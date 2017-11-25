The 42 best Black Friday 2017 deals for PC gamers

Well, that was fun, wasn’t it? Black Friday 2017 may have come and gone, but the deals just keep on coming. Many of them, in fact, are still running until Monday November 27th (the delightfully-named Cyber Monday for those fluent in Black Friday parlance), with many more carrying on until the end of the month.

We’ll be highlighting the best Cyber Monday deals at the beginning of next week, but before then we thought we’d gather together the very best Black Friday deals from the week all in one place, saving you the hassle of reading through our admittedly gigantic Black Friday hub list (sorry), or searching through our respective graphics cards, SSDs, monitors and mouse, keyboard and headset articles. With that in mind, then, let’s get straight to the best of the best of what Black Friday still has to offer.

Just click the links below to jump to the right section:

Best PC game deals

Best graphics card deals

Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti Mini – £125 from Amazon / $130 from Amazon

MSI’s full-sized £120 mega deal from Ebuyer quickly sold out when it first went live, leaving Zotac’s ‘mini’ version the next best for for those after a cheap GTX 1050Ti. Read our GTX 1050 Ti review to see how it fares.

Gigabyte WindForce GeForce GTX 1060 3GB (above) – £170 from Laptops Direct / Amazon

After dropping from £195 to £170 in the same week, this 3GB GTX 1060 is a real bargain. A great pick for 1080p gaming, and even a bit of 1440p if you’re prepared to compromise a bit on settings. Read our GTX 1060 review for more info.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini 6GB – $240 from Amazon

For a truly uncompromised GTX 1060 experience, then a 6GB card is very much the way to go. There weren’t many good UK deals for this card, but this ‘mini’ version from Zotac in the US was the cheapest we could find.

PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon – £239 from Ebuyer / $250 from Newegg

Our favourite card for 1440p gaming, the RX 580 is much cheaper option than shelling out for the GTX 1070 – and in the UK at least, better value than a 6GB GTX 1060. Read our full RX 580 review right here.

Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Dual OC 8GB – £349 from Ebuyer (SOLD OUT) £359 from Overclockers

US prices for the GTX 1070 hardly dropped at all over Black Friday, but this UK deal was by far and away the best price we’ve seen in quite some time. Sadly, Ebuyer’s deal sold out pretty quickly, but Overclockers saved the day with its £359 discount. Read our GTX 1070 review to see how it fares compared to the GTX 1070Ti and GTX 1080.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 – $500 from Newegg

With US GTX 1070 prices still in the mid $400s, you’d be better of upgrading to this GTX 1080. Don’t forget to claim your free copy of Destiny 2, either.

EVGA Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB SC Black Edition iCX Cooling – £650 from Scan

Our new favourite GTX 1080 Ti deal, this is much better than the £624 Zotac card we listed earlier in the week, if only because this one has a proper custom cooler. You also get a free EVGA Powerlink or FX Series Fan, too.

Best SSD deals

Kingston SSDNow UV400 2.5in – (120GB) £47 from Ebuyer / $89 from Newegg

A great SSD for installing Windows and a couple of productivity applications, you won’t find one much cheaper than Kingston’s SSDNow UV400, at least in the UK.

Crucial MX300 2.5in – (275GB) £73 from Ebuyer / $79 from Amazon, (525GB) £115 from Amazon / $129 from Amazon, (1TB) £205 from Amazon, (2TB) £420 from Ebuyer

If you’re in the US, you’re much better of getting one of Crucial’s MX300 SSDs, as the 275GB version is much cheaper than the 120GB Kingston above. It’s not as fast as Samsung’s 850 EVO, but it’s still highly reliable and great value for money.

Samsung 850 EVO 2.5in – (250GB) £80 from Amazon / Overclockers / Ebuyer, (500GB) £138 from Amazon / $150 from Best Buy, (1TB) £275 from Amazon / $300 from Samsung

Black Friday has been a great time to pick up one of Samsung’s 850 EVO, as there have been a range of deals on. We’ve gathered the very best prices above, but UK shoppers might want to consider buying from Ebuyer to take advantage of its free Assassin’s Creed Origins deal. The best deal here is on the 250GB version, as this is the same price almost everywhere, but higher capacities will see you paying more at Ebuyer than other retailers, such as £149 for 500GB, £301 for 1TB and £593 for 2TB. In a way, this isn’t so bad, as you’re still getting £50 worth of free game with your SSD, but it’s just something to consider when making your purchase.

Best monitor deals

AOC E2470SWH – £107 from Amazon

A 24in Full HD monitor for just over £100, this is a sound choice for those after a cheap second TN screen.

