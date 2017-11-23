Have You Played… Crysis 2?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Everything that Crysis 1 did right, Crysis 2 threw away. Combat scenarios set in open areas you could approach your own way? Gone. Destructible buildings and AI smart enough to navigate it? Gone. Unique, jungle setting? Gone. The resulting game is poorer in every conceivable way.
Crysis 2 is set in New York, albeit a New York that’s being overrun with palm trees and by aliens. Those aliens – who were strange, flying squid-like creatures in the original, now wear robo-suits that make them into bipedal grunts. It’s much more of a corridor shooter than its predecessor, even in moments where you’re on a city street and pitted against enemies that don’t initially know you’re there.
I could guess at the reasons for all the changes, and it’s probably worth doing so to offer some context. The first Crysis took years to develop and apparently burnt out developers Crytek, and so abandoning jungles and collapsible shacks in favour for solid architecture must have felt like a relief. The first game also didn’t sell well, in part due to its high system requirements, but also supposedly because of its perceived complexity at a time when Call of Duty was eating up the charts. Plus no one liked fighting those squids anyway.
Yet it’s a real shame. Crysis 1 is a game worth revisiting even today, ten years after its release. Crysis 2 wasn’t worth visiting in the first place.
23/11/2017 at 15:34 SMGreer says:
And the game’s main theme is one of the single worst pieces of music I’ve ever had to listen to in a game. A truly ugly, ear scraping drone that repeats itself at every conceivable opportunity.
23/11/2017 at 16:26 Pliqu3011 says:
So just a Hans Zimmer piece then? Ha! (I’ll grab my coat, it’s fine to like Zimmer’s music)
23/11/2017 at 15:42 Sakkura says:
Yes I played it, and it was a step down in just about every way. Whether you compare it to Crysis 1 or Crysis Warhead.
23/11/2017 at 15:42 Troubletcat says:
This is a nice bit of writing, and it hits on something that I think about every time Crysis is brought up.
Everyone talks about the technology, but very few people talk about the fact that it was a very good single-player shooter with gameplay and design that still holds up today. I think that’s sad, especially since it came out at a time when not that many good single-player shooters were getting made – it was all corridors and brown, and then you had Crysis.
Far Cry the first and Crysis are very different games in a lot of ways, but they share a common strength – an open world backdrop. Neither is an ‘open world game’ in the sense of GTA or AssCreed – they’re linear stories with no sidequests or map markers to clean up. But both games benefit enormously from taking place in very large, open environments. Environments that feel credible to a degree that even yer immersive sims often don’t – going by back trails instead of the main road in both games feels more like you’re traversing a real place and less like you’re going down one of the paths the game designers put in for you to find than it often does in e.g. Deus Ex. Of course, in both cases, the truth of the matter is the same, but the much higher degree of openness to the environments in Crysis means that it doesn’t FEEL the same.
23/11/2017 at 15:54 tnzk says:
A lot of good shooters were getting made at the time: Half Life 2 Episode 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (when it first became a hit), Halo 3, and Stalker SoC.
So there’s a bit of revisionist history in your comment there fella
23/11/2017 at 16:09 Troubletcat says:
I don’t consider any of those to be good single-player shooters except Episode 2, which I think of as… Half-life 2: Again, so it sort of doesn’t count.
CoD4 wasn’t a bad game but the single-player was never anything special – a couple of landmark moments held together by a whole lot of bland corridor shooting, Halo 3 was a relatively weak entry in a major franchise that did nothing new or interesting, and SoC, despite being a really interesting game that remains relevant for the unique things it did, was also so deeply flawed that I’d hesitate to call it ‘good’. Plus, the things that made it interesting had very little to do with it being a shooter.
23/11/2017 at 17:40 punkass says:
Whilst I haven’t played Crysis, I just want to second your recommendation of Far Cry 1. Yes, the story and characters were hideously crappy, but I still really dig the maps. You HAVE to get to the objective, but you’re free to find your own way to it. There may be a chokepoint or two, but some clever use of sneaking and sniping can draw enemies to the wrong position and slowly weed them out.
