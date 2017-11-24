Black Friday 2017: The best deals on graphics cards, monitors, SSDs and more

The sale event to end all sale events is here. That’s right, folks, Black Friday 2017 is here, and this year’s sales frenzy is set to be bigger than ever as we head into the Christmas shopping period. In all honesty, they should just rename it Black November, as there have been deals going on throughout the month in preparation for the big day.

To save you trawling through the web in search of a good bargain, we’ve created this handy guide containing everything you need to know about Black Friday 2017. If you’re on the hunt for a new graphics card, a bigger and better monitor, want to splash out on a fast SSD or upgrade your gaming headset and get a more reliable mouse and keyboard, this is the place to be. We’ll be updating this hub page on a regular basis as new deals get announced, too, so make sure to keep it in your bookmarks if you fancy grabbing yourself a bit of a bargain before Christmas. We’ve also got tips on the best places to browse, and how to find out if those hot discounts are really as good as they seem.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US. Retailers, both online and physical, offer some of their best deals on Black Friday, and will often cut their prices in the weeks leading up to the big day. It’s now become a UK phenomenon as well. It also has a closely-related cousin, Cyber Monday, which happens three days after Black Friday and is reserved for purely online deals. To all intents and purposes, though, it’s simply another day of big savings.

When is Black Friday 2017?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24th. Expect retailers to open earlier and close later than usual. Online, stores will typically start their deals on Thursday November 23rd, giving you even more time to snap up those bargains, but it’s become increasingly common to start deals much earlier.

Black Friday 2017 tips

If you’re looking for game discounts, you’ll find the usual sales taking place on Steam, GOG and Green Man Gaming. The juiciest discounts, however, will be on PC components and peripherals. Of course, while we’ll endeavor to bring you the very best deals from around the internet, you should also check CamelCamelCamel before you buy to see if you’re actually getting a good price. This keeps track of Amazon product prices all year round, helping you identify if a Black Friday deal is actually a great, one-time discount or whether it’s pretty much always this kind of price regardless of whether it’s Black Friday or not.

Best Black Friday 2017 deals

Best game deals:

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – £16.49 from Amazon

Titanfall 2 – £12.50 from Amazon

Star Wars Battlefront – £4.50 from Amazon

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds – £24.12 from Play-Asia

Battlefield 1 Premium Season Pass – £11.99 from Origin

FIFA 18 Standard Edition – £36.66 from Origin

Mass Effect Andromeda: Standard Edition – £17.49 from Origin

Need for Speed Payback: Standard Edition – £36.66 from Origin

Overwatch: Standard Edition – £16.99 from Blizzard’s Battle.net

Destiny 2: Standard Edition – £29.24 from Blizzard’s Battle.net

The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition – £13.99 from GOG.com

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – £18.79 from GOG.com

Little Nightmares – £7.99 from GOG.com

Titan Quest: Ragnarok – £13.49 from GOG.com

MDK – Free from GOG.com (for the next 48 hours only)

(for the next 48 hours only) Furi – £8.99 from GOG.com

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – £10.69 from GOG.com

Owlboy – £14.19 from GOG.com

Oxenfree – £2.99 from GOG.com

Master of Orion – £7.89 from GOG.com

Best Black Friday PC deals:

Dell Inspiron Gaming – £399 from Dell (Use code DB2SAVE300)

This AMD-based Dell system is a steal at £399, as you get a Ryzen 3 processor and an RX 560 graphics card, making this a great entry-level system for those after steady 1080p gaming. You also get 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD.

HP Omen 880-072na – £1999 from HP

This top of the line gaming PC normally costs £2499, but with the offer code BLACK1 you can get this GTX 1080Ti-powered PC for £500 off over on the HP Store. It comes with pretty much everything you could possibly want from a gaming PC, really, including an unlocked Intel Core i7-7700K processor, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB HHD and 512GB SSD and liquid cooling. You even get a free copy of Destiny 2.

