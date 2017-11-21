Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is the next Bioware remaster

We won’t have full details until a bit later today (noon PST/8PM UK), but here’s the headline: Bioware’s 2002 RPG Neverwinter Nights is next to receive Beamdog‘s Enhanced Edition treatment. What do we want to see from a tweaked and modernised take on Bioware’s first foray into 3D RPGs, and whose revered modding tools launched a legion of player-made adventure modules?



NWN Enhanced follows on from this year’s Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition, which follows shinied-up, modern OS-friendly versions of Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II and Icewind Dale. We can likely expect some graphical improvements and improved support for 2017 PCs, but what else could be in the mix? I’d like to see a slicker interface and an even more approachable editor, and better character models would be nice, but the thing with NWN is that it’s nothing like the pain in the cheeks to get working and looking acceptable that the 2D Infinity engine games were. So I’m looking forwards to seeing what ways they have found to tart it up.

As revealed by Beamdog earlier today, we’ll be able to see that in a Twitch livestream at noon PST, and all being well we’ll also be running a full reveal on the site around about that then too.