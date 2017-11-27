Cyber Monday 2017: The best deals on PC games, graphics cards, monitors, SSDs and more

After a weekend of gorging yourself on turkey and elbowing people in the face to get that last discounted something or other in the shops, now it’s time to settle in and continue those deal hunts from the comfort of your own home. For today is Cyber Monday, the day that’s reserved for purely online-only deals following the shopping bonanza that was Black Friday.

This year, we’ve done the hard work for you, as we’ve scoured the web for the best Cyber Monday deals money can buy. These aren’t just re-heated Black Friday deals, either, as most retailers usually have completely separate discounts running today, making it a great time to pick up another bargain if none of the deals last week took your fancy. As always, we’ll be updating this article throughout the day, so make sure to check back at regular intervals just in case something new appears. We’ve also got tips on the best places to browse, and how to find out if those hot discounts are really as good as they seem.

Best Cyber Monday 2017 deals

As much as we love a good Steam sale, the best Cyber Monday deals are on PC hardware, components and peripherals – much like Black Friday, in that respect. Of course, while we’ll endeavor to bring you the very best deals from around the internet, you should also check CamelCamelCamel before you buy anything on Amazon to see if you’re actually getting a good price. This keeps track of Amazon product prices all year round, helping you identify if a Cyber Monday deal is actually a must-have discount or whether it’s actually the same price it was this time last year.

To go straight to each category, just clicks the links below:

The best sites for Cyber Monday deals are found below.

UK:

US:

Best Cyber Monday PC game deals:

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – £16.49 from Amazon

Titanfall 2 – £12.50 from Amazon

Star Wars Battlefront – £4.50 from Amazon

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds – £24.12 from Play-Asia

Battlefield 1 Premium Season Pass – £11.99 from Origin



Mass Effect Andromeda: Standard Edition – £17.49 from Origin



Overwatch: Standard Edition – £16.99 from Blizzard’s Battle.net

Destiny 2: Standard Edition – £29.24 from Blizzard’s Battle.net

The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition – £13.99 from GOG.com

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – £18.79 from GOG.com

Best Cyber Monday PC deals:

If you’re thinking about picking up a Vive for £599 /$599 or an Oculus Rift for £349 / $349 today (whose respective Black Friday deals are still on, by the way), then you might want to pick up a VR-ready PC to go with it.

HP Omen 880-072na – £1999 from HP

This top of the line gaming PC normally costs £2499, but with the offer code BLACK1 you can get this GTX 1080Ti-powered PC for £500 off over on the HP Store. It comes with pretty much everything you could possibly want from a gaming PC, really, including an unlocked Intel Core i7-7700K processor, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB HHD and 512GB SSD and liquid cooling. You even get a free copy of Destiny 2.

Lenovo Legion Y520 – £750 from Currys

Powered by a 3GB GTX 1060, this Lenovo gaming PC has an Intel Core i5-7400 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a 16GB of Intel Optane Memory module to speed up your multi-tasking.

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop – £429 from Dell (Use code DB15SAVE270)

Dell’s gaming desktop isn’t live yet, but it comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor, 8GB of RAM and an AMD RX 560 graphics card. Normally £700, this is a steal of an entry-level gaming PC.

Alienware Alpha – £699 from Dell (Use code DB14SAVE250)

This tiny Alienware PC is designed to be use in the living room and playing games at 1080p at 60fps. Its GTX 960 is a bit old now, and you’re paying a premium for the small form factor, but if you don’t fancy lugging your whole rig down to your TV every time you want to play multiplayer games with your friends and family, this could be the solution you’ve been looking for.

Amazon is currently running a big offer on Windows Mixed Reality headsets at the moment, letting you save up to £349 when you buy one together with a bundled laptop. They’re a great way to get into virtual reality if you’re not too fussed about overall image quality and don’t want to splash out on a Vive or Rift, and all of them come with a pair of motion controllers, too. They’re also kitted out for augmented reality apps as and when they arrive, but until more AR games start appearing in stores, you’ll mainly be using them for VR when you first get one. Here are our top picks from today’s daily deals:

Dell Inspiron 7000 (Intel Core i5-7300HQ, GTX 1050) with HP VR1000-100nm – £1064 from Amazon

MSI GP62 (Intel Core i7-7700HQ, GTX 1060) with HP VR1000-100nm – £1300 from Amazon

Dell XPS Desktop (Intel Core i7-7700K, GTX 1080) with HP VR-1000-100nm – £2000 from Amazon

Dell Alienware 17.3in (Intel Core i7-7820HK, GTX 1070) with HP VR1000-100nm – £2300 from Amazon

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals:

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming – £699 from Dell (Use code DB7SAVE200)

Normally £919, you can save over £200 on Dell’s new gaming laptop with the code above. It comes with an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6in Full HD IPS display and a 4GB GTX 1050 graphics card. You can also get one with a Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB of RAM and a 6GB GTX 1060 for £1099 with the code DB3SAVE200.

