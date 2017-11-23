Overwatch hero accents ranked from least bad to Tracer

Overwatch, the colourful hero shooter, recently introduced the hero Moira, an Irish witch with shiny hands. Being of the Irish persuasion, I thought I would take a gander at her. I wanted to listen to the lines of dialogue she had, which I’d heard included some true-to-life phrases of my homeland, such as “What are you on about?” and “You’re a chancer”. But I also wanted to see how bad her accent was, and chastise Blizzard for being so —

Oh no, it’s fine.

But I won’t let them away that easily. I set out to criticise their characters and by God I’m going to do it. Here’s an objectively indisputable list of the worst accents in Overwatch, ranked from least shocking to Tracer.

Torbjorn

Blizzard at least could have hired a Danish actor to get this voice right.

Lucio

Doesn’t speak a single word of Brazillian!

Reinhardt

Mispronounces the phrase “It’s hammer time”.

Winston

Doesn’t sound anything like a gorilla.

Bastion

Mispronounces “Dwee doo hoo”.

Tracer

It’s Tracer.

Conclusion: Overwatch is still grand.