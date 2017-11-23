Wolfenstein 2 now just £20/$25, and you can try it free

Rejoice FPS fans, for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is now down to just £20 / $25 to celebrate the day of sales, deals and discounts that is Black Friday. Whether your preferred digital merchant is Amazon US, Steam, Green Man Gaming, Games Planet or Fanatical (other digital game retailers are available), now is definitely the time to buy if you haven’t got the game already.
Also mourn, FPS fans, since such sweeping discounts so close after release most likely means none of these games have been selling well.
Adam said in his Wolfenstein 2 review that it was “a hair’s breadth away from being one of [his] favourite singleplayer action games of all time,” but if such praise and its shiny new price still aren’t quite enough to convince you, then maybe Bethesda’s free trial will.
For also starting from right now, you can download a free demo of Wolfenstein 2 that lets you play through the entire first level of the game, just to give you a flavour of what it’s like splitting open Nazi skulls while trying to navigate a U-boat in a wheelchair. Should you then wish to buy the full game after your rollicking time obliterating said Nazi skulls, your save data will then carry over, allowing you to pick up where you left off without having to put in a repeat performance of the first level. The demo is available via Steam, with a ‘Download demo’ link appearing in the store page’s sidebar if you don’t already own the game.
Wolfenstein 2 isn’t the only Bethesda game that’s being discounted this Black Friday, as The Evil Within II and Prey are also going cheap at £20 / $30 and £15 / $20 respectively. This seems to be a recurring theme with Bethesda, as last year’s Dishonored 2 also ended up being discounted to similar kinds of prices just weeks after it came out. At the time the discount was attributed to Dishonored 2 failing to meet sales expectations, and the same has been reported of this year’s Bethesda games too. That puts the future of all these games in doubt, which is a real shame given that they all seem so excellent.
If Wolfenstein 2 isn’t quite your bag, then make sure you head over to our Black Friday hub where even more game discounts are being gathered from across the internet, as well as our Steam autumn sale hub.
23/11/2017 at 10:52 mike22 says:
But how much is it in Euros, or more importantly, Mexican Pesos?
(There’s no shame in just posting the GBP price, this is a British website, it doesn’t need to be a point of quiet shame)
23/11/2017 at 11:25 james.hancox says:
But quiet shame is the British way!
23/11/2017 at 11:04 Bull0 says:
Prey is wicked, I loved it, never finished it but can tell I’m close. Been meaning to go back and get that closure. Can’t recommend highly enough and don’t understand why it didn’t do better, to me it’s an instant classic.
23/11/2017 at 11:07 Michael Anson says:
How much do you want to bet that the presence of a demo does nothing to slow down the piracy of the game?
23/11/2017 at 11:16 Mungrul says:
Very tempting, both this and Prey (which is also discounted by 50%).
But while I appreciate the individual developers, I still can’t bring myself to buy anything from Bethesda / Zenimax. Far too litigious for my liking, and they way they have historically gone about acquiring IP (Prey in particular) has left a very nasty taste in my mouth.
23/11/2017 at 11:24 Kefren says:
I’d have bought Prey and Dishonored 2 on release at full price if they hadn’t put Denuvo in. Once they remove it, I’ll buy them. I will get Evil Inside 2 and Wolfenstein 2 though. The first games were flawed but still fun overall, and worth supporting for a second outing.
23/11/2017 at 11:33 Faldrath says:
Wolf2 was my second favorite game this year, losing only to Nier: Automata. What they have in common is batshit crazy stories that also manage to be moving and relevant.
23/11/2017 at 11:37 Sian says:
I’d love to buy Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored 2 and Prey, but I have so many games in my backlog that I simply can’t justify buying anything new right now.