Black Friday 2017: The best deals on graphics cards, monitors, SSDs and more

The sale event to end all sale events is here. That’s right, folks, Black Friday 2017 is upon us, and this year’s sales frenzy is set to be bigger than ever as we head into the Christmas shopping period. In all honesty, they should just rename it Black November, as you’ll find deals happening literally RIGHT NOW in the run-up to Black Friday proper.

To save you trawling through the web in search of a good bargain, we’ve created this handy guide containing everything you need to know about Black Friday 2017. If you’re on the hunt for a new graphics card, a bigger and better monitor, splash out on a fast SSD or upgrade your gaming headset, this is the place to be. We’ll be updating this hub page on a regular basis as new deals get announced, too, so make sure to keep it in your bookmarks if you fancy grabbing yourself a bit of a bargain before Christmas. We’ve also got tips on the best places to browse, and how to find out if those hot discounts are really as good as they seem.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US. Retailers, both online and physical, offer some of their best deals on Black Friday, and will often cut their prices in the weeks leading up to the big day. It’s now become a UK phenomenon as well. It also has a closely-related cousin, Cyber Monday, which happens three days after Black Friday and is reserved for purely online deals. To all intents and purposes, though, it’s simply another day of big savings.

When is Black Friday 2017?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24th. Expect retailers to open earlier and close later than usual. Online, stores will typically start their deals on Thursday November 23rd, giving you even more time to snap up those bargains, but it’s become increasingly common to start deals much earlier.

Black Friday 2017 tips

If you’re looking for game discounts, you’ll find the usual sales taking place on Steam, GOG and Green Man Gaming. While you’re unlikely to find any big deals on the newest releases, there should still be some decent savings to be found on titles from earlier in the year you might have passed by at the time. Nevetheless, we’ve included some of our picks of the best games deals at the end of the post.

The juiciest discounts, however, will be on PC components and peripherals. Of course, while we’ll endeavor to bring you the very best deals from around the internet, you should also check CamelCamelCamel before you buy to see if you’re actually getting a good price. This keeps track of product prices all year round, helping you identify if a Black Friday deal is actually a great, one-time discount or whether it’s pretty much always this kind of price regardless of whether it’s Black Friday or not.

The best sites for deals are found below.

UK:

US:

Best Black Friday deals

Games:

If you’re here for the games, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best deals we’ve found so far from a range of digital retailers:

PCs:

HP Omen 870-224 Desktop & HP Mixed Reality Headset with Controllers Package – $670 from Best Buy

As if buying a great gaming PC on the cheap wasn’t enough, this HP bundle also comes with the company’s Windows Mixed Reality headset that lets you experience the worlds of virtual and augmented reality. In the PC itself, you get a Core i5-7400 processor, a 3GB GTX 1060 and 8GB of RAM. Not the most powerful PC, perhaps, but certainly not a bad deal for $670.

Chillblast Fusion Legion Gaming PC – £500 from Ebuyer

One of Ebuyer’s daily deals for Tuesday 21st, this Chillblast PC comes with an AMD Athlon X4-860K QC processor, 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1050 graphics card and a 1TB HDD – not bad for just £500.

Laptops:

Asus FX503VD-DM080T – £600 from Amazon

Normally around £800, this 15.6in gaming laptop has a GTX 1050 inside it, plus an Intel i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. It’s pretty slimline, too, measuring 25mm thick.

HP Pavilion 17-ab200na – £899 from AO

This HP Pavilion laptop is currently £100 off. In it, you get a powerful Core i7-7700HQ processor, a GTX 1050 chip for 1080p gaming and a large 17.3in Full HD (1920×1080) display. There’s also a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD, a DVD drive, an SD card reader, two USB3 ports and one USB2, an Ethernet port, HDMI and a headphone and microphone jack. That’s a pretty good package for a £899 gaming laptop, and its more traditional laptop design means you also won’t be embarrassed whipping it out on public transport either.

Asus ROG GL553VD – £649 from AO

Alternatively, Asus’ more gaming-themed ROG GL553VD is another good deal currently on offer and you even get a ROG-themed backpack and a mouse for your trouble. Here, you get a Core i5-7300HQ processor, a GTX 1050 graphics chip, a 15.6in 1920×1200 display and a 2TB HDD, plus an SD and microSD card reader, two USB3 port, one USB2 and one USB Type-C port.

