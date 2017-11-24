Best PC games of all time

There are more wonderful games being released on PC each month than ever before. In such a time of plenty, it’s important that you spend your time as wisely as possible. Thankfully, we’re here to help. What follows are our picks for the best PC games ever made.
You can navigate this article using the arrows under the header image on each page, or using the arrow keys on your keyboard.
When we say, “our picks,” that’s exactly what we mean. We’re not interested in building a canonical list or paying heed to ‘important’ games in the history of the PC. All we care about are which games we love. The resulting list is personal and eclectic, includes some traditional classics and excludes many more, and is listed in chronological order. That means there’s no ranking system, so you won’t find one game sitting above all the others on a big throne. They all get a throne.
Don’t see a game you love on the list? Let us know in the comments why you love it, why you still play it, why it’s important to you. There’s also a good chance your favourite game is on one of our genre-specific lists, so do make sure to check there as well:
Now, on with the best of the best. Let’s celebrate PC games in all their breadth and glory.
24/11/2017 at 22:06 Ossian says:
First MP game I played. Single player was good, but nothing like coming up against an equally matched opponent. Or playing with a friend against a couple of other people in an larger engagement. So many tense moments.
So glad it was included, finally!
Also, just "finished" Oxenfree last night. Played it in a single sitting, so it was a late night, but I don't regret it. Awesome game. I usually don't like to replay games like this, but Oxenfree begs for it, and, if I'm reading things right, is incomplete without at least a second playthrough.
24/11/2017 at 22:33 -funkstar- says:
I played this with my best friend for months, taking turns. Starting from the muck-with-config.sys-and-autoexec.bat 'game' to even get it to launch, then getting music working, and then general sound effects, and then, when we finally got it all running, what awaited was glorious.
There's bound to some measure of nostalgia involved when looking 23 years back at the experience, but I still play this, occasionally. It's got some of the best music of any game I've played, and it blew me away at the time - a fantastic score, that changes dynamically according to the action on screen. The ever present possibility of getting one-shotted in a T/F makes especially the first couple of battles very tense. The control scheme and UI is a marvel, with some small, but utterly critical improvements over X-wing, such as a 3D model of your current target in the 'display' shown relative to your orientation, rather than X-wing's blue print. (And so on.)
24/11/2017 at 21:12 peterako1989 says:
By the time I complete reading it, it wouldn’t matter what I comment. I dont think people will go all the way down whene theres an everest worth of comment scrolling
24/11/2017 at 21:18 peterako1989 says:
BTW Dune II was my first RTS aswell
24/11/2017 at 21:49 Grizzly says:
I am quite happy that you also asked Tim Stone for this run, and in a lot of ways this list is also what I like about RPS: It gives obscure indie titles from decades ago the same amount of reverence as the mainstream hits of today (And everything in between!)
My favorite game of all time would have to be Need for Speed: Porsche 2000. There is however little I can say which Rob Zacny hasn’t already said.
24/11/2017 at 21:52 fish99 says:
No System Shock 1 or 2 but you include Bioshock? System Shock 2 is probably better than every single game in that list.
At least you got Thief 1/2 and Stalker SoC in there.
24/11/2017 at 22:10 Marclev says:
I’d have included Prey. It’s like what System Shock 2 would have been if it were made today.
24/11/2017 at 22:34 Replikant says:
I second that. Bioshock had better graphics, sure, but overall seemed to be a shallow but pretty copy of System Shock 1/2.
24/11/2017 at 23:04 Shazbut says:
Apart from Stick Shift of course
24/11/2017 at 21:56 Someoldguy says:
I’ve never seen RPS produce a list where so many of the games considered worthy of being ‘best’ a couple of years ago have been eased out of the rankings to be replaced by things I’ve never considered playing. I guess it must be a sign of changing times and advancing age on my part. Not all bad changes, of course. Some have clearly been ousted by superior games. It’s impossible to argue that venerable titles like Baldur’s Gate have a right to be in the list in perpetuity when modern masterpieces like Witcher 3 and D:OS2 now exist.
Nevertheless, the list seems to be a way of stirring debate. I’ve put some hours into NMS and enjoyed it for what it was, no question, but I wouldn’t call it best in show for anything. Dune 2 gives me warm nostalgic feelings but i wouldn’t call it the top RTS. Revolutionary, of course, but surpassed by later offerings.