HP Omen 870-224 Desktop & HP Mixed Reality Headset with Controllers Package – $670 from Best Buy

As if buying a great gaming PC on the cheap wasn’t enough, this HP bundle also comes with the company’s Windows Mixed Reality headset that lets you experience the worlds of virtual and augmented reality. In the PC itself, you get a Core i5-7400 processor, a 3GB GTX 1060 and 8GB of RAM. Not the most powerful PC, perhaps, but certainly not a bad deal for $670.

Chillblast Fusion Legion Gaming PC – £500 from Ebuyer

One of Ebuyer’s daily deals for Tuesday 21st, this Chillblast PC comes with an AMD Athlon X4-860K QC processor, 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1050 graphics card and a 1TB HDD – not bad for just £500.

Best Black Friday laptop deals:

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming – £1099 from Dell (Use code DB3SAVE300)

Down from £1399, Dell’s non-Alienware-branded gaming laptop is a pretty great deal at this price. With a GTX 1060 chip and a quad-core Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, it’s got plenty of power, and its 15.6in Full HD IPS screen should be pretty colour accurate. You also get a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.

Dell XPS 13 – £899 from Dell – SOLD OUT

The Dell XPS 13 is a brilliant ultra-slim laptop and this new version is even better, with a brand-new Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel’s integrated UHD Graphics 620. Its 13.3in InfinityEdge (ie: super slim bezels) display is also top-notch. Normally £1200, this is a real steal, but alas, it’s already gone!

Dell XPS 15 – £??? from Dell (DEAL GOES LIVE AT 6PM GMT)

The big brother to the XPS 13, the XPS 15 is another great performance laptop. This deal isn’t live yet, but expect similar savings to be had here. We’ll update you with more details as soon as it’s live.

Alienware 17 – £2449 from John Lewis

Currently £400 off, the Alienware 17 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops around. With an Intel i7-7820HK processor, a GTX 1070 graphics chip and a 2560×1440, 120Hz VA panel with built-in Tobii eye-tracking tech, this is one feature-packed gaming machine.

Asus FX503VD-DM080T – £600 from Amazon

Normally around £800, this 15.6in gaming laptop has a GTX 1050 inside it, plus an Intel i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. It’s pretty slimline, too, measuring 25mm thick.

HP Pavilion 17-ab200na – £899 from AO

This HP Pavilion laptop is currently £100 off. In it, you get a powerful Core i7-7700HQ processor, a GTX 1050 chip for 1080p gaming and a large 17.3in Full HD (1920×1080) display. There’s also a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD, a DVD drive, an SD card reader, two USB3 ports and one USB2, an Ethernet port, HDMI and a headphone and microphone jack. That’s a pretty good package for a £899 gaming laptop, and its more traditional laptop design means you also won’t be embarrassed whipping it out on public transport either.

Asus ROG GL553VD – £649 from AO

Alternatively, Asus’ more gaming-themed ROG GL553VD is another good deal currently on offer and you even get a ROG-themed backpack and a mouse for your trouble. Here, you get a Core i5-7300HQ processor, a GTX 1050 graphics chip, a 15.6in 1920×1200 display and a 2TB HDD, plus an SD and microSD card reader, two USB3 port, one USB2 and one USB Type-C port.

MSI GP62MVR 7RFX LEOPARD PRO – £999 from Amazon

Down from £1399, MSI’s Leopard Pro is a pretty tempting deal for a GTX 1060 laptop. With an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6in Full HD display and a Steelseries keyboard, that’s a pretty decent set of components for the money. It’s not hideously slab-like, either, measuring just 29mm thick.

MSI GT73EVR 7RF TITAN PRO – £2000 from Box

Normally £2399, this MSI GTX 1080-powered gaming laptop is now cheaper than ever. While not as ludicrous as the GT75VR I reviewed the other week, this still has a 17.3in 120Hz display and a Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, as well as a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. You also get a free SteelSeries Siberia V2 gaming headset with this bundle as well.

MSI GL62M 7RE-407 – $799 from Amazon

This 15.6in gaming laptop comes with a Core i5-7300HQ, a GTX 1050Ti and a 256GB SSD. Normally retailing for $1000 or more, the GL62M-7RE is a great pick for those who want flawless 1080p gaming on the go.

