Destiny 2 might not reward grind as much as you’d think

Over on the Destiny 2 subreddit, an eagle-eyed mathemagician known as EnergiserX has seemingly spotted something strange about how the game portions out XP. His discovery came after he noticed something strange about his XP progression in the post-story segment of the game, and that he was receiving far fewer Bright Engrams (cosmetic-laden reward boxes) than he should. Having shared his full workings, I’m inclined to agree there’s something unusual going on, although hesitant to call it such a terrible thing.
Update: It would seem that the backlash against this discovery was intense enough that Bungie have officially dropped the XP scaling system from the game, effective immediately.
The long and short of his exhaustive number-crunching is that in a longer play session (3 or more hours), you’ll eventually hit a point of sharply diminishing returns. While the game may be reporting that you’re earning bucketloads of XP, the vast majority of it will be floating off into the ether, unloved and forgotten, rather than adhering correctly to your progress to the next level and your next Bright Engram.
Resetting this to normal is simply a matter of taking a break from the game. Loot and other rewards are still doled out just as quickly as normal no matter how much you grind, but the primarily cosmetic rewards you get from leveling up beyond the cap of 20 will slow down if you try to rush it.
To me, it feels like Bungie are trying to go back to the roots of MMO design here, back before Blizzard introduced their ‘rested’ status in World of Warcraft. If the findings are accurate, it’s a soft XP cap to encourage players to take a break, go outside and plot their next raid with friends instead of popping alien heads ad infinitum. Personally, I don’t think it’s too bad of an idea, especially as the only thing being capped is your rate of earning bling – though as always it seems others will be less than happy over this revelation.
There is also the more cynical interpretation that very impatient players will be encouraged to buy premium currency in order to hand-pick their cosmetic upgrades of choice. I don’t see many ever considering this, as the game has always seemed quite generous with its flow of fancy dress-up armor pieces and secondary currency used to buy specific dye colours for your gear, but I’m also a cheapskate and notoriously patient.
As a habitually casual player of anything massively multiplayer, I’m not exactly moved to grab my dramatically named future pitchfork and laser-torch. If the game were to impede my progression up through the power levels (beyond the annoying drop-off as you reach Power 260, but that’s another story entirely), I’d be significantly more irritated. Where do you lot stand on this? Gnashing of teeth, or a laconic shrug?
25/11/2017 at 14:09 AthanSpod says:
Already addressed? link to bungie.net
25/11/2017 at 14:12 Nevard says:
Destiny is developed by Bungie and published by Activision. Though it’s clear how it can lead to confusion, Blizzard is only responsible for the launcher.
25/11/2017 at 14:43 Dominic Tarason says:
Apologies, and corrected now – I definitely know it’s a Bungie game, it was just the result of writing the article late last night after a long day, and another name somehow slipped into its place.
25/11/2017 at 15:00 Asurmen says:
“To me, it feels like Bungie are trying to go back to the roots of MMO design here, back before Bungie introduced their ‘rested’ status in World of Warcraft”
This sentence still needs correction.
25/11/2017 at 15:12 Dominic Tarason says:
Urrrgh. One of those days.
25/11/2017 at 14:16 Minglefingler says:
Seems a bit of a coincidence that they slow down progression for the thing you can spend money on, no? A while ago I may have been less cynical but then we find out about Activision’s patent on an algorithm to encourage microtransactions, not to mention other recent controversies. I’m less willing to give companies the benefit of the doubt than I would have been.
Bungie have turned it off now though as PC Gamer reported: link to pcgamer.com
25/11/2017 at 14:56 theoriginaled says:
Its pretty simple: people like to be rewarded, not punished. Rested xp, reward for taking a break; xp caps, punished for playing too much. Seems simple but it makes a world of difference psychologically.
25/11/2017 at 15:04 ckirk says:
This.
25/11/2017 at 14:59 Sam says:
If the system were visible it would be a reasonable anti-grind measure to encourage players to take a break. Good for the player’s health and their long term enjoyment of the game.
But it being hidden makes it utterly useless in that role. Leaving only error or malice as explanation.
25/11/2017 at 15:39 RayEllis says:
Another day, another game dev/publisher caught trying to overtly manipulate its players into coughing up more money.
Can’t wait for the inevitable inclusion of a bitcoin miner in a game. Come on…you know it will happen at some point.
25/11/2017 at 15:04 wombat191 says:
In the age of loot boxes being your form of progression in a game, where you earn points for watching people open loot boxes and then a company straight up fudging numbers to make you more likely to purchase loot boxes there is nothing accidental about this.
25/11/2017 at 15:43 Blackcompany says:
Doesnt help that Destiny 2 is an abysmally boring game. I mean sure, the shooting is solid, but…the rest of the game is just so…safe. So perfectly, inoffensively, predictably mundane that…well, honestly, if I even finish the main story, I will be very surprised.
And DLC? Forget it. One repeatable event per open world area. Bog standard here to there corridor shooter missions. Boring class powers with predictable, overlong cooldown…the net result of all of this is that, going forward, if the name Activions, Bungie or Blizzard is attached to it, its forever off my radar.