If we’re inserting titles that should have featured for nebulous reasons but didn’t, I’ll plump for Life is Strange. It allowed me to enjoy a form of gaming I never had before, having always regarded the ‘interactive story’ genre as a bit crap and not really gaming up to that point.
24/11/2017 at 22:01 thischarmingman says:
I reaaaally wish there were comments under each game, I come here for the articles, but stay for the comments.
24/11/2017 at 22:06 Ossian says:
Very happy to see Sid Meier’s Gettysburg on the list. It had such an impact on me in it’s day that I am always slightly surprised/disappointed that “best of” lists never include it. Also surprised that it doesn’t appear to be available anywhere online…at least not the places I peruse to make my game purchases. I suspect it would probably stand up well today if I ever have the chance to play it again.
First MP game I played. Single player was good, but nothing like coming up against an equally matched opponent. Or playing with a friend against a couple of other people in an larger engagement. So many tense moments.
So glad it was included, finally!
Also, just “finished” Oxenfree last night. Played it in a single sitting, so it was a late night, but I don’t regret it. Awesome game. I usually don’t like to replay games like this, but Oxenfree begs for it, and, if I’m reading things right, is incomplete without at least a second playthrough.
24/11/2017 at 22:10 zulnam says:
The list is bugged on mobile devices. Every 2nd page it jumps two numbers ahead.
The whole site is lackluster on mobile, though.
Also your list is wrong because you didn’t include
24/11/2017 at 22:14 Cyber Ferret says:
RE: FF7
Final Fantasy 7 may be a great game (although there are plenty who would argue it’s not even the best FF game) for the platform it was designed for, but it doesn’t belong on a “best PC Game” list. The PC port of this game is one of the most wretched playing experiences I’ve ever had with a game on the PC platform.
If this was a “best video games” list, then sure–but then the list would look a whole lot different.
24/11/2017 at 22:29 R. Totale says:
I’m glad the Blackwell series is on here – I don’t think I’ve ever cared about another game’s protagonists as much as I did with Rosa and Joey.
24/11/2017 at 22:33 -funkstar- says:
Star Wars: Tie Fighter. (My favourite game.)
I played this with my best friend for months, taking turns. Starting from the muck-with-config.sys-and-autoexec.bat ‘game’ to even get it to launch, then getting music working, and then general sound effects, and then, when we finally got it all running, what awaited was glorious.
There’s bound to some measure of nostalgia involved when looking 23 years back at the experience, but I still play this, occasionally. It’s got some of the best music of any game I’ve played, and it blew me away at the time – a fantastic score, that changes dynamically according to the action on screen. The ever present possibility of getting one-shotted in a T/F makes especially the first couple of battles very tense. The control scheme and UI is a marvel, with some small, but utterly critical improvements over X-wing, such as a 3D model of your current target in the ‘display’ shown relative to your orientation, rather than X-wing’s blue print. (And so on.)
24/11/2017 at 22:37 Replikant says:
Those escort mission, though. You make it through all the laser fire from the rebel scum and protect all the bloody shuttles just to have the critical one blow up seconds before it enters hyperspace.
24/11/2017 at 23:33 Dogshevik says:
What made TIE Fighter so special was its superior mission design.
No braindead tasks (bringeth me five shrubbery!), no series of repetetive filler between cutscenes, actual, complex and varied, multi-stage military missions that did fit into a greater picture seamlessly and created a narrative this way.
To this day it has no equal in this regard.
24/11/2017 at 22:34 TheBuff1 says:
Dune 2 with HD support and modern UI you say??! Then try Dune 2000 Gruntmods edition I say! For freeeeeeee as well!
24/11/2017 at 22:41 lancelot says:
I think the standard categories might be a tad obsolete. How do you classify Arkham Knight or Mirror’s Edge Catalyst? “Open world action game” is probably the best that can be done there.
And I’d say the adventure game list is rather obsolete as well. KRZ and To the Moon probably don’t even belong in that category, so, with the exception of Blackwell, everything else is “classics”, very unrepresentative of the modern state of the genre. While there are quite a few adventure games that really move the genre forward and are better than 95% of the “classics”.
