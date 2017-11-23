Call of Duty WW2 has solved face-rendering – and it scares me

Videogames’ extended voyage through the uncanny valley would go on for at least another couple of decades, I’d presumed until recently. Real, believable people conjured from our graphics cards would surely remain a pipedream for many hardware generations to come. Then I played Call of Duty: WW2, and the first cracks appeared in the walls of reality.
All of sudden, videogames can do faces. Amazing faces. Terrifying faces.
I’ll try not to tilt into hysteria here – clearly, if an image of a CODman was placed next to a real meatbag, I’d be able to tell the difference in less than a heartbeat. My dumbfounding when I saw CODWW2’s faces was not “aaah computer people are real, time to run away and live in the woods”, but more “wait, those are convincing faces, with a sense of life and individuality to them that I’ve never quite seen before.” Followed by “I do not want to watch these remarkably believable computer people suffer and die.”
COD has always pursued a photoreal approach to art and graphics, which has always carried the peril of not looking convincing enough – plus it means a COD from five years ago has dated visually an awful lot more than a more stylised game such as Team Fortress 2. Backing the wrong horse, thought I. But they stuck the course, and look where they wound up:
These were all captured in-game at maximum settings and 3440×1440 resolution, and have been cropped, resized and compressed subsequent to that, for the record.
Again I am not arguing that the facial singularity is here, but instead that, very quietly, COD seems to have made a significant step forwards in face-rendering specifically. I experience a degree of discomfort with it that I haven’t from anything else – not the uncanny valley, but rather this new sense of seeing a range of micro-emotions pass across these men’s faces.
There’s all sorts going on in the above scenes – the way NPCs meet each others’ eyes, subtle furrowing of brows, raising of eyebrows and pursing of lips that’s a long way on from the shifting plates and hinged jaws of yore. Sure, you don’t have to look far to find the slight bug-eyes or glassy stare that have long been realtime-rendered characters’ tell, but the degree to which it is ameliorated in CODWW2 is truly startling.
Yes, the quality of the characters is noticeably higher in cutscenes and up-close-and-personal (and super-irritating) quicktime melee struggles than it is in all-out action sequences. However, the impression/illusion created by the more controlled scenes lingers enough in the run’n’gun ones that I feel haunted by some sense that these are individual people, with their own faces and personalities. People I don’t want to see die.
I am glad, for instance, that this man’s eyes are closed:
I was genuinely distraught as this broadly-written but nonetheless distinctive cutscene chum took a potentially fatal wound.
And, as we grappled, I felt this man’s hate for me, saw the murderous impulse in his eyes:
I’m not saying it’s real. But I’m saying it’s an awful lot more convincing than anything else I’ve played in my life, and, though I have shot millions of pretend people in hundreds of games before now, I find there to be something eerily present about these ones. Something new that makes my blood temperature drop a few degrees as I watch them, or make them, die.
Games can do faces now. What happens next?
23/11/2017 at 19:04 Seafoam says:
They still look like latex dolls to me. I suppose it is subjective or it looks better in motion.
Or perhaps I cannot bring myself to see this game as story, but as a another dead genre that was brought back because we have no imagination or nothing better to market. That attitude could alter my perception as well.
23/11/2017 at 19:37 Stingy McDuck says:
Then you aren’t being objective.
23/11/2017 at 20:18 Seafoam says:
Eh, It’s all an illusion anyway. For that illusion to take effect the audience has to willingly suspend their disbelief.
The attitudes towards the game can make one person’s realistic face other one’s latex doll. Context matters.
23/11/2017 at 20:33 magnificent octopus says:
Context is important. And I think writing is more important than graphics in getting one to care about a character. I had all kinds of emotions about the crew in Tacoma, and I mostly saw them as coloured blobs.
23/11/2017 at 19:13 thekelvingreen says:
Judging by the advert for the generic cricket game I saw on the Tube this past weekend, not every developer has cracked it. Every one of the poor virtual sportsmen on the poster looked like a shop dummy with influenza.
23/11/2017 at 19:18 rubmon says:
Hmmm…As a rookie 3D artist, my eyes may be more demanding than yours, but these have the word Doll written all over them.
And the creepiness levels skyrocket once they start animating.
23/11/2017 at 19:23 Freud says:
WARFACE
23/11/2017 at 19:56 Brix Bronx says:
FACEWAR
23/11/2017 at 19:24 Zenicetus says:
I haven’t played this game (and probably won’t), but I hope it helps raise the bar.
I was hoping for that with Witcher 3, which had the best facial animation to date. I thought we had reached a milestone for games. But then, it was followed by a run of wooden faces with terrible animation in games like DX Mankind Divided and ME Andromeda, that looked worse than their previous games in the series.
Recent games I’ve played have been a little better, but still not up to Witcher 3 level. If that’s an A-level, then I’d call Wolfenstein New Colossus a B- and Assassin’s Creed Origins a B+. I’m just hoping that we’re past the point where a $60 AAA game can get away with D-level wooden faces.
23/11/2017 at 19:35 Stingy McDuck says:
I love the Witcher, but I wouldn’t call those the best facial animations to date, unless you mean the best facial animations by 2015. Metal Gear Solid V had great facial animations and Rise of the Tomb Raider next year raised the bar. And let’s not forget about Uncharted 4.
BTW, I would call Wolfenstein 2 faces a D-, except when you are looking at a main character in a cutscene. This game has the worst looking NPC faces I’ve seen in a while.
23/11/2017 at 19:40 Scurra says:
Then you aren’t being objective. (sorry, couldn’t resist.)
23/11/2017 at 19:52 Zenicetus says:
Right, I meant “to date” as 2015 where Witcher 3 created a new standard for that time.
Didn’t play Metal Gear V or Uncharted 4 so couldn’t rate them. I did play Rise of the Tomb Raider. What I remember is most of the face animation was spent on Laura, and her campfire whining about how sad she was to be killing hundreds of people (give me a break). I guess it was okay, animation-wise. That game wasn’t very dialog-driven otherwise, so I don’t remember much about the NPC’s.
23/11/2017 at 19:41 Shirsh says:
I’d like to make joke about Bethesda rpgs on that matter, but can’t think of anything fun.
Closing eyes and imagining good old Easy Pete accompanied by Boone and Moira Brown.
23/11/2017 at 19:44 Honigsenf says:
some scenes of Kevin Spacey in COD Advanced Warfare were impressive for me regarding the uncanny valley thing
link to youtu.be
23/11/2017 at 19:46 Meat Circus says:
Hellblade did a FAR better job than this amateur hour effort.
Dafuq is wrong with your eyes man?
23/11/2017 at 19:58 DoomBroom says:
What happens next is Virtual Reality.
Lone Echo was pretty convincing. And then I’m looking forward to LA Noire: VR Case Files, even thought it’s like old.
I wan’t to be up an personal with those faces, uncanny valley or not it’ll make good horror material :D More so in VR!
23/11/2017 at 20:16 Zenicetus says:
I forgot about LA Noire. That “ground breaking” facial animation looked creepy to me. Although it’s more realistic in some ways than Witcher 3 animation, I’d still rate Witcher 3 higher because it felt fully integrated into the rest of the game’s graphics.
LA Noire’s faces looked pasted on, like a full-face version of old Johnny Quest cartoons where real mouths speaking dialog were inserted in cartoon faces. Realistic but creepy at the same time. Maybe it’s just me, but yeah… good material for VR horror.