Razer Blade Stealth – £1250 from Razer / $1249 from Best Buy

This was going cheap in Razer’s own US cyber deals promotion a couple of weeks ago, but just in case you missed that particular deal, here it is again courtesy of Best Buy. Here, you get a 12.5in 4K display with a super accurate IGZO display, a Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM and Intel’s HD Graphics 620. Okay, so you won’t be running the latest games on Ultra quality settings with this thing, but the screen alone still makes it highly tempting.

Razer Blade Pro – £4430 from Razer / $4600 from Razer

Razer’s all-singing all-dancing Blade Pro laptop is still insanely expensive, but when you’re dealing with this kind of price range, a £270 / $300 discount is nothing to sniff at. With a 17.3in 4K IGZO display, an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, 32GB of RAM, a GTX 1080 chip, a 2TB SSD and more all squished into a slim 22.5mm chassis, gaming laptops don’t get more premium than this.

Best Black Friday graphics card deals:

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 – £100 from Scan

If you want an inexpensive card for games that don’t require much power, then this is a fantastic deal. Otherwise, it’s probably worth spending another £25 for a GTX 1050Ti.

Gigabyte Geforce GTX 1050 2GB – $119 from Amazon

This Gigabyte model has finally dethroned EVGA’s $135 SC Gaming edition over on Newegg. A great choice for less demanding esports titles.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti Mini – £125 from Amazon / $130 from Amazon

Zotac’s GTX 1050 Ti Mini is back on our list of deals, as MSI’s full-sized £120 mega deal from Ebuyer is now completely sold out. Read our GTX 1050 Ti review to see how it fares for 1080p gaming.

Asus GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB – $160 from Newegg

An excellent choice for 1080p gaming, and better value than the mildly cheaper EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 SC GAMING (also from Newegg for $135).

Gigabyte Nvidia GTX 1060 WF2 3GB – £170 from Amazon

Another great card for 1080p gaming and even a bit of 1440p gaming, this is a good choice for those after something with a bit more oomph than the GTX 1050Ti. For proper 1440p gaming, we’d advise getting a 6GB version of the GTX 1060 (or the RX 580 below), but this is still a good choice if your budget doesn’t stretch that far. Read our review for more info.

Asus GeForce GTX 1060 Dual 3GB – $203 from Newegg

This double-fan 3GB GTX 1060 is currently $27 off at the moment, and you can get a further $20 off with a rebate card as well, taking the total amount to just $183 – a worthwhile option if stretching to $250 for the RX 580 below is beyond your current budget.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini 6GB – $240 from Amazon

If you want a truly uncompromised GTX 1060 experience, then a 6GB card is very much the way to go, and this ‘mini’ version from Zotac is the cheapest you’ll find one right now.

PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon 8GB – £239 from Ebuyer / $250 from Newegg

Our top pick for great 1440p gaming, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this card all week. Read our full review.

Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Dual OC 8GB – £349 from Ebuyer (SOLD OUT) / £359 from Overclockers

Finally! A decent deal on Nvidia’s GTX 1070 card that isn’t a tiny ‘mini’ version. Grab it now while stocks last. Read our review for more info.

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 GAMING X 8GB – $425 from Newegg

For those after a brilliant 1080p and 1440p card that can also push into the realms of 4K, we’d recommend this 8GB GTX 1070 from MSI – whose deal also ends on Saturday.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070Ti GAMING 8GB – $470 from Newegg

This Gigabyte GTX 1070Ti is being discounted until Monday, although in our eyes, it’s probably worth spending the extra $30 to get the GTX 1080 below. Read our review to find out why.

Gigabyte Nvidia GTX 1080 GDDR5 8GB OC WF3 PCI-E – £439 from Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on a new GTX 1080, then now is the time to get one, as this Gigabyte model is now just £439. Normally, you’re looking at paying at least £500 for one of these, so grab this bargain pronto before it goes. Read our review for more info.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 – $500 from Newegg

Arguably the cheapest GTX 1080 card we’ve seen in the US so far this week (plus you get a free copy of Destiny 2), this deal ends on Saturday as well.

