Grab a Vive, Fallout 4 VR, Doom VFR and more for just £599 this Black Friday

Earlier in the week, we told you an HTC Vive deal was coming on Black Friday. And now it’s here! That’s right, for a mere £599, you can get a Vive headset and deluxe audio strap (the latter of which normally costs £99), free pre-order codes for Fallout 4 VR and Doom VFR, a free copy of Google’s Tilt Brush software and a month’s subscription to HTC’s Viveport service, where you get five free apps or games for free every month from Vive’s curated collection. Don’t you just love a good deal?
That’s a saving of over £150 all told, making it a great time to jump into VR if you haven’t already. The games speak for themselves, but the free deluxe audio strap is quite the coup, as this adds integrated headphones to the Vive headset and makes it more comfortable to wear.
The deal will run from Friday 24th (that is, today) until midnight on Monday 27th, and anyone in Europe will be able to pick one up from Vive.com, GAME UK, Scan, Overclockers, Very and Littlewoods. Just beware – only Vive.com and Overclockers seem to be handing out the full package with Doom, as the others only reference Fallout.
Other VR deals are available, of course, including Oculus Rift’s Black Friday offer that sees you pay £349 or $350 for a Rift + Touch bundle.
There’s also a Vive deal going on in the US right now, but the bad news is it isn’t nearly as good as the UK one, as for $599 you can get a Vive, a free deluxe audio strap and a copy of Fallout 4 VR. No Doom, no Tiltbrush, just Fallout.
That said, if you happen to dig the stuff available on Viveport, then there are further deals to be had there as well, as you’ll be able to get discounted subscriptions starting tomorrow (Wednesday 22nd) until Monday 27th. A subscription normally costs £6.99 per month, but you’ll be able to grab a 3-month subscription for just £12.99 (35% off), a 6-month subscription for £19.99 (50% off) or a full year’s subscription for £29.99 (63% off).
In the mean time, if your PC isn’t quite up to doing VR properly, why not have a browse of our best graphics cards deals as well? We’ll be updating these throughout the day, so make sure you check back regularly for more deals. And, you know, why not have a browse of our best monitor and best SSD deals while you’re at it as well? The deals, they never stop.
21/11/2017 at 17:29 ResonanceCascade says:
It’s still tough to beat the deal on the Rift unless you’re just utterly philosophically opposed to Facebook — which some people certainly are.
21/11/2017 at 17:39 rocketman71 says:
For good reason.
21/11/2017 at 17:55 Vandelay says:
There is also the fact that the Vive is a far more open then the Rift. They would definitely try to block the likes of Re-Vive if they didn’t suffer the inevitable backlash (I believe they already tried it.) I also understand that it is generally regarded that the Vive is the superior bit of kit.
I bought my Vive just before there was the price cut on the Rift (literally about 2-3 weeks before the summer deal!) I probably would have given more consideration to which one I got, but I think I would likely have ended up with the same decision.
21/11/2017 at 18:06 Sakkura says:
“generally regarded” by Valve fanboys mostly.
If they cost about the same it would be a tough decision. As it is, the Rift is a no-brainer.
21/11/2017 at 18:31 ResonanceCascade says:
Again, this is purely philosophical. The Rift can play everything the Vive can. It just *also* has the Oculus store, too, which is Rift-only.
I don’t believe there’s any consensus on the Vive being any better. Both have strengths and weaknesses. The Vive theoretically has better tracking, but in practice, 3 cameras on the Rift is just as good unless you’re doing warehouse-scale playspaces.
21/11/2017 at 19:16 Severn2j says:
I had the Vive for its first year, then sold it and bought a Rift after its price cut, as I wanted to see both sides of the VR fence, and in my opinion, I cant really I prefer one over the other.
The price of having Rift should include a third sensor (£59) as it’s essential to having 360 movement, although I still think Vive does the room scale better with its lighthouse approach. Contrary to popular belief, I also found the Vive easier to setup.
Software-wise, they can both play the same software, thanks to ReVive, although Rift-only games on Vive take some getting used to having the Touch controllers in game, rather than the Vive wands (SteamVR detects both and shows the correct ones). In fact the biggest thing the Rift has over the Vive is the touch controllers, which are much better than Vive’s wands, but overall it doesnt matter which you go for as they are both great.
Apart from the whole Facebook thing.
21/11/2017 at 20:38 Chaz says:
Worth noting, you don’t actually need a Facebook account or to go anywhere near it. I certainly don’t have one.
But yes, a certainly Mr Zuckerberg is essentially Oculus’s supreme overlord.
