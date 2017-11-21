Grab a Vive, Fallout 4 VR, Doom VFR and more for just £599 this Black Friday

What’s this? A Black Friday deal that actually starts on *rubs eyes* Friday and doesn’t last the entire month of November? Well, I never. I’ll flag this again on the day itself, but I thought I’d tell you about this now just to give you the heads up, because if you’ve been waiting to get an HTC Vive on the cheap, have I got the deal for you.

For this Friday – the dreaded Black Friday – HTC is doing a pretty swell Vive bundle deal. For just £599, you can get a Vive headset and deluxe audio strap (the latter of which normally costs £99), free pre-order codes for Fallout 4 VR and Doom VFR, a free copy of Google’s Tilt Brush software for pretty virtual reality paintings and scribbles, and a one month’s subscription to HTC’s Viveport service, where you get five free apps or games for free every month from Vive’s curated collection.

That’s a saving of over £150 all told, making it a great time to jump into VR if you haven’t already. The games speak for themselves, but the free deluxe audio strap is quite the coup, as this adds integrated headphones to the Vive headset and makes it more comfortable to wear.

The deal will run from Friday 24th until midnight on Monday 27th, and anyone in Europe will be able to pick one up from Vive.com, GAME UK, Scan, Overclockers, Very and Littlewoods.

If you also happen to dig the stuff available on Viveport, then there are further deals to be had there as well, as you’ll be able to get discounted subscriptions starting tomorrow (Wednesday 22nd) until Monday 27th. A subscription normally costs £6.99 per month, but you’ll be able to grab a 3-month subscription for just £12.99 (35% off), a 6-month subscription for £19.99 (50% off) or a full year’s subscription for £29.99 (63% off).

We’ll be adding this to our main Black Friday hub when the deal goes live, but in the mean time, why not have a browse of the best graphics cards deals we’ve found to make sure your PC is up to scratch? And, you know, why not grab a new monitor or SSD while you’re at it as well?The deals, they never stop.