Podcast: Into The Breach, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds and “running away”

Cowardice is a virtue. So says the team on this week’s RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. That’s because our theme is “running away” – games that encourage you to flee from danger, or that give you a choice between fight and flight. Adam will run from the soldiers of Arma or the post-apocalyptic antagonists of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Brendan will scarper from poor odds in For Honor or Overwatch, while Alice only pretends to run away in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, tricking her foes into giving chase before ambushing them like some kind of velociraptor.
Adam has also got some impressions of Into The Breach, the upcoming strategy game from the makers of FTL: Faster Than Light. And we’ve some Quickfire Questions with Zach Barth of Zachtronics, the creators of alchemy-soaked puzzler Opus Magnum. You can run from this podcast, but you can’t hide.
Links:
How do Alien Isolation’s lockers work?
Overwatch’s cowardly hacker, Sombra
Have you played… Metal Gear Solid V?
Have you played… Company of Heroes?
How Rimworld generates great stories
NEO Scavenger’s scrappy, excellent combat
Opus Magnum interview with Zach Barth (article)
Opus Magnum interview with Zach Barth (podcast)
Into The Breach is smart and tense
Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds adds vaulting to test servers
23/11/2017 at 18:32 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
On a bit of a tenuous tangent, since we’re talking podcasts and I know some RPSers have connections with the Crate & Crowbar bunch, does anyone know when they’re getting back to their Bloodborne playthrough? Was enjoying it a lot (with the last couple of episodes being especially entertaining, for anyone that drifted away while they were stuck on that boss for ages) and been hankering for some more.
23/11/2017 at 19:31 Umama says:
I hope that Alice at least got to construct a fort with her echo-cancelling blanket.
23/11/2017 at 20:33 juan_h says:
Hi, I’m John. Boy, was I surprised when I checked my podcast app today. Thank you for using my suggestion.
The game that most directly inspired my e-mail was Satellite Reign, a real-time cyberpunk heist game with both stealth and combat options. I prefer the stealth approach but I often end up in combat anyway. The thing about Satellite Reign is that enemies (and, to be fair, the player’s party) re-spawn infinitely. Combat is thus something of a mug’s game. It’s not an automatic mission-failure (it is in fact sometimes a good idea) but it’s generally advisable to break contact with the enemy as quickly as possible. Once I realized that, I stopped upgrading the abilities that allowed my party to deal out damage and focused instead on those that allowed them to survive being damaged. My go-to strategy in the event that my party was discovered on the way out of an enemy compound (and sometimes if they were discovered on the way in) became to order them to just run like hell. It works, I think, mostly because Satellite Reign gives the party an open-world to hide in and the enemies all have very short memories.
The reason Satellite Reign struck me as much as it did is probably that most games with combat are about combat. Combat isn’t a tool to achieve your objective, it is the whole point of playing in the first place. Most of the time I don’t mind. But I wish, if only for novelty’s sake, that more games took the combat-as-tool approach.