Gigabyte AMD GV-RX Vega 64 – £470 from Amazon

Move over Sapphire’s £528 Radeon Vega 64, we’ve got a new best Vega 64 deal, this time courtesy of Gigabyte. AMD’s new top of the line card finally gives Nvidia’s GTX 1080 some much needed competition in the 4K arena, and at this kind of price, it’s hotter than ever. Read our Vega 64 review to help you decide which one to get.

EVGA Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB SC Black Edition iCX Cooling – £650 from Scan

Our new favourite GTX 1080 Ti deal, this is much better than the £624 Zotac card we listed earlier in the week. With this particular deal, you can also claim a free EVGA Powerlink or FX Series Fan.

MSI Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X – £729 from Ebuyer / Amazon

GTX 1080 Tis still demand quite a premium over regular GTX 1080s, but this particular bundle nets you a free copy of Destiny 2 to help soften the blow.

Best Black Friday monitor deals:

AOC E2470SWH – £107 from Amazon

A 24in Full HD monitor for just over £100, you say? AOC’s E2470SWH doesn’t have any fancy features, but if you’re looking for a cheap second TN screen, this could serve you extremely well.

Asus VC239H – £124 from Amazon

A 23in monitor with a lovely IPS screen, Asus’ VC239H should have pretty good image quality compared to the other £100-odd monitors on this list. Its super slim bezels also look pretty stylish, which is a rarity at this kind of price range.

AOC G2460VQ6 – £129 from Amazon / $138 from Walmart

You can get bigger monitors for less (see the BenQ and Philips monitors below), but this TN-based 24in AOC has a higher 75Hz refresh rate for super smooth gaming and AMD FreeSync support, plus a bunch of blue light filters to help take care of your eyes.

Philips 273V5LHAB – £150 from Amazon

Slightly more expensive than the BenQ above, but having tested this 27in monitor myself, I can say with certainty that this has excellent image quality despite its 1920×1080 resolution. It’s pretty basic, but if you want a big screen without breaking the bank, the 273V5LHAB is a great choice. Stay tuned for our full review.

AOC AG272FCX – £320 from Currys

This 27in gaming monitor has a 144hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. Pound for pound, I’d probably recommend going for the Asus MG278Q below, but if you’re after a fancy curved IPS screen, it’s probably a price worth paying for fewer pixels.

Asus MG278Q – £387 from Amazon

This 27in TN monitor has a lovely 2560×1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a great pick for those with beefy graphics cards who really want to push past the 60fps barrier. It also has AMD FreeSync support and two HDMI ports.

Asus ROG Swift PG258Q – £486 from CCL

A 25in monitor with a huge 240Hz refresh rate, making it a perfect fit for esport enthusiasts or those that like their games, really, really smooth. It only has a standard 1,920×1,080 resolution and ports are pretty limited to a single HDMI and DisplayPort, but what it lacks in connectivity it makes up for in flexibility, with pivot, swivel and height-adjustment support. Our full review will be here very shortly. You also get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins, too.

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q – £687 from CCL

If 25in just isn’t enough, then Asus’ 27in PG279Q is also on sale with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins. This has a 2560×1440 resolution and an IPS panel, plus a 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support.

Acer XF240H – £199 from Laptops Direct

A smaller, Full HD version of the excellent XF270HUA (below), this 144Hz IPS panel is a great deal – especially when AOC’s £170 G2460PF (also below) goes back up in price tomorrow.

Acer XF270HUA – £500 from Amazon

We loved this monitor when we got it in for review, and is currently our top pick for gaming display greatness. This 27in 1440p monitor has an IPS display, giving it superb colour accuarcy, and it’s also got a 144Hz refresh rate, giving you super smooth gaming at the same time.

Acer Predator XBV271HK – £520 from Laptops Direct / Amazon

A 27in 4K with Nvidia G-Sync support, Acer’s Predator XBV271HK would be a great partner for a new GTX 1080 graphics card.

Iiyama X2788QS – £224 from Scan

If a high refresh rate isn’t important to you and you just want a good 27in 2560×1440 monitor, this Iiyama is much cheaper than its gaming-geared rivals. It also has an IPS screen to help ensure it’s got good colour accuracy and AMD FreeSync support too.

