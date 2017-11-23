Homeword: Deserts of Kharak gets its first update in over a year, adding tactical pause

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak launched in January last year, doing for ground combat what the original Homeworld did for space. Yet it seems like we’ve barely heard a peep from Blackbird Interactive since, and updates have been few and far between. So the 1.3.0 patch that went live yesterday has come as something of a surprise. It squashes some bugs, tweaks the AI and introduces a tactical pause feature to skirmish mode and the singleplayer campaign.
Tactical pause was a prominent feature in Homeworld, but was nowhere to be found in Deserts of Kharak thanks to strategy nerds who think it dilutes the RTS genre. Yeah, I’m calling you out. Anyway, Blackbird Interactive has realised its mistake and finally rectified it.
Here’s how it works:
The player can now pause the game in the single player campaign and in skirmish games using the “P” key. During tactical pause players can issue combat, movement, and build commands to units which will be carried out once the game has become unpaused. There is audio feedback for any commands issued while paused, with visual feedback confirming the commands once the player unpauses the game.
On the AI front, two major improvements have been made to stop the AI from struggling during the middle of the game because of a lack of resources. Now, hard AI opponents will be able to harvest faster, while the nodes are depleted at a slower rate. AI air sorties will also no longer prioritise attacking support vehicles, instead favouring combat targets. Blackbird Interactive says that this should increase their effectiveness both offensively and defensively.
Check out the rest of the patch notes to see the long list of bug fixes and balance tweaks. Patch 1.3.0 is available now.
23/11/2017 at 10:35 Hoot says:
23/11/2017 at 10:35 Janichsan says:
Meaning: the AI cheats?
23/11/2017 at 10:52 Dewal says:
Devs use these kind of tricks to buff up difficulty in games since forever.
More HP, more damages, more resources, starts with more buildings… you shouldn’t be surprised.
23/11/2017 at 11:12 mike22 says:
They didn’t say they were surprised.
It’s a valid observation, there are better (but harder to code) ways to implement difficulty in a strategy game other than making a number bigger.
I’d personally want to be facing a more capable adversary, one that makes more interesting choices. Not just the same choices with n+x units.
23/11/2017 at 10:38 medwards says:
Oh thank God… several really cool units require extensive micro management and I’m just not up to it. I’ll probably replay the campaign now :)
23/11/2017 at 10:43 Diziet Sma says:
My sentiments exactly, this is a good thing. I can dive back in now! :-D
23/11/2017 at 11:06 mike22 says:
I legit didn’t even know this existed!
23/11/2017 at 11:46 Maxheadroom says:
So is this good now? I loved Homeworld (1 & 2) but remember being a bit underwhelmed by the reviews when this came out
23/11/2017 at 12:03 cairbre says:
Well I was planning on going back to this game so this is good news indeed.