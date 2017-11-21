Clicker Heroes 2 ditches free-to-play in favor of “cleaner conscience”

Can you hear the people click? Clicking the song of angry men? The Clicker Heroes devs couldn’t, but they’re nonetheless changing their business model so that the studio can have a “cleaner conscience”. Clicker Heroes 2, the sequel to the idle game that Graham describes as “Diablo’s metagame with the participative act of exploration and combat removed”, will have an upfront cost of $29.99 rather than in-game purchases.
The a blog post by developers Playsaurus argues that “Games are inherently addictive,” and details the ethical and game design reasons behind the shift. Despite designing the first game so that you never had to spend rubies, a currency that could mostly only be attained with real money, the devs still found that some people spent thousands of dollars on the game. While they note that this is obviously ok if those people happen to be rich, they suspect that probably wasn’t true in most cases. While Playsaurus say that they’re happy to offer refunds, they’re aware that those most in need of one might not be prepared to ask.
We really don’t like making money off players who are in denial of their addiction. And that’s what a large part of free-to-play gaming is all about. Everyone in the industry seems to rationalize it by shifting the blame, assuming way too much cognizance on the part of their victims. People can make their own decisions, right? But it just doesn’t sit well with me. Despite very few of our players having complained, it felt wrong when we started doing it and it still feels wrong now.
While I think it should be acknowledged that not all free-to-play games are exploitative, recognising the reduced autonomy that can be inherent to addiction is certainly praiseworthy. Actively stepping away from it is even more commendable, especially when the new business model should make for a better game. I’m all too familiar with the “ugly cloud” that hovers over games in microtransaction form – while I hardly ever indulge, I still get the nagging feeling that I could be having a better time if I spent some more money. That said, I’m not sure Clicker Heroes (which I haven’t tried) would be one of them. As Graham notes:
I can understand why someone would become engrossed in Clicker Heroes, even if I (hope I) won’t allow myself the same. I can understand why someone might spend hours maximising a numbers game, even if it’s far too dry for me. I cannot understand why you’d spend money to shortcut the only system Clicker Heroes has – unless the game’s dopamine drip has bypassed your common sense.
Playsaurus have confirmed that they won’t be changing anything about the free-to-play model of the first game, though they do reiterate that their “unlimited refund policy still stands”.
21/11/2017 at 12:14 mukuste says:
> $29.99
Are they for friggin’ real now?
21/11/2017 at 12:26 Phantom_Renegade says:
Considering people spends hundreds if not thousands of dollars, this is a steal.
21/11/2017 at 15:59 Chaoslord AJ says:
Considering I have 1.1k+ hours and paid -nothing- it’s pretty much. And Clickers 1 isn’t worth that much even if you consider the time (it runs in the background and is a lesson about addiction behavior). Best thing about it are the funny descriptions.
And Clickers 1 wasn’t complete on release. If they get the money for CH2 up front who knows if they’ll keep expanding the game or will I have to buy DLCs?
For 30$ it would have to be the best clicker ever made from the get-go.
21/11/2017 at 12:21 Stone_Crow says:
The AAA priced clicker game!
21/11/2017 at 12:25 Phantom_Renegade says:
30 bucks is hardly AAA. That’s currently between 60 and 80. 100, if you count season pass bullshit and you really should.
21/11/2017 at 12:34 Mungrul says:
Fair play to them.
I mean, I wouldn’t pay $29.99 for a clicker, but I know I’ve been in the position they outline before, and I appreciate developers fessing up to their part in the whole sordid affair.
We frown on the pusher/addict relationship when it comes to illegal drugs, yet this practice in games exploits the same cycle of abuse.
21/11/2017 at 12:37 Telkir says:
Hmmm. I had been thinking it might go for around $10-15 dollars and that would have made me think twice. Now I’m probably going to pass on the day-one buy.
I commend their standpoint and their bravery. As much as I would like to support them more solidly by forking out, this just seems too much for a clicker game, however polished it may be.
21/11/2017 at 14:30 Freud says:
Clicker Heroes is a thermometer right up the behind of gaming.
Pointless busywork as entertainment.
21/11/2017 at 15:00 Merry says:
Interesting. What games do you think have a “point”, beyond entertainment?
21/11/2017 at 15:03 GeoX says:
I mean…it’s laudable in a sense, sure, but I feel like “they’re free” is the only reason most people play clickers at all. And most people DON’T end up paying anything for them. I know in all the hours I wasted with Clicker Heroes, I was never even tempted to. Paying a pretty substantial chunk of cash for a dumb, mindless thing that I’m embarrassed to admit I’ve played does not seem like a thing that would ever happen.
21/11/2017 at 15:48 Deano2099 says:
I wouldn’t pay much more than $5 for Clicker Heroes, if anything. But we’ve no idea what the sequel will be like yet. I’ve let to play a clicker that justifies a $30 price tag but some come close – Realm Grinder for example is full of content and actual gameplay in terms of figuring out builds.
The idea of “let’s just make a really good game with this mechanic” doesn’t seem that ridiculous.
21/11/2017 at 16:08 Chaoslord AJ says:
Realm Grinder is pretty complex for the genre and I even bought the smallest tier real money item as a tribute.