21/11/2017 at 19:47 Rindan says:
Eh, the Vive has other advantages; the most notable that it is actually full room VR. If you have a big enough space for full room VR (roughly 2 x 1.5m), the Vive is still the better experience.
My advice though? Unless you have money burning a hole in your pocket, wait. The next generation is going to hit within 6 months to a year, and it is going to be drastically better than all options out there. The Vive with its full room VR was a pretty bad ass thing. Oculus has almost caught up, and if price matters it certainly is the obvious answer, but both systems are pale shadows of what the next revision is going to be.
If you need a toy and have money burning a hole in your pocket, go for it. I have a Vive and don’t regret it. That said, I’d wait.
22/11/2017 at 00:54 Zenchess says:
I have about a 2.3 x 2.1 m playing space, and the rift is certainly ‘full room VR’ and has been for quite some time. This is a very common misconception that vive users seem to have – the rift has full room scale tracking and with 3 sensors ($400 rift + sensor is still much cheaper than a vive) the tracking is flawless.
Vive users love to talk about how ‘superior’ their experience is to the rift – yet if you actually go to common review sites the rift is often recommended over the vive, and not because of price. With the massive price difference however, it becomes a no-brainer.
I find it interesting that RPS features a VIVE discount, but not a RIFT discount ($50 off on different sites on black friday). It’s almost like this is sponsored content.
22/11/2017 at 13:02 Harlander says:
C’mon, give the new writer a while to settle in before you accuse her of being a corporate shill.
22/11/2017 at 08:56 TheSplund says:
I swore I’d not opt for the Rift, based on the Facebook aquisition, but it looks like I’m a turncoat and I’ll be coughing up for one very shortly. The significant price difference and the fact that I’m only interested in ‘sitting down’ games (ie sims) means that I personally cannot see the reason to opt for of the Vive.
21/11/2017 at 17:36 Drib says:
But I already bought a Rift for significantly less, months ago.
Don’t drag me into a console war.
21/11/2017 at 18:13 Kefren says:
I really like the Vive, and it got me into VR; but after using Touch controllers I wouldn’t want to go back. Very few Rift games make use of all the gestures (thumbs up, pointing etc) but picking things up with a real grab motion is so intuitive you can’t go back. Likewise drawing guns from a side holster, or a shotgun from over your shoulder (e.g. in Robo Recall). When it comes to immersion and natural actions, controllers are key.
21/11/2017 at 19:50 WMain00 says:
So are you saying the Oculus Rift’s touch controllers are far superior?
Been very tempted to buy one, but I’ve been conflicted on which one to go for. The Rift seems to be more comfortable and easier to use, whereas the Vive seems to be much more of a VR experience, but requires a ridiculous amount of room?
21/11/2017 at 20:26 Kefren says:
Yes, the Oculus Touch controllers are much better. There’s a nice demo tool that you can use them with that shows how it can detect open-hand waves, finger points (e.g. for pressing buttons), thumbs up, open palm, closed fist (punching etc), and you pick up or drop by basically closing your fist on an object in a way that feels natural. It is worlds away from just pressing and holding a button to pick up. Of course, it requires the games to make use of the different inputs. It’s like the secret inbuilt mic in the Rift – I didn’t even know it had one until I tried an “experience” where you speak aloud and and app knows which of the statements you said and the videos actors react appropriately. A gimmick at the moment, but with potential.
I thought both the Vive and Rift were equal in graphics and comfort.
I set up my Rift for “room-scale” – two sensors at diagonals. It worked fine for 360 degree actions. My space was below the recommended for roomscale (so in Steam VR I chose static 360) but games still worked flawlessly – you can still move round and turn in whatever space you have, I played Robo Recall in the narrow band between my sofa and the wall, worked perfectly.
Some people say they don’t like the slight gap at the nosepiece for the Rift but I found it useful – by tilting my head back I could immediately see where I was facing (often opposite to where I thought I was facing!) and reorientate myself without removing the headset.
I played through many full games such as Robo Recall, Narcosis, House of the Dying Sun, and had great fun.
21/11/2017 at 20:29 WMain00 says:
Thank you for that, that’s very helpful.
Hmmm. I’m now thinking I might try buying a Rift at some point instead. It’s cheaper and sounds more in line with a home entertainment system compared to the Vive.
Hopefully they might have a black friday sale also.
21/11/2017 at 20:46 Runty McTall says:
Vive owner here and two things:
1) VR is awesome, definitely get into it; &
2) Don’t get into it now – second gen is surely just around the corner and has the potential for really awesome stuff – not just higher res per eye and better ergonomics but potentially wireless as standard (the cord is a pain) and inside out tracking (no lighthouse / external cameras).
If you’ve waited this long, I’d seriously consider giving it another few months.
