For the last seven years I’ve written a quarterly column in The Cat Magazine! Something I’ve really loved doing. The magazine is making a few changes, and the decision has been made to end my column, parting on splendid terms. So I thought I’d witter about it here to commemorate one of my favourite things to write that no one knew I was writing.

I think it’s safe to say the crossover audience between RPS and The Cat is relatively slight. Put together by the charity Cats Protection, if you’ve seen a copy I’d suspect it was in a pile on a table at your vet. I always quite liked the idea that an RPS reader might be drearily flicking through as they waited for their long-delayed appointment, and then double-take. I’ve no idea if that ever happened. Either way, what made the column quite so fun was it was specifically commissioned to be in my voice, rather than written to match the very reverent tone of a lot of the magazine.

Back in the Olden Days, when RPS was just a twinkle in Jim’s eye, I lived in a house with three other games journalists. Two of them worked full-time for PC Gamer, the other edited Windows XP Magazine. (Peculiarly, one of those people is now on the senior management team for the evil corporation that now owns RPS, another ended up writing loads for RPS before moving to Facepunch, and the third is, er, Graham Smith, editor of this site. My orbit is POWERFUL.) And the four of us owned a cat. A cat called Dexter. And he was truly splendid.

So splendid that there was great meat in writing about him on my personal blog (remember them?). Stories about how we invented Dexter Bowling, for instance. Somehow, these little articles caught the attention of the editor of The Cat, who asked if I’d like to write similarly about Dex in their mag. Yes please! The shared house occupants went their different ways, and Dexter came with me, so the column continued.

One of the best bits about this was that each article would get a bespoke illustration by a cartoonist, usually by Rus Hudda, and occasionally I’d ask the illustrator for a copy so I could get them printed out for our wall. Especially the pic that accompanied an article about Dexter’s furious jealousy that I’d gotten married, so now there was a LADY living in the same house as us. (All the pics in this piece are by him – hire him for your illustration needs!)

Then, four years into writing the column, Dexter disappeared. He never came back. Perhaps the fame became too much for him. Perhaps it was the arrival of a new kitten, Lucy, into our house. Perhaps, as is grimly most likely, he was killed and someone couldn’t be bothered to get the body checked for its chip. Wait, no, he just set himself up with a new more wonderful life – that’s it.

The column continued since, but now about Lucy, which led to a tonal shift from joyous and celebratory to borderline contempt for the feline species. Lucy does not exactly generate anecdotes at quite the pace Dexter once did. She does, however, generate extraordinary veterinary bills, which were at least contributed toward by the column. Now it’s over, she’s going to have to figure out how to pay for these things herself.

I loved writing it. I’m enormously relieved that I no longer need to, so dreary and uninspired a cat is Lucy. But the desperation led to some of my favourite columns, one of which I’ll paste (the unedited version) below.

Lucy is not swayed by society’s pressures on modern cats.

Maintaining a persistent presentation of aloofness is getting harder and harder for the young cats of today. Increasing media pressure bombards our whiskered pets from kittenhood onward, raising expectations of their meeting some impossible ideal, some feline perfection. Which means I’m especially impressed that our cat, Lucy, is able to rise above it all.

Take cat food commercials. As a small chamber orchestra twiddles away in a distant corner of the house, owners lovingly dispense juicy morsels of spring coquelet in swan gravy onto their best china. Their pet lovingly purrs and gently rubs her neck against the feeding hand, love emanating from every molecule of air. The pressure this can put on cat youth, as food times become overly idealised, is untold. But not for Lucy.

Feeding Lucy involves being continually screamed at for anything up to ten hours (usually commenced as the last mouthful of breakfast is being wrestled down), until finally we can stand no more and concede to feeding her an hour early. Half a ramekin of dried pellets of vet-approved god-knows-what – more expensive by weight than diamond-plated gold – is aimed toward the plastic bowl she’s incapable of destroying, as Lucy swings her head against your hand like a fighting giraffe, knocking the food away from its intended destination, scattering it across the conservatory floor. Lucy will not lower herself to eating floor food, of course, so now it must all be gathered up and put into the bowl from which she won’t remove her head to allow access. Both firmly resenting one another, the ritual of hungry screaming begins once again.

Cat calendars portray a body perfection most kittens can’t attain, salacious images of beautiful moggies splayed across plump couches, coyly playing with fluffy mice, big round eyes knowingly holding the camera’s lens. Lucy is not swayed by such things, her gently curved belly (“How? How is she still overweight? We’re feeding her exactly what the vet said we had to! Is someone else feeding her? Someone else has to be feeding her!”) plopped down on any inconvenient surface it can find, splendidly proud of who she is. A miserable, furious pile of disappointment and complaints.

And the internet! Oh my goodness, the internet. Once it was that cats could go about their lives only being compared to previous pets or perhaps neighbourhood visitors. (“Why can’t you be like that nice Twiddles from no. 34? I’m sure /she/ never pawns grandma’s jewelry.”) But today they have to compete with millions, perhaps even tens of millions, of wacky, cutesy, hilarious or bemusing cat videos. Open YouTube and any kitty will be bombarded by clips of their brethren swimming in the bath, meowing like talking, falling off a roof, or cuddling up in a basket with a rabid wolf and homeless mouse.

I’m pleased to say that this never drives Lucy to do anything interesting whatsoever. She has yet to feel the compulsion to act in a way that would attract frenzies of online likes and favourites, never feeling the need to run in a circle until she’s dizzy, or humorously sproing into the air in shock at an innocuous sound. No, she is content to march around the house bellowing about her imminent starvation, or psychically burst as noisily as possible through the catflap and begin a screamed medley of complaints right as our two year old is finally, /finally/, about to fall asleep.

Heaven forfend we should even consider those tales of miraculous cat rescues, the news stories of that mild-mannered cat that on smelling smoke suddenly sprang into action and woke its owners, saving the lives of adults and children. Or the Persian Blue that aroused its companion human from a diabetic coma just in time to prevent serious trauma. Reports like these in the press given regular cats the impression that they’re supposed to be more than their genetic programming, super-feline creatures only worthy if they can stand out by miraculous means. Not my Lucy. She’s far more likely to be found wedging custard slices into the open mouth of a fallen insulin deficient, or caught behind the burning building with spent matches and a suspicious aroma of petrol.

That’s our Lucy – unbent by the pressures of modern kitten society, not driven by a need to conform to impossible targets or fit in with the elusive crowd. Not when she can sit in the same spot behind a chair all day, only interrupting this presumed protest to wail incoherently about the aching horror of the seven minutes that have past since she was last fed.