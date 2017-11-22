SpyParty is coming to Steam early access after 8 years of development

The first time SpyParty was mentioned here was in 2010, and we’ve not written about it since 2015, so you could be forgiven for forgetting that it existed. But it does indeed still exist, and after eight years of development, it’s coming to Steam early access. There’s a new trailer below that breaks down the simple but seductive premise.
SpyParty is a competitive multiplayer romp where players control either a spy or a sniper. The spy is tasked with infiltrating a fancy shmancy party where they’ll have to bug dignitaries, steal priceless objects and seduce unsuspecting guests, as one does at social events. The wrinkle? The entire time, the sniper is across the street, trying to figure out who the spy is.
The sniper, then, becomes a remote detective, studying the guests and attempting to figure out who is just a harmless NPC and who’s a nefarious secret agent. And the spy, as well as completing all their objectives, must try to avoid drawing the sniper’s attention or doing anything that an NPC wouldn’t.
While 8 years is a very long time for a game to be in development, it’s come a long way. Here’s the first screenshot we posted way back in 2010:
That is not a party I want to be invited to.
It will be launching on Steam early access “soon”, but there’s no indication of a final release date. In the FAQ, developer Chris Hecker says that there’s still a lot of work to do and estimates around two years more work – while admitting that he’s terrible at estimating times.
22/11/2017 at 16:43 BooleanBob says:
Only two classes? How will that work in today’s post-purchase monetisation climate?
Perhaps you start with the Spy, and every 40 hours you unlock another part of the Sniper – his left pinkie, his sacrum, his tongue, his salt and pepper sideburns…
Or maybe they’ll put the other class in a loot box – presumably one with the most generous odds of all time.
22/11/2017 at 16:44 CMaster says:
8 years!
It’s a really neat idea for a game that will probably keep most people entertained for a few hours. Why on earth has it been through so many reworks and so on.
22/11/2017 at 17:44 antszy says:
cause making games is harder than playing them?
22/11/2017 at 16:55 medwards says:
It’s not even done. It’s still in early access.
I dunno, maybe they don’t want to be a flop like The Ship, but this is a ridiculous amount of development time.
22/11/2017 at 17:20 TychoCelchuuu says:
What do you care how long it takes to make? If someone wants to take their time making a video game, how is that any of your business? What makes it “ridiculous”?
22/11/2017 at 17:21 Kollega says:
I wonder about the current state of the game. The tuxedo-and-martini espionage with a NOLF-style art direction, that’s also low-key rather than an explosive parody of itself is very seductive to me. And the idea of a non-toxic community that helps new players learn, plus the one-on-one nature of the game, seem like they would actually help me get into the swing of things (or maybe play with a friend, for teh lulz). But the multiplayer still looks like something I’d be bad at, simply because I’m bad at spotting odd behaviors or acting naturally.
So what I’m wondering is: how hard is it to get into the game, nowadays? Is there a tutorial, and are there many newbies playing so that I’d have similar-skill opponents to play against? And is the community still a jewel in the sun in terms of helping new players learn the game? At the “last mention of SpyParty in 2015”, Chris Hecker himself went into the comment thread to answer questions – and it’d be cool to get an updated explanation from the lead dev himself.
22/11/2017 at 18:02 caff says:
It was rather fun when I played back in er…. 2014? I remember the last time I booted it up there were a handful of players on but they were very experienced. Hopefully a steam release will level that out a bit and attract a load of new players.
I think some 1v1 matchmaking games can suffer from early access in the long run though. Take Chaos Reborn, I reckon that could have been huge were it launched fully initially.
22/11/2017 at 18:39 Urthman says:
Is there a single-player version where you have to guess which character is controlled by the computer and which are just bots controlled by the computer?
22/11/2017 at 18:55 mike22 says:
I’ve been waiting for this for soooo long. Looks like it’s come a long way!