HP Omen Quad HD 27in – £549 from Currys

This 27in, 2560×1440 monitor is quite the looker. With a super slim stand and slender bezels, this is one monitor you won’t be ashamed to have on your desk. It also comes with Nvidia G-Sync support and a three-port USB3 hub.

Acer Predator Z271T – £300 from Scan

This 27in curved monitor has everything – a 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and Tobii’s eye-tracking sensor. It only has a VA panel rather than IPS, but this is still a pretty good price if you fancy giving eye-tracking a go. Alternatively, you can get a flat, IPS 2560×1440 version for £600.

Acer Predator XBV271HK – £500 from Overclockers (NEW LOWER PRICE)

This 27in 4K monitor from Acer has Nvidia G-Sync support, plus a USB hub and HDMI and DisplayPort connections.

Dell S2817Q – £396 from Scan

If Acer’s 4K monitor above is a bit too expensive, this one from Dell costs less than £400. It doesn’t come with G-Sync support or anything fancy like that, but this is still a pretty decent deal if you’re looking to upgrade your pixel count.

Samsung C27F396 – £180 from Currys / $179 from Amazon

This curved monitor is another one that will look very nice on your desk. Its 27in display only has a 1920×1080 resolution, but its IPS panel should produce pretty great colours.

Acer Predator X34A – £800 from Amazon

Historically, this 4K monitor often demands around £1000, and no wonder – it’s got a curved 34in 3840×1440 IPS screen, Nvidia G-Sync support and its refresh rate can be overclocked to 100Hz. At £800, it’s highly tempting indeed.

LG 38UC99 – £900 from Overclockers

This mad 38in curved 3840×1600 FreeSync monitor has an IPS panel and a 75Hz refresh rate, assuming your graphics card get break 60fps at 4K widescreen, of course! Normally £1200, this is a pretty good deal if you’re after a ginormous monitor to up your game.

Samsung UH750 – $499 from Amazon

This 31.5in monitor has a lovely 4K display and one of Samsung’s own QLED panels, theoretically giving it the same kind of picture quality as its TVs. Save $200 on one this Black Friday.

Samsung CF791 – $689 from Amazon

For a truly widescreen 4K experience, you can currently get $260 off Samsung’s jumbo CF791. Featuring a curved VA panel and a 100Hz refresh rate, this Samsung monitor could be a very smart addition to your gaming setup.

Dell UltraSharp U3417W – $700 from Best Buy

Another curved widescreen monitor, this 34in 4K monitor delivers immersive visuals that literally wrap around your face. Dell’s monitors have always been high quality and we expect the U3417W to be no different. Plus, you save $300 – bargain!

Samsung LU28H750UQNXZA – $330 from Samsung

Samsung’s 28in 4K monitor is quite the bargain at this price. Normally $500, this stylish monitor has one of Samsung’s own QLED panels, which uses the same technology as the company’s TVs, so colour accuracy should be excellent.

AOC I2757FH – $150 from BestBuy

This 27in monitor is currently $130 cheaper than usual at Best Buy, making it a pretty good deal if you want a large screen on the cheap. It’s a shame it doesn’t have a 2560×1440 resolution, but its IPS panel should ensure top-notch image quality.

Dell S2718HN – $180 from BestBuy

If you want a slightly fancier 27in monitor deal, this curved display from Samsung is your next best bet. It only has a 1920×1080 resolution, but its IPS panel should mean superb colour accuracy. It’s also got super slim bezels (the frame bit round the outside of the monitor) and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology.

Dell S2716DGR – $350 from Best Buy

This is a great deal for those after a 27in monitor. Not only does it have a 2560×1440 resolution, but you also get Nvidia G-Sync support and a high 144Hz refresh rate. It’s only a TN panel, so image quality may not be great, but this is a much better value for money than other 2560×1440 monitors on this list.

AOC C4008VU8 – $600 from Best Buy

4K monitors are still quite expensive, but this enormous 40in AOC model is currently $200 off at Best Buy. It’s curved, too, making it even more immersive than your typical flat screen monitor.