Just my 2 cents.
22/11/2017 at 03:50 MrEvilGuy says:
@RuntyMctall
While it’s possibly 2nd gen vr will come next year, there are no guarantees. Even if it does, 2nd gen vr would probably sell at a premium price, and for me personally I’d probably have to wait another 2 years after it’s released (so about 3 years from now) for the prices to drop again. I’d rather just get VR now. Also next gen doesn’t seem like it would be that significant an upgrade unless they include tracking gloves and eye tracking, which, unless they’re being extremely tight lipped about, probably aren’t coming anytime soon. Wireless would be nice but would probably push the price up even further due to manufacturing costs. For me, higher res goggles alone aren’t worth a 3 year wait.
21/11/2017 at 20:55 Chaz says:
Space is definitely a VR issue regardless of which HMD you plum for, even the new Win VR ones, in that more room is better. Ideally, you want at least a 7×7 foot space you can move around in if you’re going to be doing roomscale stuff, and it also needs to be near where your PC is situated too.
21/11/2017 at 20:14 Faxanadu says:
I would jump on VR in a second if there was just ONE decent game for it. Just one “Skyrim 2 with better graphics waving swords in your hands and no silly teleport movement” -game.
Or just a hentai game optimized for VR, purchase made!
But it’s just a tech demo fest still… Bahhhh.
22/11/2017 at 09:08 Severn2j says:
There are lots of great VR games, Lone Echo and Arizona Sunshine to name two and Skyrim VR is coming soon..
“Or just a hentai game optimized for VR, purchase made!” – This also exists. Apparently.
VR has moved way beyond just tech demos, although there are a lot of them too.
22/11/2017 at 13:11 MajorLag says:
Sure, but I’ve personally yet to play anything in VR that had me saying both “this can only be done in VR” and “this totally justifies the technology”.
21/11/2017 at 20:22 _Nocturnal says:
“Just”, you say.
21/11/2017 at 21:17 Tiax says:
Don’t bother with the Vive, the Oculus is the only one to have exclusives (not that’s necessarily a good thing) that are great like Robo Recall and Lone Echo, the room scale is as good as the Vive if you add a 3rd sensor and the touch controllers is the n°1 feature for VR that you don’t want to miss.
Although all things said, you could also wait for the 2nd gen of VR…
22/11/2017 at 09:14 Herring says:
It’s a good deal. I have both a Vive and a Rift;
Rift is lighter (later Vives may be closer in weight but I have an original one), more comfortable (if you don’t have medium-large glasses), cheaper and has a larger range of games (with the exclusive store).
Vive supports larger room-scale (more than ~2m distance), is easier to set up, is a less demanding config (the rift needs 3 cameras all to have connectivity to your PC, the Vive just needs local power for 2 lighthouses) and is a more flexible solution.
There some slight differences in performance (text is a little better on Rift, Vive has a bit larger FoV) but they’re basically a wash.
The Vive is pretty modular so in the future you’ll be able to re-use/ replace parts as you go. There are a spate of new headsets on the way that either use Valve’s light-house tech (link to kickstarter.com) or integrate with SteamVR (MS’s Mixed Reality headsets)
I’m happy with both.
22/11/2017 at 09:43 Severn2j says:
This matches my experience exactly.
22/11/2017 at 09:40 Kefren says:
I keep seeing people saying you need three sensors for 360 VR with Oculus Rift. I only had two sensors, but played games like Narcosis and Robo Recall with no problems, moving and turning and never having any spots where I wasn’t being fully tracked. So it isn’t true that you always need three sensors, my experience was flawless with two.
I will add that, although I think the Oculus Touch controllers are way ahead of the Vive wands in potential, it wouldn’t really matter if you got a Vive or a Rift. You would still be impressed and have lots of great experiences. The feelings of immersion and scale work on both platforms.
(You don’t need a Facebook account with a Rift – you can just create a normal username and password and just log in with that. I never did anything connected to Facebook with my Rift, or even saw the word Facebook anywhere – it isn’t forced on you in any way, at least at present. All the branding was Oculus.)
Whatever system you get there are _loads_ of free experiences on the Oculus store and Steam – they are good for getting you used to it. Waltz if the Wizard (free) on Steam is good fun, and works with the Rift or Vive. Once you get your sea legs, you could try more advanced stuff like Aircar (free, but only on the Oculus Store). It’s basically flying around a rainy sci-fi city as if you were a blade runner, though it can make you feel very queasy. Great cockpit though.
22/11/2017 at 16:00 PiiSmith says:
In Austria (the German shop) it is still at 700€ with no price reduction. It seems they really want me to buy the Oculus Rift.