Dell XPS 13 – £1149 from Dell – SOLD OUT

Dell’s XPS 13 deal has come and gone again. If you’re still desperate for an XPS 13, though, then check back at 6pm GMT, as there’s a slightly less expensive version lined up for £919 that comes with an i5-8250U, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

MSI GP62MVR 7RFX Leopard Pro – £999 from Amazon

Down from £1399, MSI’s Leopard Pro is a pretty tempting deal for a GTX 1060 laptop. With an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6in Full HD display and a Steelseries keyboard, that’s a pretty decent set of components for the money. It’s not hideously slab-like, either, measuring just 29mm thick.

MSI Apache Pro GE62VR – £1099 from Currys

As well as an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, a 3GB GTX 1060 and a 1TB HDD/128GB SSD combo, you also get eight free bits of software thrown in for free with this 15.6in Full HD laptop, including VR games Arizona Sunshine, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, plus Dirt 4, World of Tanks, World of Warships and Magix FastCut Plus Edition and PCmover Professional.

MSI GT73EVR 7RF Titan Pro – £2000 from Box

Normally £2399, this MSI GTX 1080-powered gaming laptop is now cheaper than ever. While not as ludicrous as the GT75VR I reviewed the other week, this still has a 17.3in 120Hz display and a Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, as well as a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. You also get a free SteelSeries Siberia V2 gaming headset with this bundle as well.

Alienware 17 – £2039 from John Lewis

Even cheaper than it was over Black Friday, the Alienware 17 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops around. With an Intel i7-7820HK processor, a GTX 1070 graphics chip and a 2560×1440, 120Hz VA panel with built-in Tobii eye-tracking tech, this is one feature-packed gaming machine.

Acer Nitro 5 – $744 from Amazon

Like the MSI above, the Acer Nitro 5 has a GTX 1050Ti inside for smooth 1080p gaming. The main difference, and why it costs so much less, is because it only has a Core i5-7300HQ processor inside, as well as a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. That’s still more than enough for a mid-range gaming laptop, though, and its 15.6in Full HD IPS screen should make your games look pretty good, too.

MSI GL62M-7REX – $919 from Newegg

A GTX 1050Ti-powered gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, a 15.6in Full HD screen and a 512GB SSD. Just bear in mind it doesn’t come with an extra HDD for additional storage. For a slightly less expensive version, which comes with all the of the above except the 512GB SSD (you get a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD instead), check out this version from Amazon for $900.

Asus ROG Strix GL502VS – $1499 from Newegg

Down from $1699, this GTX 1070 laptop has a 15.6in Nvidia G-Sync screen, an Intel Core i-7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM and a super-fast 256GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD for extra storage. You also get red backlit scissor-switch keys.

MSI GT73VR Titan Pro – $2099 from Newegg

Much like the GT75VR I reviewed recently, this mega laptop has a GTX 1080 graphics chip, an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM and a 17.3in Full HD display. You also get a free copy of Destiny 2.

Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals:

A lot of the good graphics card deals were snapped up Black Friday, leaving slim pickings for those shopping on Cyber Monday. As a result, several cards are now either out of stock or have gone back up in price. Here’s our pick from what’s left.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 – £100 from Scan

If you want an inexpensive card for games that don’t require much power, then this is a fantastic deal.

Gigabyte Geforce GTX 1050 2GB – $119 from Amazon

This Gigabyte model has finally dethroned EVGA’s $135 SC Gaming edition over on Newegg. A great choice for less demanding esports titles.

Asus GTX 1060 3GB Phoenix – £183 from Ebuyer

A great card for 1080p and a little bit of 1440p, there were better GTX 1060 deals last week, but this is the cheapest one we can find for Cyber Monday. Read our GTX 1060 review for more info.

PowerColor Radeon RX580 Red Dragon V2 – £260 from Overclockers / $230 from Newegg

PowerColour’s RX 580 remains the cheapest way to get a good deal on a great mid-range graphics card. This particular version is even cheaper than the card we found over Black Friday, too.