Asus ROG Swift PG278QR – $650 from Walmart

Currently $50 off, this 27in TN monitor has a gorgeous 2560×1440 resolution (just what you want at this kind of screen size) and a refresh rate that can be overclocked all the way up to 165Hz – not too unlike the Asus ROG Swift PG248Q I reviewed recently. You also get Nvidia G-Sync support as well.

Acer GN276HL – $200 from Newegg

A 27in monitor with a high 144Hz refresh rate. At this kind of price, we can’t really complain that it only has a 1920×1080 resolution – especially when it normally costs $130 more. You can also get a further 10% off by entering the code BF17FLYER38 at checkout.

Alienware AW2518HF – $417 from Newegg

$400 might seem like a lot of money for a 24.5in Full HD monitor, but this Alienware display has a massive 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. Its design may be a bit OTT for some people, but as long as you’ve got the graphics card setup to make the most of those extra frames, this is $400 well spent (especially when it usually costs $500).

Best Black Friday SSD deals:

Crucial MX300 2.5in – (275GB) £73 from Ebuyer / $79 from Amazon, (525GB) £115 from Amazon / $129 for 525GB from Amazon, (1TB) £205 from Amazon, (2TB) £420 from Ebuyer

An excellent 2.5in SSD, Crucial’s MX300 is fantastic value for money. It’s our current top pick for best budget SSD, and this is the cheapest its lower capacities have been in quite some time according to CamelCamelCamel, so why not treat yourself this Black Friday with a swish new bit storage?

Crucial MX300 M.2 – (275GB) £161 from Scan with MSI H270M Mortar Arctic Kaby Lake Micro ATX Motherboard

Want an M.2 SSD but don’t have an M.2 compatible motherboard? Scan’s Black Friday bundle deals might just be up your street. This one gets you a 275GB Crucial MX300 M.2 SSD and an MSI H270M Mortar Arctic Kaby Lake Micro ATX Motherboard, although it’s worth bearing in mind that this motherboard isn’t compatible with Intel’s new 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors, so doesn’t offer you any futureproofing when you next come to upgrade. If you fancy something AMD-based instead, then there’s also this Scan bundle with the same Crucial MX300 SSD and an MSI AMD Ryzen AM4 B350 GAMING PLUS ATX Motherboard for £166.

Samsung 850 EVO 2.5in – (250GB) £80 from Overclockers / Amazon, (500GB) £138 from Amazon / $150 from Best Buy, (1TB) £275 from Amazon / $300 from Samsung, (2TB) £750 from Samsung

Arguably the best 2.5in SATA SSDs around, the Samsung 850 EVO also comes with a handy five-year guarantee, making it excellent value for money. If you buy one from Ebuyer, you can also nab yourself a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins, too.

WD Blue 3D NAND SSD 2.5in – (250GB) £83 from Amazon, (500GB) £149 from Ebuyer

Not as cheap as Samsung’s 850 EVO, but WD’s Blue 3D NAND SSD still comes highly recommended.

WD Blue SSD M.2 – (250GB) £221 from Scan with MSI AMD AM4 Ryzen X370 KRAIT GAMING ATX Motherboard

Another Scan SSD bundle deal, this one gets you a 250GB WD Blue SSD and one of MSI’s new Ryzen motherboards. If you also fancy a new Ryzen processor, then you can get an almost identical bundle with a AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor and MSI AMD Ryzen AM4 B350 GAMING PLUS ATX Motherboard for £346. Alternatively, there’s an Intel bundle with an MSI Z270 SLI PLUS Kaby Lake ATX Gaming Motherboard for £199.

Kingston SSDNow UV400 2.5in – (120GB) £47 from Ebuyer / $89 from Newegg

Want an SSD for just Windows and a few productivity apps without spending an arm and a leg? Kingston’s SSDNow UV400 is a great choice.

Samsung 960 EVO M.2 – (250GB) £117 from Ebuyer (plus free Assassin’s Creed Origins) / $128 from Amazon, (1TB) $480 from Samsung

Samsung’s super fast NVMe SSD comes at a price (and also needs an M.2 slot on your motherboard), but at least you’re getting a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for your trouble.

