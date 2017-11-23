Overwatch hero accents ranked from least bad to Tracer

Overwatch, the colourful hero shooter, recently introduced the hero Moira, an Irish witch with shiny hands. Being of the Irish persuasion, I thought I would take a gander at her. I wanted to listen to the lines of dialogue she had, which I’d heard included some true-to-life phrases of my homeland, such as “What are you on about?” and “You’re a chancer”. But I also wanted to see how bad her accent was, and chastise Blizzard for being so —
Oh no, it’s fine.
But I won’t let them away that easily. I set out to criticise their characters and by God I’m going to do it. Here’s an objectively indisputable list of the worst accents in Overwatch, ranked from least shocking to Tracer.
Torbjorn
Blizzard at least could have hired a Danish actor to get this voice right.
Lucio
Doesn’t speak a single word of Brazillian!
Reinhardt
Mispronounces the phrase “It’s hammer time”.
Winston
Doesn’t sound anything like a gorilla.
Bastion
Mispronounces “Dwee doo hoo”.
Tracer
It’s Tracer.
Conclusion: Overwatch is still grand.
23/11/2017 at 17:43 Keasar says:
I’m actually a tad bit disappointed that Overwatch, like almost every single American piece of media ever, when portraying something Scandinavian goes with an accent that sounds Scottish.
Seriously, go watch any movie made in America that depicts Vikings, those people talk Scottish!
23/11/2017 at 17:46 Aerothorn says:
The best I can come up with is that Americans think Vikings are “badass,” but think pretty much all Scandanavian accents (and the language itself) are inherently humorous. So making some weird guttural Scottish-Scandanavian hybrid is how they try to get around that.
Also, Blizzard basically love fake Scottish accents and wants to put them in every single game they make for some reason.
23/11/2017 at 19:24 steves says:
That’s actually a good theory. Blame the muppets:
23/11/2017 at 18:00 thischarmingman says:
It should be like this: link to youtu.be
23/11/2017 at 18:39 MikoSquiz says:
To be fair, Scottish is English with a Scandinavian/Viking accent (and some vocabulary). At its most extreme it’s a Brit-Scandi creole.
23/11/2017 at 17:44 virgula says:
what a treat
23/11/2017 at 17:56 miguelyoung says:
Brendan, plis
You do know that we Brazillians speak portuguese, certo? Dont ruin my pet stereotype that english people know their geography.
Other than that, I’ve been always mildly bummed by the fact that we wont ever have portuguese lines said by Lucio, for reasons of american accent :(
23/11/2017 at 18:21 bongobo says:
I have a VERY important tip for all Overwatch players and it is thus: change the spoken language in the Battle.net app’s game settings to a language you don’t understand (for me, Korean). You never have to hear a cringeworthy line of dialogue ever again, and you can still easily identify each character (and their ultimates) by their vocal timbre. It also has the benefit of not cluttering your head with even more spoken words when you’re communicating with a whole team over mic.
23/11/2017 at 18:39 mukuste says:
As the young people say on Reddit:
Quality shitpost.
23/11/2017 at 18:42 MikoSquiz says:
..can you find an accent coach to do a real version of this? I mean, this was fun, but a real ranking would be super neat.
23/11/2017 at 19:09 Kullendorff says:
Not to be an ass in any way. But Torbjörn is Swedish. So getting a Dane to do the voice seems rather stupid. Its kinda to have a donkey do all Irish or English voiceovers.
23/11/2017 at 19:17 napoleonic says:
Did you not read the other entries?
23/11/2017 at 19:52 Bomarty says:
Ooooh! Well, British humor is not always clear!
23/11/2017 at 19:30 Bomarty says:
Funny he missed this, seeing how one of Torbjörns lines are “For the last time, I’m Swedish!”.. which, yeah, his accent does not reveal.