Warface gets in on the battle royale craze

Everyone’s trying to get some of that Plunkbat money, with Warface, Crytek’s free-to-play shooter, being the latest game to add a battle royale mode. It’s live now as part of the November update. Unlike Battlegrounds or H1Z1, however, the smaller scale of Warface means that it’s not quite as much of a messy free-for-all, what with only 16 players competing for the top spot.

Despite the low player number, it still has all the battle royale trappings that we’ve come to expect — everything from airdropped supplies, scavenging for gear and a slowly shrinking play zone.

The desert map in which it’s set is also the largest map in the game, potentially offering a bit more freedom than the warzones that Warface players will already be familiar with. The mode also boasts over 70 weapons, unique achievements and 3-5 minute dynamic fights “with new scenarios unfolding every time you play,” according to Crytek. I’m not really sure what they mean by dynamic fights, since most PvP is dynamic, but here’s more from Crytek on the new mode:

Warface has a broad variety of game modes available – some are more conservative and classic, suited to the 5-on-5 scenarios, whilst some others are more dynamic and perhaps even, arcade. With Battle Royale, we wanted to create something on the thin verge between the two, and here you have it: quick-paced combat with an element of the unknown – you never know which gun you’re going to get, with action taking place on the largest PvP map ever seen in the game.

Though I’ve yet to encounter someone who actually plays Warface, it’s still pretty successful, consistently doing well on Steam. Most of its popularity seems to stem from Russia, however, where the battle royale mode launched earlier. It’s worth noting that it’s only a temporary mode, too, while Crytek explores if it’s something players actually want.