Podcast: Into The Breach, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds and “running away”

Cowardice is a virtue. So says the team on this week’s RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. That’s because our theme is “running away” – games that encourage you to flee from danger, or that give you a choice between fight and flight. Adam will run from the soldiers of Arma or the post-apocalyptic antagonists of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Brendan will scarper from poor odds in For Honor or Overwatch, while Alice only pretends to run away in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, tricking her foes into giving chase before ambushing them like some kind of velociraptor.

Adam has also got some impressions of Into The Breach, the upcoming strategy game from the makers of FTL: Faster Than Light. And we’ve some Quickfire Questions with Zach Barth of Zachtronics, the creators of alchemy-soaked puzzler Opus Magnum. You can run from this podcast, but you can’t hide.