MSI GL62M 7RDX – £799 from CCL

If you want a proper gaming laptop without breaking the bank, this GTX 1050 model from MSI is now £100 off. It also comes with a Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of RAM and a 15.6in Full HD screen.

MSI GP62MVR 7RFX LEOPARD PRO – £999 from Amazon

Down from £1399, MSI’s Leopard Pro is a pretty tempting deal for a GTX 1060 laptop. With an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6in Full HD display and a Steelseries keyboard, that’s a pretty decent set of components for the money. It’s not hideously slab-like, either, measuring just 29mm thick.

MSI GT73EVR 7RF TITAN PRO – £2000 from Box

Normally £2399, this MSI GTX 1080-powered gaming laptop is now cheaper than ever. While not as ludicrous as the GT75VR I reviewed the other week, this still has a 17.3in 120Hz display and a Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, as well as a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. You also get a free SteelSeries Siberia V2 gaming headset with this bundle as well.

MSI GL62M 7RE-407 – $799 from Amazon

This 15.6in gaming laptop comes with a Core i5-7300HQ, a GTX 1050Ti and a 256GB SSD. Normally retailing for $1000 or more, the GL62M-7RE is a great pick for those who want flawless 1080p gaming on the go.

Razer Blade Stealth – £1250 from Razer / $1249 from Best Buy

This was going cheap in Razer’s own US cyber deals promotion a couple of weeks ago, but just in case you missed that particular deal, here it is again courtesy of Best Buy. Here, you get a 12.5in 4K display with a super accurate IGZO display, a Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM and Intel’s HD Graphics 620. Okay, so you won’t be running the latest games on Ultra quality settings with this thing, but the screen alone still makes it highly tempting.

Razer Blade Pro – £4430 from Razer / $4600 from Razer

Razer’s all-singing all-dancing Blade Pro laptop is still insanely expensive, but when you’re dealing with this kind of price range, a £270 / $300 discount is nothing to sniff at. With a 17.3in 4K IGZO display, an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, 32GB of RAM, a GTX 1080 chip, a 2TB SSD and more all squished into a slim 22.5mm chassis, gaming laptops don’t get more premium than this.

Graphics cards:

UK deals:

MSI GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB – £120 from Laptops Direct / Ebuyer

Just when you thought the GTX 1050Ti couldn’t get any better, this version from MSI is now available for just £120. It’s out of stock on Amazon right now, so grab one of these from Laptops Direct or Ebuyer while you can. Read our review for the full low-down.

Asus GeForce GTX 1060 3GB Phoenix £185 from Ebuyer

Despite its tiny size, this Asus GTX 1060 packs in a ridiculous number of ports. It’s also a much cheaper way of getting great 1080p and good 1440p gaming than a fully-fledged RX 580.

Gigabyte WindForce GeForce GTX 1060 3GB – £194 from Laptops Direct / Amazon

Another great card for 1080p gaming and even a bit of 1440p gaming, this is a good choice for those after something with a bit more oomph than the GTX 1050Ti. For proper 1440p gaming, we’d advise getting a 6GB version of the GTX 1060 (or the RX 580 below), but this is still a good choice if your budget doesn’t stretch that far. Read our review for more info.

PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon 8GB – £240 from Ebuyer

Our top pick for great 1440p gaming, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this card all week. Read our full review.

Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Dual OC 8GB – £349 from Ebuyer

Finally! A decent deal on Nvidia’s GTX 1070 card that isn’t a tiny ‘mini’ version. Grab it now while stocks last. Read our review for more info.

Gigabyte Nvidia GTX 1080 GDDR5 8GB OC WF3 PCI-E – £439 from Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on a new GTX 1080, then now is the time to get one, as this Gigabyte model is now just £439. Normally, you’re looking at paying at least £500 for one of these, so grab this bargain pronto before it goes. Read our review for more info.

MSI Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X – £729 from Ebuyer / Amazon

GTX 1080 Tis still demand quite a premium over regular GTX 1080s, but this particular bundle nets you a free copy of Destiny 2 to help soften the blow.

