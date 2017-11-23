Wolfenstein 2 now just £20/$25, and you can try it free

Rejoice FPS fans, for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is now down to just £20 / $25 to celebrate the day of sales, deals and discounts that is Black Friday. Whether your preferred digital merchant is Amazon US, Steam, Green Man Gaming, Games Planet or Fanatical (other digital game retailers are available), now is definitely the time to buy if you haven’t got the game already.

Also mourn, FPS fans, since such sweeping discounts so close after release most likely means none of these games have been selling well.

Adam said in his Wolfenstein 2 review that it was “a hair’s breadth away from being one of [his] favourite singleplayer action games of all time,” but if such praise and its shiny new price still aren’t quite enough to convince you, then maybe Bethesda’s free trial will.

For also starting from right now, you can download a free demo of Wolfenstein 2 that lets you play through the entire first level of the game, just to give you a flavour of what it’s like splitting open Nazi skulls while trying to navigate a U-boat in a wheelchair. Should you then wish to buy the full game after your rollicking time obliterating said Nazi skulls, your save data will then carry over, allowing you to pick up where you left off without having to put in a repeat performance of the first level. The demo is available via Steam, with a ‘Download demo’ link appearing in the store page’s sidebar if you don’t already own the game.

Wolfenstein 2 isn’t the only Bethesda game that’s being discounted this Black Friday, as The Evil Within II and Prey are also going cheap at £20 / $30 and £15 / $20 respectively. This seems to be a recurring theme with Bethesda, as last year’s Dishonored 2 also ended up being discounted to similar kinds of prices just weeks after it came out. At the time the discount was attributed to Dishonored 2 failing to meet sales expectations, and the same has been reported of this year’s Bethesda games too. That puts the future of all these games in doubt, which is a real shame given that they all seem so excellent.