XFX Radeon RX580 8GB – $260 from Newegg – SOLD OUT

With double fans and 8GB of memory, this RX 580 is one of the best Cyber Monday graphics card deals we’ve seen so far. Alas, it’s now sold out. Your next best bet is the PowerColor Red Devil, which is currently going for $270, also at Newegg.

Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Dual OC 8GB – £349 from Ebuyer

Ebuyer’s GTX 1070 deal is back on, and is arguably the best graphics card deal you’ll find all day. Grab it now while stocks last. Read our GTX 1070 review to see how it fares.

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Gaming – £420 from Scan

Most full-sized GTX 1070Ti cards are close enough in price to the GTX 1080 that you may as well just spend the extra and get a more powerful card. This MSI version, however, is far enough away in price to make it worth your while.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070Ti GAMING 8GB – $470 from Newegg

This Gigabyte GTX 1070Ti is being discounted until Monday, although in our eyes, it’s probably worth spending the extra $30 to get the GTX 1080 below. Read our review to find out why.

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo – £479 from Scan

One of the cheapest GTX 1080s available right now, Asus’ Turbo edition comes with an extra HDMI output for easy VR setup. Read our GTX 1080 review to find out more.

MSI Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti Armor OC – £675 from Ebuyer

GTX 1080 Tis still cost quite a lot more than regular GTX 1080s, but this particular bundle nets you a free copy of Destiny 2 to help soften the blow until November 29th. It’s also much cheaper than the best GTX 1080 Ti deal we found last week.

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals:

AOC G2460VQ6 (above) – £103 from Amazon (NEW LOWER PRICE TODAY ONLY)

Cheaper than ever, this TN-based 24in AOC has a higher 75Hz refresh rate for super smooth gaming and AMD FreeSync support, plus a bunch of blue light filters to help take care of your eyes. Get it now before it goes on Amazon’s Daily Deals.

Philips 273V5LHAB – £150 from Amazon

Slightly more expensive than the BenQ above, but having tested this 27in monitor myself, I can say with certainty that this has excellent image quality despite its 1920×1080 resolution. It’s pretty basic, but if you want a big screen without breaking the bank, the 273V5LHAB is a great choice. Stay tuned for our full review.

AOC AG272FCX – £320 from Currys

This 27in gaming monitor has a 144hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. Pound for pound, I’d probably recommend going for the Asus MG278Q below, but if you’re after a fancy curved IPS screen, it’s probably a price worth paying for fewer pixels.

Asus MG278Q – £387 from Amazon

This 27in TN monitor has a lovely 2560×1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a great pick for those with beefy graphics cards who really want to push past the 60fps barrier. It also has AMD FreeSync support and two HDMI ports.

Asus ROG Swift PG258Q – £488 from CCL

A 25in monitor with a huge 240Hz refresh rate, making it a perfect fit for esport enthusiasts or those that like their games, really, really smooth. It only has a standard 1,920×1,080 resolution and ports are pretty limited to a single HDMI and DisplayPort, but what it lacks in connectivity it makes up for in flexibility, with pivot, swivel and height-adjustment support. Our full review will be here very shortly. You also get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins, too.

Acer XF240H – £180 from Laptops Direct

A smaller, Full HD version of the excellent XF270HUA (below), this 144Hz IPS panel is a great deal.

Acer XF270HUA – £500 from Amazon

We loved this monitor when we got it in for review, and is currently our top pick for gaming display greatness. This 27in 1440p monitor has an IPS display, giving it superb colour accuarcy, and it’s also got a 144Hz refresh rate, giving you super smooth gaming at the same time.

HP Omen Quad HD 27in – £549 from Currys

This 27in, 2560×1440 monitor is quite the looker. With a super slim stand and slender bezels, this is one monitor you won’t be ashamed to have on your desk. It also comes with Nvidia G-Sync support and a three-port USB3 hub.

Acer Predator XBV271HK – £500 from Overclockers

This 27in 4K monitor from Acer has Nvidia G-Sync support, plus a USB hub and HDMI and DisplayPort connections. It’s the perfect partner for a new GTX 1080 graphics card.

Dell S2817Q – £390 from Scan

If Acer’s 4K monitor above is a bit too expensive, this one from Dell costs less than £400. It doesn’t come with G-Sync support or anything fancy like that, but this is still a pretty decent deal if you’re looking to upgrade your pixel count.