US Deals:

Asus GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB – $160 from Newegg

An excellent choice for 1080p gaming, and better value than the mildly cheaper EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 SC GAMING (also from Newegg for $135). Read our review for the full low-down.

Powercolor Red Dragon RX 580 8GB – $250 from Newegg

The best graphics card for 1440p gaming, so if you want one on the cheap, make sure you grab this Powercolor version that’s currently being discounted until Saturday 25th.

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 GAMING X 8GB – $425 from Newegg

For those after a brilliant 1080p and 1440p card that can also push into the realms of 4K, we’d recommend this 8GB GTX 1070 from MSI – whose deal also ends on Saturday.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 – $500 from Newegg

Arguably the cheapest GTX 1080 card we’ve seen in the US so far this week (plus you get a free copy of Destiny 2), this deal ends on Saturday as well.

Monitors:

Asus ROG Swift PG258Q – £486 from CCL

A 25in monitor with a huge 240Hz refresh rate, making it a perfect fit for esport enthusiasts or those that like their games, really, really smooth. It only has a standard 1,920×1,080 resolution and ports are pretty limited to a single HDMI and DisplayPort, but what it lacks in connectivity it makes up for in flexibility, with pivot, swivel and height-adjustment support. Our full review will be here very shortly. You also get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins, too.

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q – £687 from CCL

If 25in just isn’t enough, then Asus’ 27in PG279Q is also on sale with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins. This has a 2560×1440 resolution and an IPS panel, plus a 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support.

Acer XF240H – £199 from Laptops Direct

A smaller, Full HD version of the excellent XF270HUA (below), this 144Hz IPS panel is a great deal – especially when AOC’s £170 G2460PF (also below) goes back up in price tomorrow.

Acer XF270HUA – £500 from Amazon

We loved this monitor when we got it in for review, and is currently our top pick for gaming display greatness. This 27in 1440p monitor has an IPS display, giving it superb colour accuarcy, and it’s also got a 144Hz refresh rate, giving you super smooth gaming at the same time.

Acer Predator XBV271HK – £520 from Laptops Direct / Amazon

A 27in 4K with Nvidia G-Sync support, Acer’s Predator XBV271HK would be a great partner for a new GTX 1080 graphics card.

HP Omen Quad HD 27in – £549 from Currys

This 27in, 2560×1440 monitor is quite the looker. With a super slim stand and slender bezels, this is one monitor you won’t be ashamed to have on your desk. It also comes with Nvidia G-Sync support and a three-port USB3 hub.

Samsung C27F396 – £180 from Currys / $179 from Amazon

This curved monitor is another one that will look very nice on your desk. Its 27in display only has a 1920×1080 resolution, but its IPS panel should produce pretty great colours.

Samsung UH750 – $499 from Amazon

This 31.5in monitor has a lovely 4K display and one of Samsung’s own QLED panels, theoretically giving it the same kind of picture quality as its TVs. Save $200 on one this Black Friday.

Samsung CF791 – $689 from Amazon

For a truly widescreen 4K experience, you can currently get $260 off Samsung’s jumbo CF791. Featuring a curved VA panel and a 100Hz refresh rate, this Samsung monitor could be a very smart addition to your gaming setup.

Dell UltraSharp U3417W – $700 from Best Buy

Another curved widescreen monitor, this 34in 4K monitor delivers immersive visuals that literally wrap around your face. Dell’s monitors have always been high quality and we expect the U3417W to be no different. Plus, you save $300 – bargain!

SSDs:

Crucial MX300 2.5in – (275GB) £73 from Ebuyer / $79 from from Amazon, (525GB) £115 from Amazon / $129 for 525GB from Amazon, (1TB) £205 from Amazon, (2TB) £420 from Ebuyer

An excellent 2.5in SSD, Crucial’s MX300 is fantastic value for money. It’s our current top pick for best budget SSD, and this is the cheapest its lower capacities have been in quite some time according to CamelCamelCamel, so why not treat yourself this Black Friday with a swish new bit storage?

