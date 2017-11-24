Seven: The Days Long Gone shows off sneaking, disguises and murder

Seven: The Days Long Gone is a terrible name and a fascinating game. It’s a stealthy RPG from former Witcher 3 devs that calls to mind everything from Thief to Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. It’s due out next week, but in the meantime I’ve been playing a little. Carry on for some thoughts and a new trailer with some stealth lessons to learn.
I’m in the process of reviewing it for RPS fanzine PC Gamer [Traitor – Ed] and have mostly been stripping corpses and running off with their clothes in an effort to create a selection of handy disguises. Peh, the prison island on which the game is set (not the dismissive noise I make when I hear something ridiculous) is largely open, so I’ve been getting up to mischief on my own terms, breaking into places I shouldn’t be, stealing everything not nailed down. I’m already in prison — what have I got to lose? Actually quite a lot, but we’re venturing into spoiler territory.
The trailer says there’s “always more than one solution to a problem” and that sort of free-wheeling experimentation is very much present right from the get-go. I was able to ignore all of the tutorial’s instructions and complete the first mission in an entirely different way, just by mucking around and testing the game’s limits. I left a lot of naked, booby-trapped bodies lying around.
Peh itself, and the world it resides in, is an unusual place. It’s a post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting, but there’s mysticism and magic that verges on the fantastical, along with the trappings of an industrial dystopia with a dash of cyberpunk. It’s a mashup of a lot of different settings, which I haven’t decided if I love or just find really confusing.
Seven: The Days Long Gone is due out on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store on December 1.
24/11/2017 at 17:48 Vandelay says:
“naked, booby” *snigger*
I like the look of this. I have feeling it might be another Talos Principle or Shadow Tactics; a game released at the end of the year that is as real gem, but gets completely forgotten, because it is too late to be included in end of year lists. Might be too optimistic, but it at least looks right up my street.