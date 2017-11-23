Oculus Rift price drops to $349 for Black Friday

If you saw our heads-up about the HTC Vive Black Friday deal earlier this week (to recap, you get a Vive, Fallout 4 VR, Doom VFR and a free deluxe audio strap and more for £599 starting from tomorrow), then you’ll be pleased to know that the Oculus Rift is also being discounted for Black Friday – starting TODAY, in fact. It’s almost as if they knew…

It’s only available in the US as far as I can tell right now, but if you’re in that part of the world the Oculus Rift + Touch bundle now costs just $349 – that’s $50 off the regular, albeit rather newish price of $399 / £399. The Rift has gone through a number of price cuts over the last six months or so, finally dropping to $399 / £399 over the summer. That price drop was meant to be temporary, but then Oculus decided to keep it that way once its Summer of Rift sale finished. This time, its Black Friday deal really is a one-time only thing, as prices will go back up once November 27th, i.e: Cyber Monday, is over.

There’s better news for existing UK Rift owners, as Oculus is also offering three ‘Complete Your Collection Pack’ deals to help get these VR newbies started. Each pack includes seven supposedly ‘essential’ Rift games for $99 / £79, saving you a tonne of cash if your collection’s looking a bit thin. Pack 1 alone, for instance, has savings of around £60, and is arguably the best of the lot.

Those packs are as follows:

Pack 1: Lone Echo, Superhot VR, The Mage’s Tale, Eagle Flight, Space Pirate Trainer, I Expect You to Die, BlazeRush

Pack 2: Arizona Sunshine, Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Gun Club VR, Chronos, Project CARS, Wilson’s Heart, Ultrawings

Pack 3: Killing Floor: Incursion, The Climb, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, Raw Data, EVE: Valkyrie, Dirt Rally, The Invisible Hours

You needn’t fear if you already own some of those games, either, as each pack is dynamically priced, so the overall price of the bundle will be reduced accordingly. These pack deals are live until December 1st, so make sure you grab one while you can.