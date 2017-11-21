Rock out with Brütal Legend for free today

Brütal Legend, Double Fine’s heavy metal action-RTS hybrid, is completely free on the Humble Store. It was also free yesterday, so let’s pretend I told you about this 24 hours ago. Once you grab it, it’s yours to keep. You’ve still got a day and change to pick it up, so get on it.
If it’s not already in your library, then you’ve been missing out, though it is a tad uneven. Half of it is an over-the-top, kinetic action game, and that’s ultimately the good part. But then, after you’ve worked your way through the story of Jack Black’s roadie-turned-saviour, you’ll unlock the RTS half, and it’s… not great.
I’ll let Alec, who reviewed the Brütal Legend PC port in 2013, take over.
It’s not an RTS: there are RTS bits in there, and like the driving elements and the open world aspect those bits just don’t quite stand up on their own. The ever-flipping, ever-spinning buggy you can summon to drive at any point is frequently a headache to control, while its weapons’ unreliable auto-aim rams home that sense of not really being in control. The strategy bits are too badly hampered in the name of making them work on a gamepad, with the opportunity to add much-needed stuff like per-squad control and hotkeys (I know, I know, I’m making RPS a parody of itself) for the PC version sadly not taken. The battles look great and there’s a wide variety of reliably silly, art-staff-gone-wild units, but I quickly found myself dreading the irregular junctures they’d arrive at.
Brütal Legend, then, is good in spite of its not insignificant issues. Like so much of Double Fine’s output, a lot of that is down to the exceptional world and immediately likable characters that populate it. Black is as loud and energetic as he’s ever been, and for the classic metal fans among you, he’s joined by the likes of Lemmy and Ozzy and their peculiar in-game alter egos. And what a world they reside in; it’s like someone built a world out of heavy metal album covers. Not surprisingly, it’s got a killer soundtrack, too.
21/11/2017 at 12:31 Yachmenev says:
Not to knock of an effort too much here, but reading that feels like the author is overthinking this a bit, with that kind ofa a minireview for a free game. :P ‘
Anyone who feels like there’s anything with the game that draws the attention should just get it, add it, and try it out for themselves.
21/11/2017 at 12:38 mukuste says:
You get to a point where free time is actually a more restrictive resource than the few bucks it would cost to buy some old game.
21/11/2017 at 12:45 fuggles says:
That’s me! Had it on Xbox, half played it. It was alright, but I don’t have time for merely alright anymore.
21/11/2017 at 13:27 Fraser Brown says:
Do you think the lack of a price tag should make it above criticism?
21/11/2017 at 13:59 MisterFurious says:
Yeah, fuck thinking. Just bow your head and do as you’re told!
21/11/2017 at 13:01 Ninja Dodo says:
I really enjoyed this game. I think it got unfairly panned for not being what people expected but the RTS stuff was actually great if you didn’t go in expecting cartoon metal God of War (blame EA for marketing it wrong).
My only problem with the game is that side missions are mostly underdeveloped and repetitive and the lack of story campaigns for the other factions. Apparently the original scope was much bigger and it definitely felt like there was supposed to be more, as the final battle feels like it comes out of nowhere. That, and an uneven difficulty curve… they could have tutorialized it a bit better.
But man, the imaginative characters and world, driving around in your hot rod, melting faces with guitar solos, the music, the art… it’s really something.
21/11/2017 at 13:26 somnolentsurfer says:
Absolutely. This is one of the most underrated games I know. I’ve never considered myself a particular metal fan, but this was like a musical education. Roaring round the world blasting Die For Metal was something else.
21/11/2017 at 14:01 Drib says:
I had a ton of fun with Brutal Legend, both on the Xbox initially and later on the PC.
Yeah, there’s problems with it. But it’s also great fun tooling around the weirdo metal-themed world in your car, fighting demons and freeing dragons or whatever.
It’s certainly worth the current price at least, and I’d recommend it to anyone who like third-person-faff-about games.