24/11/2017 at 22:46 Cyber Ferret says:
Fair enough. But isn’t the appropriate title of this article then “Our Favorite PC games of All Time”, rather then “Best PC Games of all Time?” I really enjoy David Lynch’s Dune and would watch it over Citizen Kane any day, but I’m not putting it on any “Greatest Films Ever Made” list.
List contains No Man’s Sky as one of the 75 “Best PC Games of All Time”. I feel like if I had noticed that in the tags, I could have saved myself a lot of clicking for a list with a deliberately misleading title.
24/11/2017 at 23:41 Graham Smith says:
Every “best” list is actually just a “favourite” list, because there is no objective ranking for measuring the quality of games. Some other sites might ask a larger pool of writers, or have votes and then average out scores to pick a final selection, or might exclude their own picks for what they guess ‘the public’ like at large, but those lists are still subjective (and are also often quite boring).
24/11/2017 at 22:49 Replikant says:
Hi RPS, you must be my age, at least on average. A lot of the games give me warm feelings of nostalgia and/or would have made it on my own personal list (XCOM, STALKER, Thief, Dark Souls, Portal (I prefer 1, but only because that is where I first met GLaDOS and because of the song)).
But I would like to thank you for choosing Morrowind. It’s so strange and beautiful and the freedom was/is astonishing. Levitating over half the map for a while and then later using fortify acrobatics for the insane km-wide jumps. Really great. Oblivion and Skyrim always felt like a copy to me. And level-scaling killed any semblance of immersion in the later games. Fighting mechanics were atrocious in Morrowind, though.
24/11/2017 at 22:54 Carra says:
Interesting list and quite personal of course. My list would be quite different, here are some games I would add:
– Pharaoh
– Rollercoaster Tycoon
– Return to Castle Wolfenstein
– Broken Sword
– Starcraft / Warcraft 3
– Hearthstone
– Team Fortress 2
– Anno 1602
– Europa Universalis 4 / Crusader Kings 2
– Age of Empires 2
– FTL
– Life is Strange
– Monkey Island 2
24/11/2017 at 23:12 johannsebastianbach says:
No Myst, no Best Of.
Awaiting angry counter arguments, but my point still stands: Myst is bae (as the younglings say I head).
24/11/2017 at 23:12 Shazbut says:
The absence of Star Control 2 from your lists is getting embarrassing.
If you’d just sit down and play the bloody thing, you’d discover the mistake you’re making.
24/11/2017 at 23:15 Arkteryx says:
I always enjoy these lists but I’d enjoy them a lot more if they were formatted as 5 or 10 to a page instead of making you click for each one. Sure you can use the arrow keys but that breaks the flow of normal browsing. At the very least could we get the links to the next page above the picture instead of below it so I don’t have to hunt for it when the image size changes?
24/11/2017 at 23:22 Cyber Ferret says:
Those clicks aren’t going to farm themselves. You sound as if you’re under the impression that the primary purpose of this site is to deliver quality content in the most accessible fashion possible to consumers.
24/11/2017 at 23:26 Grizzly says:
I really like the arrow-keys based list changing, I find it far easier for browsing then arbitrary pagination.
24/11/2017 at 23:49 Graham Smith says:
Yeah, there are a bunch of problems with this functionally – sorry about that. We hope to have something better soon, without the tiny wandering arrows and with better mobile functionality.
In concept, some people seem to like this kind of layout, others don’t. I think there are advantages and disadvantages. But we’re aiming to fix the execution, at least.
As for CyberFerret: I’m sorry you didn’t enjoy the 30,000 word article you got for free.
24/11/2017 at 23:45 syllopsium says:
You know, that’s a damned good list. I haven’t played them all, but the ones I have played are all good.
The only quibbles I’d have is that Quake seems to show its age more than pure Doom, or Doom with the Brutal Doom engine does. Half Life (which I still haven’t finished) has so far aged amazingly well, though.
Don’t get me wrong – at the time Quake was amazing, and is why I bought a Voodoo2, but I never replayed it and used mods in the way I did for Doom, or loved it as much as Jedi Knight, which I still play at times. Engines and mods to prove I’ve been missing out are welcome..
Also, DOTT is good but personally I’d place Fate of Atlantis above it.
Thank you for including Blackwell in there, it’s clunky at first, but a truly outstanding set of adventure games. Epiphany made me cry, and still makes me well up. Definitely in the top 5 ever for atmosphere and writing (Planescape is up there too), and I do read quite a few books..