Acer Predator X34A – £800 from Amazon

Historically, this 4K monitor often demands around £1000, and no wonder – it’s got a curved 34in 3840×1440 IPS screen, Nvidia G-Sync support and its refresh rate can be overclocked to 100Hz. At £800, it’s highly tempting indeed.

LG 38UC99 – £900 from Overclockers

This mad 38in curved 3840×1600 FreeSync monitor has an IPS panel and a 75Hz refresh rate, assuming your graphics card get break 60fps at 4K widescreen, of course! Normally £1200, this is a pretty good deal if you’re after a ginormous monitor to up your game.

Dell E2318Hx – $90 from Amazon

This 23in IPS monitor is just $90 right now, but hurry, as stock’s clearing fast over on Amazon. If you’re after a cheap second screen, this is an absolute bargain.

Dell S2718HN – $180 from BestBuy

If you want a slightly fancier 27in monitor deal, this curved display from Samsung is your next best bet. It only has a 1920×1080 resolution, but its IPS panel should mean superb colour accuracy. It’s also got super slim bezels (the frame bit round the outside of the monitor) and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology.

Samsung LU28H750UQNXZA – $330 from Samsung

Samsung’s 28in 4K monitor is quite the bargain at this price. Normally $500, this stylish monitor has one of Samsung’s own QLED panels, which uses the same technology as the company’s TVs, so colour accuracy should be excellent.

Samsung UH750 – $499 from Amazon

This 31.5in monitor has a lovely 4K display and one of Samsung’s own QLED panels, theoretically giving it the same kind of picture quality as its TVs. Save $200 on one this Black Friday.

AOC C4008VU8 – $600 from Best Buy

4K monitors are still quite expensive, but this enormous 40in AOC model is currently $200 off at Best Buy. It’s curved, too, making it even more immersive than your typical flat screen monitor.

Samsung CF791 – $649 from Amazon

For a truly widescreen 4K experience, you can currently get $260 off Samsung’s jumbo CF791. Featuring a curved VA panel and a 100Hz refresh rate, this Samsung monitor could be a very smart addition to your gaming setup.

Best Cyber Monday SSD deals:

Kingston SSDNow UV400 2.5in – (120GB) £48 from Ebuyer

Want an SSD for just Windows and a few productivity apps without spending an arm and a leg? Kingston’s SSDNow UV400 is a great choice.

Crucial BX300 2.5in – (240GB) £62 from Amazon (DAILY DEAL)

It’s slightly slower than the MX300, but the BX300 is still a great budget SSD for those after something to boost Windows loading times.

Crucial MX300 2.5in – (275GB) £73 from Amazon / $83 from Amazon

An excellent 2.5in SSD, Crucial’s MX300 is fantastic value for money. The higher capacities have since gone back up in price, but the 275GB version is still pretty cheap.

Samsung 850 EVO 2.5in – (250GB) £80 from Overclockers / Amazon / $90 from Newegg, (500GB) £137 from Amazon / $140 from Newegg, (1TB) £278 from Amazon / $300 from Samsung, (2TB) $750 from Samsung

Arguably the best 2.5in SATA SSDs around, the Samsung 850 EVO also comes with a handy five-year guarantee, making it excellent value for money. If you buy one from Ebuyer, you can also nab yourself a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins, too.

WD Blue 3D NAND SSD 2.5in – (250GB) £80 from Amazon / $85 from Newegg, (500GB) £149 from Ebuyer / $150 from Newegg

Now just as cheap as Samsung’s 850 EVO in the 250GB category, WD’s Blue 3D NAND SSD comes highly recommended.

Samsung 960 EVO M.2 – (250GB) £117 from Ebuyer (plus free Assassin’s Creed Origins) / $128 from Amazon

Samsung’s super fast NVMe SSD comes at a price (and also needs an M.2 slot on your motherboard), but at least you’re getting a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for your trouble.

Samsung 960 PRO M.2 – (512GB) £263 from Amazon

Samsung’s 960 PRO is absolutely top of its class when it comes to NVMe SSDs. It really doesn’t get much better than this.

Buffalo LinkStation 210 1-Bay NAS – £75 from BT Shop

Okay, so this isn’t an SSD at all, but but this 2TB NAS drive is currently on offer over at the BT Shop – a bargain if you’re looking for lots of storage you can access for anywhere around your home or remotely using your phone, tablet or web browser.

