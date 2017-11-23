Dwarf Fortress artefact update adds raids, rescues and cover identities

Dwarf Fortress, the Dwarven catastrophe simulator, has received its first update in well over a year. This one is all about artefacts. Coveting artefacts, stealing artefacts, displaying artefacts to make all your friends jealous — it’s all very exciting if you’ve ever wanted to split your time between burglary and being a museum curator.
Here’s how the new system works: bringing up the map of the world now allows you to interact with it by making general raids against neighbouring civilisations, or by sending out squads of Dwarfs to steal artefacts and rescue prisoners. Hunting for artefacts can take months, however, as the squad investigates different sites. They can also be captured while on these raids. When they return, you’ll get a report that tells the story of their adventures (or misadventures), and you might end up with a fancy artefact, to boot. The developer has been working on these legendary items since last year as part of a plan to introduce creation myths to each randomly-generated world.
Adventure mode has been tweaked, too. This mode lets you create a solo adventurer in one of your worlds, and from there Dwarf Fortress becomes an open-world RPG, as the Dwarf goes on quests to fix whatever problems the world’s denizens are facing. You’ll be able to steal artefacts here, too, but the most interesting addition is the cover identity feature. If you’re accosted by Goblin guards, for instance, they’ll demand your identity instead of attacking on sight. These identities are linked to the different civilisations of the world you’ve generated. Essentially you’re a secret agent Dwarf.
Other changes have been made under the hood, in preparation for the long-awaited magic update, making sure that it will be able to incorporate all kinds of artefacts without any problems.
Take a gander at the patch notes here.
23/11/2017 at 12:42 Woland77 says:
Call me when they add a meaningful tutorial.
I’ve had this game on my computer for about 4 years. I’ve tried it. It just doesn’t make sense to me yet.
23/11/2017 at 13:06 HexagonalBolts says:
There are some amazing YouTube videos that make it really clear – essentially at the start you want to just dig into a hill, make somewhere to sleep and start off food production.
23/11/2017 at 13:08 bobmcjohnson says:
The Quickstart Guide (link to dwarffortresswiki.org) on the wiki is extremely well done and you shouldn’t need anything else to get started.
Using the Lazy Newb Pack (link to dwarffortresswiki.org) can also be helpful.
Sure it’s not an ingame tutorial but you could also argue that the wiki is an integral part of the game…
Seriously I really don’t know why DF has that reputation of being super hard, it’s maybe complicated and certainly very deep and the interface is annoying at first, but it’s not hard.
And once you get used to the interface it’s really not that bad. Some recent modern game have wayyy worse UIs
23/11/2017 at 13:08 mike22 says:
I’m not sure what you could want that hasn’t been widely available for as long as you’ve had the game installed.
Plenty of YouTube and written walkthroughs, guides etc, which will teach you everything you need to know within a few hours.
DF is inherently very complex, it’s part of its nature, and like its arcane interface must be embraced if it is to be enjoyed. There are always other games if that doesn’t tickle your giblets.
Edit: wow that’s a lot of replies very quickly, sorry you got so swamped!
23/11/2017 at 13:08 HexagonalBolts says:
What sort of state is fortress mode in nowadays? I haven’t played for years, it was one of my favourite games but a patch to the military long long ago made the game near unplayable, I don’t quite remember why but I think soldiers could not be trained (amongst many other issues) and it was therefore very difficult to defend the fort. I would love to go back.
23/11/2017 at 13:34 Mungrul says:
The “new” military system takes a while to learn, certainly, and has its own unique foibles, but once you’re familiar with it, you can do a lot more with it than the old one.
It’s understanding how to define and outfit squads, as well as organise their training rotas that takes the most time to get your head around.
Still not as complicated as setting up a working hospital along with the soap and textile industries needed to properly support them mind you :D
23/11/2017 at 13:12 Barts says:
This is now just getting ridiculous.
23/11/2017 at 14:38 puppybeard says:
Only now?
23/11/2017 at 13:27 Mungrul says:
Is it playable now without setting limits that restrict the amount of gameplay elements available?
Last time I tried in default configuration, I reached framerate death really quickly.
The advice I read then was to lower population limits, turn off heat (Magma that doesn’t burn?!? HOW IS THAT DWARF FORTRESS?!?), and avoid playing with water AT ALL (but what about my drowning chambers or happy dwarf waterfalls or quarantine chambers or obsidian factories?!)
I dearly love the game, and I honestly think it’s one of the best ever, but it’ll drag a supercomputer to its knees.
23/11/2017 at 13:51 Alberto says:
I’ve been playing consistantly on my potato laptop for years.
Just don’t break in every cave and do frequent cullings of your pets. Pathfinding is one of the main drags, and keeping the entities on map low helps a lot.
And you get cat soap and cat leather shoes
23/11/2017 at 14:37 Brinx says:
Ah, good old catsplosion.
Dwarf Fortress: the only game where you can die by having to many cats.
(I just bring two males.)
23/11/2017 at 14:03 Mungrul says:
Oh yeah, my civvies would regularly be outfitted in cat leather while chowing on cat meat and using cat soap.
I had atom smashers with infinite stockpiles for regular destruction of excess crud (and the occasional dwarf) with chutes down to the stockpile from every level of the fortress, but even so, I’d find the framerate dipped terribly after a while.
That said, I was trying to keep a varied amount of livestock, including cats, dogs, sheep, cows, alpacas, horses, donkeys, pigs and bees.
Edit: Eh, that was in response to Alberto.
23/11/2017 at 15:03 Hexedian says:
Are they taking ideas from Rimworld now?