Philips 273V5LHAB – £150 from Amazon

This wasn’t the cheapest Full HD 27in monitor we saw last week, but having tested it myself, I can say with certainty that this has excellent image quality.

Iiyama X2788QS – £224 from Scan

If you aren’t fussed about fancy gaming features and just want a 27in monitor with a 2560×1440 resolution, this IPS FreeSync display from Iiyama is a great deal.

AOC G2460VQ6 – $138 from Walmart / £129 from Amazon / Overclockers

You get a good range of ports on this 24in Full HD monitor (VGA, HDMI and DisplayPort), which is more than can be said for other discounted displays we’ve seen this week in the US.

Dell S2716DGR – $350 from Best Buy

You get a lot of features with this 27in TN monitor, including a 2560×1440 resolution, Nvidia G-Sync support and a high 144Hz refresh rate.

Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals

Corsair Glaive RGB – £45 from Scan

Normally £70, Corsair’s optical mouse has three interchangeable thumb grips and a three-zone dynamic RGB backlight.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – $20 from Best Buy

At $40 off, this optical Logitech mouse is a real steal. You won’t find four on-the-fly DPI settings or eight programmable buttons for less.

Asus ROG Claymore – £150 from Overclockers

I fell in love with the Claymore when I reviewed it earlier this month, and at £50 off its RRP, now’s a great time to jump on the mechanical keyboard wagon. Read our review to see more thoughts.

Corsair Gaming K63 Compact – £56 from Ebuyer

As much as I loved the Claymore, however, this one from Corsair is even cheaper. This also has red Cherry MX switches, but the keys only have red LEDS rather than a full RGB loadout.

Best gaming headset deals

Turtle Beach Recon 150 – £30 from Argos / $40 from Best Buy

I liked the Recon 150 headset when I tested it for review. The microphone left a little to be desired, but at just £30, it’s a flaw that’s easy to overlook. Read our Recon 150 review right here.

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £135 / $119 from Steelseries

Hands down the most comfortable headset I’ve ever used, the wireless Arctis 7 is incredible value for money, even if us UK buyers get a bit stiffed on the pricing compared to our US cousins. Buy it, love it, thank me later. You can also pick up a Steelseries Rival 500 mouse if you buy one from Overclockers.

Astro Gaming A40 + MIXAMP Pro – $187 from Best Buy

Currently $62.50 off in the US, Astro’s A40 is an excellent all-round gaming headset that’s pretty comfortable as well.

Best of the rest – VR, PCs, laptops, motherboards and CPUs

If you haven’t yet got a Vive, HTC’s Black Friday bundle is a real winner. For £599, you get Fallout 4 VR, Doom VFR, Google’s Tilt Brush, a free Deluxe Audio Strap and a month’s subscription to Viveport. There’s a similar US deal going on for $599, but this only gets you a Deluxe Audio Strap and a copy of Fallout 4 VR.

Oculus Rift + Touch – $349 Amazon / £349 from Amazon

Steam Link – $5 from GameStop

HP Omen 880-072na – £1999 from HP

This top of the line gaming PC normally costs £2499, but with the offer code BLACK1 you can get this GTX 1080Ti-powered PC for £500 off over on the HP Store and a free copy of Destiny 2.

MSI GP62MVR 7RFX Leopard Pro – £999 from Amazon

Down from £1399, MSI’s Leopard Pro is a pretty tempting deal for a GTX 1060 laptop. With an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6in Full HD display and a Steelseries keyboard, that’s a pretty decent set of components for the money.

Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Ultra Gaming – £140 from Overclockers

Looking to upgrade to Intel’s 8th Gen processors? This ATX Z370 is a great place to start. Normally £170, this board also comes with a £20 Steam voucher code.

Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 – £245 from Scan

This is more expensive than the 8th Gen board listed above, but Scan’s throwing in a free CoolerMaster MasterLiquid Lite 240 Hydro Cooler as well.

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 – £159 from Overclockers

AMD’s Ryzen 5 is a great mid-range processor, and this particular model is only £9 more than the next chip down in the Ryzen 5 series.

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X – £240 at Scan / Overclockers

The middle sibling in AMD’s top-end Ryzen 7 line-up, the 1700X is an octa-core 3.8GHz processor that’s much cheaper than its Intel Core i7-equivalent.

Intel Core i5-8600K – £270 from Overclockers

We haven’t seen many sites discounting Intel’s new 8th Gen chips because they’re so new, but Overclockers is currently offering a string of reasonable savings on these processors, making it a good time to pick one up if you’re thinking about upgrading. Save even more with an OEM versions for just £250.