Samsung 960 PRO M.2 – (512GB) £278 from Amazon / $290 from Amazon

Samsung’s 960 PRO is absolutely top of its class when it comes to NVMe SSDs. It really doesn’t get much better than this.

Best Black Friday motherboard deals:

Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Ultra Gaming – £140 from Overclockers

Looking to upgrade to Intel’s 8th Gen processors? This ATX Z370 is a great place to start. Normally £170, this board also comes with a £20 Steam voucher code.

MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon ATX Motherboard – £187 from Novatech

This ATX motherboard supports Intel’s new 8th Gen chips, and you also get a free 240mm RGB cooler worth £70 plus a free code for Project CARS 2 to help sweeten the deal.

Gigabyte Z370 AORUS Gaming 7 – £245 from Scan

This is more expensive than the 8th Gen board listed above, but Scan’s throwing in a free CoolerMaster MasterLiquid Lite 240 Hydro Cooler as well, which is a lot more substantial than the cooler being offered with the MSI board. If you’ve always wanted a liquid-cooled system, this is a great way to get started.

Asus TUF Z270 Mark 2 – £107 from Novatech

If you don’t fancy shelling out for a new 8th Gen board, this one supports 6th and 7th Gen Intel chips instead for a lot less. Bear in mind, however, that 8th Gen stuff isn’t backwards compatible with 6th and 7th Gen bits, so you’ll have to upgrade your entire system all over again when you next come to refresh your system. Buying an 8th Gen board now offers you better futureproofing, but this is still a good buy if you’re on a budget.

Gigabyte Z170X GAMING 3 Socket 1151 ATX Motherboard – £72 from Ebuyer

This motherboard supports 6th and 7th Gen Intel processors as well as DDR4 RAM, but see our advice above regarding buying 6th/7th Gen over 8th Gen.

MSI AMD AM4 Ryzen X370 GAMING PRO ATX – £100 from Ebuyer

If you’re thinking about upgrading to an AMD Ryzen processor, why not pick up this MSI Ryzen motherboard at the same time? With a maximum memory capacity of 64GB, this motherboard also lights up. It’s also cheaper than a lot of other X370 boards we’ve seen, making this particular board great value for money.

Best Black Friday processor deals:

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X AM4 – £110 from Ebuyer / Amazon

This retail version of AMD’s new quad-core 3.7 GHz Ryzen 3 processor comes with a ‘Wraith Stealth cooler’ and is described as VR ready – which isn’t bad for a budget gaming CPU. There’s a cheaper, slightly less powerful Ryzen 3 1200 processor available for £92, but we reckon it’s worth spending the extra to get those faster speeds.

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X – £150 from Scan / Overclockers

Down from £164, this mid-range 3.5GHz Ryzen 5 chip comes with a Wraith Spire 95W cooler (alas, not the one with the RGB LEDs), and is a great choice for any mid-range gaming system.

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 – £159 from Overclockers

Probably worth spending the extra £9 here on a slightly better Ryzen 5 compared to the one listed above, especially as you get the same AMD Wraith Spire cooler.

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X – £240 at Scan / Overclockers (NEW LOWER PRICE)

The middle sibling in AMD’s top-end Ryzen 7 line-up, the 1700X is an octa-core 3.8GHz processor that’s mildly faster than the regular Ryzen 1700, but not quite as quick as the 4.0GHz Ryzen 7 1800X. You should still be pretty happy with this one, though, especially if you don’t fancy spending another £40 to get the 1800X (although at £160 off, that 1800X is still a pretty great deal).

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X – £410 from Scan

This entry-level Threadripper normally costs over £500, so if you’re looking for a bonkers processor that offers more power than even a top-end Ryzen 7, then this is the cheapest you’ll find one right now.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – £590 from Ebuyer / Amazon

AMD’s ridiculous 12-core Threadripper processor is pretty darn expensive, but when this particular version normally costs close to £800, this kind of saving is definitely the time to get one.

Intel Core i5-8600K – £270 from Overclockers

We haven’t seen many sites discounting Intel’s new 8th Gen chips just because they’re so new, but Overclockers is currently offering a string of reasonable savings on these processors, making it a good time to pick one up if you’re thinking about upgrading. Save even more with an OEM versions for just £250.

