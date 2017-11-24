An hour of space tourism with Star Citizen 3.0

It wasn’t until developer Cloud Imperium began showing off Star Citizen‘s alpha 3.0 that I started to get interested in Chris Roberts’ baby. Sure, the ambitious plans have always sounded impressive, but only recently has it started to look like there’s a hint of cohesion, that there’s a game in there I might like to play.
In August, Roberts and co showcased all manner of exciting things, from co-op missions to plummeting down towards a planet’s surface with nothing but a hoverbike and a space suit. But now we’re able to see what the most recent version looks like outside of a controlled environment, from the perspective of a player.
The footage above was taken by Xenthor Xi in 4K while they indulged in a spot of space tourism in the alpha 3.0 test server. Unfortunately, they don’t do much aside from soaking in the sights, but what sights they are. It is, at times, unbearably gorgeous, and all I want to do is hop into a spaceship and find a lovely planet to take hundreds of screenshots of. It would be a nice escape from the chaos of Black Friday.
Xenthor Xi goes from wandering around inside a space station — where it’s clear from the dodgy NPC animations that there’s still work to be done — to hurtling towards a desert world, criss-crossed with canyons that look perfect for some womp rat target practice. Then he gets out and walks around. Elite Dangerous, even though it’s made some moves to change this, still feels like a game in which you’re controlling vehicles, but in Star Citizen, you’re controlling a person. At times the difference is subtle, but here it’s on full display.
Since Cloud Imperium has invited a new batch of players to test 3.0, we’ll hopefully see more of the things missing from this video, like the impressive ship damage system, missions and combat.
The space sim has had a troubled development, investigated in great detail by Kotaku, and they’ve tried to improve things with weekly reports. These highlight what bugs are being squashed and which new features are being worked on. And to finish up 2017, the developers will be hosting a livestream in December that promises to show off more of the delayed single-player component: Squadron 42.
24/11/2017 at 12:32 Shiloh says:
It’s Squadron 42 isn’t it? Anyway, this comments section should be fun in an hour or so…
24/11/2017 at 12:43 Ghostwise says:
One hour and ten minutes in, nothing to report so far.
We are maintaining perimeter security and ensuring that our flame-retardant underwear is operational.
Over.
24/11/2017 at 14:28 Brendan Caldwell says:
Whoops! Fixed, thanks!
24/11/2017 at 12:34 DoomBroom says:
Let me say it before anyone else does so we can get it over with. It’s a fake and a scam tricking dumb people into buying 10000$ ships!!! Also a fad like 3DTV and VR. There, done.
I want 3.0 ready to the holiday! Looks gorgeous and fun! :)
24/11/2017 at 12:39 Shiloh says:
Looks gorgeous and fun!
I think YMMV on that – it seems very dependent on finding a good server. I was watching a streamer yesterday on Twitch and his FPS count barely rose above 15, while there are others reporting FPS counts in the high 30s/early 40s (and maybe even higher).
24/11/2017 at 14:50 tomimt says:
Let’s be fair though, if you do spend 10000$ to buy digital ships you either have too much money on your hands or are pretty dumb.
24/11/2017 at 12:47 Pilgore says:
Honestly, it looks really fucking impressive. I hope all the pieces come together into a cohesive and *fun* whole and wish them the best of luck.
I’ve already figured out what I want to do when it comes out, Search and Rescue! Space Ambulance! Here’s hoping that will get fleshed out properly and the Cutlass Red make-over will look nice.
24/11/2017 at 13:08 BobbyDylan says:
[edit] This should have been a replay to Pilgore /\
This is the challenge that SC seems to struggling with. They’re very good at creating a whole bunch of isolated elements with very little regard to how they will all mesh into a game-loop. Also, the fact that Sc still hasn’t decided how the flight model (the core component of the game) will “feel” is very alarming to me. Can you imagine if a FPS had a half decade of development under it’s belt and still didn’t know how the gunplay was gonna feel?
24/11/2017 at 13:15 automatic says:
I was skeptical about SC at first. Now I’m just bored of it.
24/11/2017 at 13:30 wheeb says:
Congratulations, you’ve found a new way to tedious about speculation on a game that isn’t even finished yet. Maybe take up a new hobby, like tennis or fishing
24/11/2017 at 15:22 automatic says:
You seem mad. Am I doing something wrong by exposing my opinion? It’s been how many years since this game is being promoted? I’m sincerely bored to hear about it. I’m not on the same bandwagon of people that literally threw their money on a promise and threat every single line of code and every pixel they get like it’s the most precious thing in the universe. I’m sorry to tell you this, but it isn’t.
24/11/2017 at 13:33 Janichsan says:
Given the current pace of SC’s development and their planned roadmap, the game will be released around 2020. At the earliest.
24/11/2017 at 15:02 skyturnedred says:
Must be nice to be so optimistic about things.
24/11/2017 at 14:15 mukuste says:
Whatever you think of SC, this video is impressive. While other games have done the seamless transition from space station to space ship to planet before, none in anything even remotely approaching this graphical fidelity. And wow, is this game a screenshot factory if I’ve ever seen one.
Then on the other hand, the pace of doing anything seems glacial to a point where I don’t know how long I would stand it, and probably all the planets, as impressive as the landing approach is, will soon start looking same-ish. And I suspect that the reason that he’s not doing more than sightseeing is because there is not much to do other than sightseeing, currently.
But undoubtedly, it’s impressive.
24/11/2017 at 14:47 GrumpyCatFace says:
Half-billion dollars, and 5 years later… we have a walking sim. :facepalm:
24/11/2017 at 15:58 Mtom says:
160 million = half a billion
Facepalm…
24/11/2017 at 15:17 MrLoque says:
Planet landing looks very very cool but I must admit there is still some work to do on that level of detail “jumps”: rocks appearing out of nothing, reshaping mountains, etc. I understand it’s a hell of a job but if you can notice it on a desertic planet I can’t imagine what happens on a forest biome, for example :|