In an open world game, if a mission was too hard for me at the time, I would probably just pooter off somewhere else. FC1 would make me take stock of the surroundings, see if there was another approach, work out different tactics. It also feels more immersive to me to be forced to follow the mission rather than being able to just drive off, goof around for a few days, then come back to something that was apparently life or death.
23/11/2017 at 15:58 Bahumat says:
The best thing that came out of that entire debacle was Peter Watts’ (author of Starfish, Blindsight, Echopraxia) novelization of the game, which read as most of his works do as a combination of bleeding-edge nihilistic science fiction and fever dream.
23/11/2017 at 16:31 malkav11 says:
Yeeees. One of the best video game licensed works out there. Not that it’s a wide field of competition exactly, but hey.
23/11/2017 at 16:37 malkav11 says:
I honestly prefer the second game, insofar as I have really enjoyed either very much. Sure, Crysis is more open-ended, but the appeal of the game for me was the supersuit. And having every function of it be entirely mutually exclusive and on a super short battery really sucks most of the joy out of it for me. And if you’re not on the Armor function (which is boring), you’re incredibly fragile and cannot possibly engage in any sort of direct conflict. It just completely failed to sustain the fantasy I wanted out of it.
Crysis 2 may be much more linear, but it does a much better job of sustaining the fantasy for me, between better battery life on the suit, the combination of some of the functions into a single mode, and I seem to recall the AI also being less competent and easier to supersoldier out of this world. Which may sound like a bad thing but the challenge level of the first game was way too high for me, so I appreciated it.
23/11/2017 at 16:38 Hitman Dead Man says:
Actually, I preffer the second game. It’s more focused and streamlined. The open world aspect of the first game was pointless anyway. There was nothing to do in it. Some of the second game’s levels were still pretty large and open (like the one where you started above 2 rooftops, a sky bridge connecting them and the streets below them) and they generally felt like pretty wide corridors at least.
Constantly having to switch powers that all used the same energy bar got annoying, so second game limited what you could do with them, but made them less of a hassle.
And it fixed the annoying flying squid enemies by grounding them.
23/11/2017 at 16:56 Hitman Dead Man says:
It’s storyline was also more memorable. The one thing I hated was the obligatory “skill tree” – but we are on PC, so that’s fixable ;)
23/11/2017 at 16:46 PanFaceSpoonFeet says:
Errrm… I absolutely love it. It’s no less open world than 1 really. Both games could be summarised as “broad corridor shooters with multiple routes” it plays out like a big budget movie.. the scale of destruction is awesome and it has a more involving story line. I thoroughly recommend it!!!
23/11/2017 at 16:48 Spuzzell says:
I did play Crysis 2, and I remember exactly nothing about it.
Wait, was there a bow? I think I might remember a bow.
Crysis, however, was fabulous. (please note how you knew exactly which game I was talking about without a ‘1’ attached on the end, like a warty lie)
23/11/2017 at 17:07 DelrueOfDetroit says:
Wasn’t the bow in the third one?
23/11/2017 at 17:10 Spuzzell says:
Which was the one with the poundshop version of Jason Statham?
I think that’s Crysis 3, and I stopped playing that one after I simply couldn’t take him anymore. I thought I finished the one with the bow though.
Oh God, I’ve wasted my life.
23/11/2017 at 17:54 malkav11 says:
Yeah, the bow is Crysis 3.
23/11/2017 at 16:59 Kefren says:
I’ve never played the second. I mostly enjoyed the first (and played it again recently). I didn’t mind the aliens and snow bit, it was variety. But I hated the story/commander. He was a dick. I remember trying to shoot him or hit him and the game wouldn’t let me, which made me even more frustrated when I had to listen to him. Then the game ended with just a big “TBC” which was as frustrating as Half Life 2’s non-ending. Both games made me feel like I’d been working towards nothing, and the devs were just taking the piss.
23/11/2017 at 17:09 Laini says:
The main thing I remember from Crysis 2 is your character “dying” and having to be revived with the on suit defibrillator. They did that about 732 times during the campaign.
23/11/2017 at 18:04 melancholicthug says:
Yes, it was garbage. They took the worst part of the first (the aliens), made it the focus, and took out the open world. 10/10 decision making there /s