Crucial MX300 M.2 – (275GB) £161 from Scan with MSI H270M Mortar Arctic Kaby Lake Micro ATX Motherboard

Want an M.2 SSD but don’t have an M.2 compatible motherboard? Scan’s Black Friday bundle deals might just be up your street. This one gets you a 275GB Crucial MX300 M.2 SSD and an MSI H270M Mortar Arctic Kaby Lake Micro ATX Motherboard, although it’s worth bearing in mind that this motherboard isn’t compatible with Intel’s new 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors, so doesn’t offer you any futureproofing when you next come to upgrade. If you fancy something AMD-based instead, then there’s also this Scan bundle with the same Crucial MX300 SSD and an MSI AMD Ryzen AM4 B350 GAMING PLUS ATX Motherboard for £166.

Samsung 850 EVO 2.5in – (250GB) £80 from Overclockers / Amazon, (500GB) £138 from Amazon / $150 from Best Buy, (1TB) £275 from Amazon / $300 from Samsung, (2TB) £750 from Samsung

Arguably the best 2.5in SATA SSDs around, the Samsung 850 EVO also comes with a handy five-year guarantee, making it excellent value for money.

WD Blue 3D NAND SSD 2.5in – (250GB) £83 from Amazon, (500GB) £149 from Ebuyer

Not as cheap as Samsung’s 850 EVO, but WD’s Blue 3D NAND SSD still comes highly recommended.

WD Blue SSD M.2 – (250GB) £221 from Scan with MSI AMD AM4 Ryzen X370 KRAIT GAMING ATX Motherboard

Another Scan SSD bundle deal, this one gets you a 250GB WD Blue SSD and one of MSI’s new Ryzen motherboards. If you also fancy a new Ryzen processor, then you can get an almost identical bundle with a AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor and MSI AMD Ryzen AM4 B350 GAMING PLUS ATX Motherboard for £346. Alternatively, there’s an Intel bundle with an MSI Z270 SLI PLUS Kaby Lake ATX Gaming Motherboard for £199.

Kingston SSDNow UV400 2.5in – (120GB) £47 from Ebuyer / $89 from Newegg

Want an SSD for just Windows and a few productivity apps without spending an arm and a leg? Kingston’s SSDNow UV400 is a great choice.

Samsung 960 EVO M.2 – (250GB) £117 from Ebuyer (plus free Assassin’s Creed Origins) / $128 from Amazon, (1TB) $480 from Samsung

Samsung’s super fast NVMe SSD comes at a price (and also needs an M.2 slot on your motherboard), but at least you’re getting a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for your trouble.

Samsung 960 PRO M.2 – (512GB) £278 from Amazon / $290 from Amazon

Samsung’s 960 PRO is absolutely top of its class when it comes to NVMe SSDs. It really doesn’t get much better than this.

Motherboards:

MSI AMD AM4 Ryzen X370 GAMING PRO ATX – £100 from Ebuyer

If you’re thinking about upgrading to an AMD Ryzen processor, why not pick up this MSI Ryzen motherboard at the same time? With a maximum memory capacity of 64GB, this motherboard also lights up.

Peripherals:

Roccat has a number of keyboards, mice and headsets available from Currys PC World for 30% off their marked price. Helpfully, Currys only list the original price on their website, as you’ve got to enter a code on checkout to get the Black Friday price, so we’ve worked out what you’ll actually be paying in our list below. In the keyboard arena, we’ve got the:

To get the discount, just enter GAMINGKEYBOARDS30 at checkout. As for mice (which requires the code GAMINGMICE30 at checkout), we’ve got:

Asus has also discounted two of its gaming mice over on Amazon. We’ve been using the Pugio II for work recently, and we have to say, it’s rather nice – and it’s now just £58.59. Alternatively, there’s also the Gladius II, which is now going for just £57.69.

Asus ROG Claymore – £150 from Overclockers

We recently reviewed the Claymore and absolutely fell in love with it. A great mechanical keyboard made even better with this £50 off discount over on Overclockers. Read our review to see more thoughts.

Headsets:

Roccat has also got a few headsets going for the same 30% off deal. Just enter GAMINGHEADSET30 on the following for discounts galore: