Have You Played… SUPERHOT VR?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Here’s the point where I usually say “so VR didn’t pan out like we’d hoped, eh?” and then people who really like VR go “hey, stop that!”. So this time, I won’t, and instead will say: here’s a really, really cool VR game. SUPERHOT VR.
You may already be familiar with SUPERHOT’s non-gogglicious variant, a first person-shooter/puncher/shurikener whose primary conceit is that all action runs in super-slow motion unless you yourself are moving. When you do, it speeds up into real-time. I.e. it’s like an inverse bullet-time, and your job is to use the breathing space offered by your own motionlessness to line up and make every shot count.
SUPERHOT VR, guess what, moves that to into virtual reality and, honestly, it’s the most Action Movie experience I think I’ve ever had. You’re not just shooting with a couple of handheld dildo-things: you’re using your whole body to duck and weave, to upper cut and to bottle-throw, to lunge out and grab a dropped gun as it slowly falls to earth, to contort your spine into dramatic positions that move you out of the way of a bullet moving at three miles an hour.
It’s a workout, it’s thrilling, and it’s also a strategic puzzle: learning through failure the most efficient and dramatic order in which to take down enemies with a variety of nearby objects. If you have a headset, SUPERHOT VR is mandatory.
21/11/2017 at 15:36 Mungrul says:
Yeah, I’m very fond of this. Before Lone Echo came out, I would have said Superhot VR is as close to a killer app as VR gets.
21/11/2017 at 15:39 Drib says:
SUPERHOT VR is absolutely the best VR experience I have had. A+ through and through.
VR might not exactly be the future, I dunno. But for this game it was stellar. The ducking and weaving and sense of being a cool, bullet-time action hero was excellent.
I’d always recommend this wholeheartedly to anyone with a VR set.
21/11/2017 at 15:48 JonasScott says:
I have not and will not play this game. This game and the non-VR original were put on my personal blacklist because the devs took money for a timed Oculus exclusivity deal.
Exclusivity to a display is bullshit.
21/11/2017 at 15:54 Da5e says:
Well I bought it and it’s dead good, so hey!
21/11/2017 at 16:03 Mungrul says:
I mean, exclusivity angers me too, but in these circumstances, I can understand why an indie developer would agree to it. It was probably a hefty wedge of cash, and didn’t prevent them from releasing on Vive and PSVR eventually. And the controls are different enough on the three main VR platforms that each build would have to be significantly tailored to said platforms. Oculus just made sure the devs devoted the resources to their platform first.
It’s nothing like Bethesda refusing to support Oculus customers at all.
21/11/2017 at 16:11 Drib says:
“Grr, I’m so mad that a game came out without coming out on everything, that I’ll deprive myself of fun! That’ll show ’em!”
21/11/2017 at 17:34 MrUnimport says:
“Grr! I’m so indignant that someone stuck to some kind of principle rather than engaging in reflexive consumerism that I’ll leave a snide and belittling comment! That’ll show ’em!”
21/11/2017 at 18:01 Sakkura says:
And it did actually come out on all the things, just a little delayed on some. Sony is pushing exclusivity a lot harder for the PSVR.
21/11/2017 at 16:25 Machinedrum says:
Gameplay wise it is the king of VR for me. Everyone who played it at my place was blown away. You are really in the game, the simple graphics and aesthetics strengthen it. Endless modes are also fun to just work out your frustration :-)
It did never fell like a workout for me, more like ballet :-)
21/11/2017 at 16:53 Kefren says:
I never got round to this, but Robo Recall is a bit like a full-speed version (though you can slo-mo it down a bit by choosing a teleport location). Grabbing weapons, throwing empty ones (and robots), shooting, hitting etc. It’s not a perfect game (and I had no interest at all in the score/combo aspects – I would have preferred more of a story and more than two environments) but the tactility of it is totally convincing. The first time you rip off a robot’s head or arm is an eye-opener.
21/11/2017 at 16:55 empty_other says:
Advanced Slap Fight simulator.
Time pass when you move. When melee fighting enemies it is easy to throw a punch too early. So to pass the time you wiggle your hands until they are close enough for you to slap them.
21/11/2017 at 17:17 Vandelay says:
Hey, stop th… Oh wait!
Superhot VR is awesome. Anyone that owns or has access to a VR headset really has to try it. It is probably the most perfect implementation of the format so far (although it did cause my brother to punch a mostly full cup of tea and spill it all over my carpet!)
I don’t think that VR as it currently is is necessarily the future, as there are still a few too many issues for it to go fully mainstream, both technically (screen-door, unreadable text, low fidelity,) and on the software side (games are short and regularly trying to just emulate traditional games.) I am certain it will become the future after another couple of iterations though.
21/11/2017 at 17:49 milligna says:
Nobody but morons trying to goose their stock portfolio thought VR would be an overnight success. Niche is just fine as the tech and software develops.