Intel Core i7-8700K – £369 from Overclockers

This won’t arrive with you until Monday or Tuesday next week, according to Overclockers (27th/28th), but you can still get 10% off if you order this now at its special Black Friday pre-order price.

Best Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals:

Corsair Gaming K70 Lux RGB – £103 from Scan

This RGB mechanical keyboard comes recommended from other members of the the RPS team. It’s got red Cherry MX switches and an aluminium frame. It’s also much cheaper than the Asus ROG Claymore I reviewed below.

Roccat has a number of keyboards, mice and headsets available from Currys PC World for 30% off their marked price. Helpfully, Currys only list the original price on their website, as you’ve got to enter a code on checkout to get the Black Friday price, so we’ve worked out what you’ll actually be paying in our list below. In the keyboard arena, we’ve got the:

To get the discount, just enter GAMINGKEYBOARDS30 at checkout. As for mice (which requires the code GAMINGMICE30 at checkout), we’ve got:

Asus has also discounted two of its gaming mice over on Amazon. We’ve been using the Pugio II for work recently, and we have to say, it’s rather nice – and it’s now just £58.59. Alternatively, there’s also the Gladius II, which is now going for just £57.69.

Asus ROG Claymore – £150 from Overclockers

We recently reviewed the Claymore and absolutely fell in love with it. A great mechanical keyboard made even better with this £50 off discount over on Overclockers. Read our review to see more thoughts.

Best Black Friday gaming headset deals:

Corsair Gaming Void Pro RGB – £66 from Scan

We’re just about to start testing this headset, but if you fancy the idea of having your headset match the other LEDs in your system, including your mouse and motherboard, then this is quite possibly the gaming headset for you. It has 7.1 surround sound and connects to your PC via USB.

Roccat has also got a few headsets going for the same 30% off deal. Just enter GAMINGHEADSET30 on the following for discounts galore:

Roccat Khan Pro – £63: This wired gaming headset supports high resolution audio – which is still quite rare these days – and it’s also got a noise-cancelling microphone, too.

This wired gaming headset supports high resolution audio – which is still quite rare these days – and it’s also got a noise-cancelling microphone, too. Roccat Cross Gaming Headset – £28: If you just want something simple, however, then Roccat’s Cross Gaming headset is about as straightforward as they come.

Razer’s extending its Cyber Deals promotion as well this Black Friday, with deals going on in both the UK and the US. Have a look at our top picks below:

Razer ManO’ War – £120 / $120: A wireless gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound and a 14-hour battery life

A wireless gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound and a 14-hour battery life Razer ManO’ War 7.1 Limited Razer Green Edition – £70 / $70: A wired version of the above, also with 7.1 surround sound

A wired version of the above, also with 7.1 surround sound Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Black/White/Grey with Oval Ear Cushions – £80 / $80: Another wired USB headset, this time with an active-noise-cancelling microphone for pitch-perfect multiplayer chat

Another wired USB headset, this time with an active-noise-cancelling microphone for pitch-perfect multiplayer chat Razer Kraken Pro 7.1 V2 Black/White/Green with Round Ear Cushions – £60 / $60: Very similar to the above, but with slightly different ear cushions and a 3.5mm audio jack.

We also highly recommend Steelseries’ headsets, particularly the following which we’ve been testing for review lately:

Steelseries Siberia 800 – £205 / $195: A fantastic wireless headset with great audio quality and the flexibility to be used across multiple platforms. Its microphone isn’t quite as good as I’d hoped, but it also has a Bluetooth-enabled twin, the Siberia 840, which is currently just £240 or $240.

A fantastic wireless headset with great audio quality and the flexibility to be used across multiple platforms. Its microphone isn’t quite as good as I’d hoped, but it also has a Bluetooth-enabled twin, the Siberia 840, which is currently just £240 or $240. Steelseries Arctis 7 – £135 / $119: Hands down the most comfortable headset I’ve ever used, the wireless Arctis 7 is incredible value for money, even if us UK buyers get a bit stiffed on the pricing compared to our US cousins. Buy it, love it, thank me later.

Those after Sennheiser gear, on the other hand, should look here: