Celebrate Mass Effect turning 10 with some animation facts

To celebrate Mass Effect’s 10th anniversary (crikey!), animator Jonathan Cooper, currently at Naughty Dog, has shared 10 animation-related facts about the game on Twitter. There are a lot of interesting titbits, like the mo-cap being filmed on the same sound stage as Gone With The Wind, or Cooper being inspired by Ricky Gervais’ Extras when it came to picking the close-up camera style for conversations, but nothing beats the story behind Anderson punching Udina in the face. Udina was a worm, so it’s a popular scene, but probably not with the actor playing Udina. He actually got clocked on the jaw. It happens to the best of us.
21/11/2017 at 17:00 Drib says:
I didn’t recognize the scene up there.
So without context initially, it looked like someone dancing, with a concerned expression, while someone else calmly if awkwardly napped on a school desk in front of him.
I think I prefer that line of events to the one described.
21/11/2017 at 18:17 TheAngriestHobo says:
High School Musical 5: The Reaper War
21/11/2017 at 19:21 Ghostwise says:
This scene is actually damn good if the player empathises with Anderson going for the Hail Mary mutiny, rather than just snickering because The Suit™ had to be punched out.
21/11/2017 at 21:04 Sin Vega says:
It made me laugh simply because it took me by surprise. The juxtaposition of Anderson suggesting that he had some clever plan with him simply walking up and twatting Udina in the face was not what I thought was gonna happen at all.
21/11/2017 at 17:36 Ghostwise says:
Oh, cool tweetstorm. Thanks for the head-up.
21/11/2017 at 20:31 Zorgulon says:
That was really interesting! Also the nostalgia to watching those old trailers was really something.
Shepard.