Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is profitable after 3 months

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has, after three months, become profitable for developer Ninja Theory. Since launching in August, the third-person action game has sold 500,000 copies and garnered a great deal of praise for the way it approaches the challenging subject of mental illness. This is great news for Ninja Theory, of course, but its success will also no doubt be welcomed by those hoping that Hellblade will herald the arrival of AAA-quality games designed by indie studios. I don’t think it will.
In a final dev diary, Ninja Theory staff explain how they were able to make a game like this with a small studio, no publisher and no crowdfunding. As part of that, Tameem Antoniades, ‘chief creative ninja’, says that one of their goals was to “prove that there was a space between indie and AAA games that could work commercially.” Dominic Matthews, ‘product development ninja’, also urges other developers in a similar position to get in touch if they want to know more about how they can do the same.
Now don’t get me wrong: I can see that another studio might be able to repeat this success, I just think it’s going to be extremely rare.
First off, the sexy stats. Hellblade has now hit 500,000 sales, and when the dev diary was recorded it had generated $13 million in revenue. It took three years to make and the studio size was around 20 people. Ninja Theory expected to wait nine months before it broke even, but it took three.
Even though it kept costs down by keeping the team small, three years of development isn’t cheap. Ninja Theory’s budget was enhanced by a co-production grant from the Wellcome Trust, whose remit includes expanding public understanding of science and health, plus loans and UK tax relief. That accounted for just under half of the budget. The rest came from Ninja Theory itself, saved up from years of work-for-hire projects. So even with all the assistance the studio got, it still had to fall back on years of experience and the money it earned from that.
So yes, if you’ve worked on games like DmC: Devil May Cry and Disney Infinity, and you’re able to get grants and loans, then maybe, just maybe, you can replicate Hellblade’s success. It would also help if there was a dash of controversy to drum up some more press attention. But even then, there are so many ways it could go wrong. One of the most notable advantages AAA studios have is a publisher’s stupidly huge marketing budget. Ninja Theory initially had to rely on fans and word of mouth, and it was only after getting 75,000 pre-orders that a proper digital marketing campaign could be started.
I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer, because I’d absolutely love to see more indie studios able to blur the lines between indie and AAA. But I can’t help but feel like Hellblade is the exception, not the rule.
23/11/2017 at 11:27 Ninja Dodo says:
“I just think it’s going to be extremely rare. (…) But I can’t help but feel like Hellblade is the exception, not the rule.”
Why? The key reproducible element of their success was not their specific circumstances and subject matter, but the reduced scope and length with AAA-quality production coupled with a more modest price.
23/11/2017 at 11:36 Ninja Dodo says:
“So even with all the assistance the studio got, it still had to fall back on years of experience and the money it earned from that.”
I mean, this is true of most small to mid-sized studios… they tend to have both extensive experience and a degree of existing income to fall back on from previous projects.
If more studios can make smallish high-quality games instead of working only on giant publisher-funded productions or going out of business that seems like a pretty good alternative scenario.
23/11/2017 at 11:29 Meat Circus says:
By ‘AAA quality games’ do you mean Battlefront 2?
The A in triple A stands for arsehole. To the extent AAA means anything at all, the watchwords are greed, exploitation and incompetence. Hardly a mark of quality.
23/11/2017 at 11:38 Ninja Dodo says:
It means shiny graphics, grumpy grumps.
23/11/2017 at 11:30 grimdanfango says:
So an unknown indie dev fresh out of Uni will still struggle to dive in and get funding to make a Triple-A quality game… it takes years of building up your experience/expertise and your resources?
Who knew?
23/11/2017 at 11:32 tjohnfranklin says:
Senua is a great example of a game with a very well-managed scope. It’s quite feature light in some regards – there’s no progression system, no challenge mode, only really three puzzle mechanics (change the environment by looking at a particular thing, line up runes, stay in the light), very few enemy types. The energy and the money have been put into making the things that are the core of the game (acting, audio-visual experimentation, core combat loop, level design) really high quality. Being independent has allowed Ninja Theory to maintain that tight focus and to prioritise parts of design that don’t meet the expectations of your classic AAA publisher; but there are publishers out there who might be amenable to a team trying something similar, now there’s a model of success. Devolver Digital and Paradox both come to mind. Senua succeeding won’t magically give indie teams the funds they need to embark on similar projects, but perhaps it will give the smaller publishers the confidence to fund teams to create games in genres typically dominated by AAA publishers – 3rd person action adventures, FPS, sports and so on.
23/11/2017 at 11:40 Addie says:
Nail on the head. The gameplay is a bit unambitious, so they should have been able to plan out the programming quite accurately. The storytelling is very ambitious and they did a lot of iteration on it, but once they have the art assets in place then they ‘only’ have to redo the mocap and the video acting to fit it in again. It’s a bit repetitive but doesn’t outstay its welcome, and is a fair price to reflect that. Great work Ninja Theory.