap is quite the coup, as this adds integrated headphones to the Vive headset and makes it more comfortable to wear.
The deal will run from Friday 24th until midnight on Monday 27th, and anyone in Europe will be able to pick one up from Vive.com, GAME UK, Scan, Overclockers, Very and Littlewoods.
If you also happen to dig the stuff available on Viveport, then there are further deals to be had there as well, as you’ll be able to get discounted subscriptions starting tomorrow (Wednesday 22nd) until Monday 27th. A subscription normally costs £6.99 per month, but you’ll be able to grab a 3-month subscription for just £12.99 (35% off), a 6-month subscription for £19.99 (50% off) or a full year’s subscription for £29.99 (63% off).
We’ll be adding this to our main Black Friday hub when the deal goes live, but in the mean time, why not have a browse of the best graphics cards deals we’ve found to make sure your PC is up to scratch? And, you know, why not grab a new monitor or SSD while you’re at it as well?The deals, they never stop.
21/11/2017 at 17:29 ResonanceCascade says:
It’s still tough to beat the deal on the Rift unless you’re just utterly philosophically opposed to Facebook — which some people certainly are.
21/11/2017 at 17:39 rocketman71 says:
For good reason.
21/11/2017 at 17:55 Vandelay says:
There is also the fact that the Vive is a far more open then the Rift. They would definitely try to block the likes of Re-Vive if they didn’t suffer the inevitable backlash (I believe they already tried it.) I also understand that it is generally regarded that the Vive is the superior bit of kit.
I bought my Vive just before there was the price cut on the Rift (literally about 2-3 weeks before the summer deal!) I probably would have given more consideration to which one I got, but I think I would likely have ended up with the same decision.
21/11/2017 at 18:06 Sakkura says:
“generally regarded” by Valve fanboys mostly.
If they cost about the same it would be a tough decision. As it is, the Rift is a no-brainer.
21/11/2017 at 18:31 ResonanceCascade says:
Again, this is purely philosophical. The Rift can play everything the Vive can. It just *also* has the Oculus store, too, which is Rift-only.
I don’t believe there’s any consensus on the Vive being any better. Both have strengths and weaknesses. The Vive theoretically has better tracking, but in practice, 3 cameras on the Rift is just as good unless you’re doing warehouse-scale playspaces.
21/11/2017 at 19:16 Severn2j says:
I had the Vive for its first year, then sold it and bought a Rift after its price cut, as I wanted to see both sides of the VR fence, and in my opinion, I cant really I prefer one over the other.
The price of having Rift should include a third sensor (£59) as it’s essential to having 360 movement, although I still think Vive does the room scale better with its lighthouse approach. Contrary to popular belief, I also found the Vive easier to setup.
Software-wise, they can both play the same software, thanks to ReVive, although Rift-only games on Vive take some getting used to having the Touch controllers in game, rather than the Vive wands (SteamVR detects both and shows the correct ones). In fact the biggest thing the Rift has over the Vive is the touch controllers, which are much better than Vive’s wands, but overall it doesnt matter which you go for as they are both great.
Apart from the whole Facebook thing.
21/11/2017 at 20:38 Chaz says:
Worth noting, you don’t actually need a Facebook account or to go anywhere near it. I certainly don’t have one.
But yes, a certainly Mr Zuckerberg is essentially Oculus’s supreme overlord.
21/11/2017 at 19:47 Rindan says:
Eh, the Vive has other advantages; the most notable that it is actually full room VR. If you have a big enough space for full room VR (roughly 2 x 1.5m), the Vive is still the better experience.
My advice though? Unless you have money burning a hole in your pocket, wait. The next generation is going to hit within 6 months to a year, and it is going to be drastically better than all options out there. The Vive with its full room VR was a pretty bad ass thing. Oculus has almost caught up, and if price matters it certainly is the obvious answer, but both systems are pale shadows of what the next revision is going to be.
If you need a toy and have money burning a hole in your pocket, go for it. I have a Vive and don’t regret it. That said, I’d wait.
22/11/2017 at 00:54 Zenchess says:
I have about a 2.3 x 2.1 m playing space, and the rift is certainly ‘full room VR’ and has been for quite some time. This is a very common misconception that vive users seem to have – the rift has full room scale tracking and with 3 sensors ($400 rift + sensor is still much cheaper than a vive) the tracking is flawless.
Vive users love to talk about how ‘superior’ their experience is to the rift – yet if you actually go to common review sites the rift is often recommended over the vive, and not because of price. With the massive price difference however, it becomes a no-brainer.
I find it interesting that RPS features a VIVE discount, but not a RIFT discount ($50 off on different sites on black friday). It’s almost like this is sponsored content.
21/11/2017 at 17:36 Drib says:
But I already bought a Rift for significantly less, months ago.
Don’t drag me into a console war.
21/11/2017 at 18:13 Kefren says:
I really like the Vive, and it got me into VR; but after using Touch controllers I wouldn’t want to go back. Very few Rift games make use of all the gestures (thumbs up, pointing etc) but picking things up with a real grab motion is so intuitive you can’t go back. Likewise drawing guns from a side holster, or a shotgun from over your shoulder (e.g. in Robo Recall). When it comes to immersion and natural actions, controllers are key.
21/11/2017 at 19:50 WMain00 says:
So are you saying the Oculus Rift’s touch controllers are far superior?
Been very tempted to buy one, but I’ve been conflicted on which one to go for. The Rift seems to be more comfortable and easier to use, whereas the Vive seems to be much more of a VR experience, but requires a ridiculous amount of room?
21/11/2017 at 20:26 Kefren says:
Yes, the Oculus Touch controllers are much better. There’s a nice demo tool that you can use them with that shows how it can detect open-hand waves, finger points (e.g. for pressing buttons), thumbs up, open palm, closed fist (punching etc), and you pick up or drop by basically closing your fist on an object in a way that feels natural. It is worlds away from just pressing and holding a button to pick up. Of course, it requires the games to make use of the different inputs. It’s like the secret inbuilt mic in the Rift – I didn’t even know it had one until I tried an “experience” where you speak aloud and and app knows which of the statements you said and the videos actors react appropriately. A gimmick at the moment, but with potential.
I thought both the Vive and Rift were equal in graphics and comfort.
I set up my Rift for “room-scale” – two sensors at diagonals. It worked fine for 360 degree actions. My space was below the recommended for roomscale (so in Steam VR I chose static 360) but games still worked flawlessly – you can still move round and turn in whatever space you have, I played Robo Recall in the narrow band between my sofa and the wall, worked perfectly.
Some people say they don’t like the slight gap at the nosepiece for the Rift but I found it useful – by tilting my head back I could immediately see where I was facing (often opposite to where I thought I was facing!) and reorientate myself without removing the headset.
I played through many full games such as Robo Recall, Narcosis, House of the Dying Sun, and had great fun.
21/11/2017 at 20:29 WMain00 says:
Thank you for that, that’s very helpful.
Hmmm. I’m now thinking I might try buying a Rift at some point instead. It’s cheaper and sounds more in line with a home entertainment system compared to the Vive.
Hopefully they might have a black friday sale also.
21/11/2017 at 20:46 Runty McTall says:
Vive owner here and two things:
1) VR is awesome, definitely get into it; &
2) Don’t get into it now – second gen is surely just around the corner and has the potential for really awesome stuff – not just higher res per eye and better ergonomics but potentially wireless as standard (the cord is a pain) and inside out tracking (no lighthouse / external cameras).
If you’ve waited this long, I’d seriously consider giving it another few months.
Just my 2 cents.
21/11/2017 at 20:55 Chaz says:
Space is definitely a VR issue regardless of which HMD you plum for, even the new Win VR ones, in that more room is better. Ideally, you want at least a 7×7 foot space you can move around in if you’re going to be doing roomscale stuff, and it also needs to be near where your PC is situated too.
21/11/2017 at 20:14 Faxanadu says:
I would jump on VR in a second if there was just ONE decent game for it. Just one “Skyrim 2 with better graphics waving swords in your hands and no silly teleport movement” -game.
Or just a hentai game optimized for VR, purchase made!
But it’s just a tech demo fest still… Bahhhh.
21/11/2017 at 20:22 _Nocturnal says:
“Just”, you say.
21/11/2017 at 21:17 Tiax says:
Don’t bother with the Vive, the Oculus is the only one to have exclusives (not that’s necessarily a good thing) that are great like Robo Recall and Lone Echo, the room scale is as good as the Vive if you add a 3rd sensor and the touch controllers is the n°1 feature for VR that you don’t want to miss.
Although all things said, you could also wait for the 2nd gen of VR…