Best Cyber Monday motherboard deals:

You can find plenty of deals going on for old 6th/7th Gen Intel motherboards right now, but if you’re thinking about upgrading your PC right now, our advice is to go with one of the 8th Gen boards listed below. Intel’s 8th Gen processors aren’t compatible with 6th/7th Gen motherboards, and neither are 6th/7th Gen CPUs compatible with 8th Gen motherboards. That means, if you upgrade to a 6th/7th Gen-based system now, you’ll only have to buy everything new all over again when you next come to upgrade. The boards below are more expensive than any 6th/7th Gen deal you’ll find today, but trust us, it’s worth the extra expense.

Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Ultra Gaming – £140 from Overclockers / $136 from Amazon

Looking to upgrade to Intel’s 8th Gen processors? This ATX Z370 is a great place to start. Normally £170 / $170, this board also comes with a £20 Steam voucher code if you’re buying from Overclockers in the UK.

MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon ATX Motherboard – £187 from Novatech

This ATX motherboard supports Intel’s new 8th Gen chips, and you also get a free 240mm RGB cooler worth £70 plus a free code for Project CARS 2 to help sweeten the deal.

Gigabyte Z370 AORUS Gaming 7 – £245 from Scan / $200 from Amazon

This is more expensive than the 8th Gen board listed above, but Scan’s throwing in a free CoolerMaster MasterLiquid Lite 240 Hydro Cooler as well, which is a lot more substantial than the cooler being offered with the MSI board. If you’ve always wanted a liquid-cooled system, this is a great way to get started.

Gigabyte GA-AB350M Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen – $69 from Amazon

If you’re after a new Ryzen board, this Gigabyte model is currently over $20 off. With USB3.1 Gen 2 and NVMe support, this micro-ATX board packs in a lot of features.

Best Cyber Monday CPU deals:

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X AM4 – £110 from Amazon / $120 from Newegg

This retail version of AMD’s new quad-core 3.7 GHz Ryzen 3 processor comes with a ‘Wraith Stealth cooler’ and is described as VR ready – which isn’t bad for a budget gaming CPU. There’s a cheaper, slightly less powerful Ryzen 3 1200 processor available for £92, but we reckon it’s worth spending the extra to get those faster speeds.

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X – £150 from Overclockers / Scan, $165 from Newegg

Down from £164, this mid-range 3.5GHz quad-core Ryzen 5 chip comes with a Wraith Spire 95W cooler (alas, not the one with the RGB LEDs), and is a great choice for any mid-range gaming system, however…

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 – £159 from Overclockers or Scan / $190 from Newegg

…It’s probably worth spending the extra £9 here on the superior hexa-core Ryzen 5 1600 compared to the one listed above if you’re in the UK, especially as you get the same AMD Wraith Spire cooler.

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X – £240 at Scan or Overclockers / $280 from Newegg

The middle sibling in AMD’s top-end Ryzen 7 line-up, the 1700X is an octa-core 3.8GHz processor that’s mildly faster than the regular Ryzen 1700, but not quite as quick as the 4.0GHz Ryzen 7 1800X. You should still be pretty happy with this one, though, especially if you don’t fancy spending another £40 to get the 1800X (although at £160 off, that 1800X is still a pretty great deal).

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X – £410 from Scan / $450 from Newegg

This entry-level Threadripper normally costs over £500, so if you’re looking for a bonkers processor that offers more power than even a top-end Ryzen 7, then this is the cheapest you’ll find one right now.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – £583 from Ebuyer or Amazon / $650 from Newegg

AMD’s ridiculous 12-core Threadripper processor is pretty darn expensive, but when this particular version normally costs close to £800, this kind of saving is definitely the time to get one.

Intel Core i5-8600K – £270 from Overclockers

We haven’t seen many sites discounting Intel’s new 8th Gen chips just because they’re so new, but Overclockers is currently offering a string of reasonable savings on these processors, making it a good time to pick one up if you’re thinking about upgrading. Save even more with an OEM versions for just £249.

Intel Core i7-8700K – £369 from Overclockers

Save 10% on this OEM version of Intel’s high-end 8th Gen Core i7 processor. It’s one of the only places you’ll find it cheap this side of Christmas.

Best Cyber Monday RAM deals:

Bizarrely, there are loads of RAM sticks being discounted this Cyber Monday, after almost nothing over Black Friday. What a relief. Here are the best DDR4 deals you can buy today:

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR 2666 – $160 from Newegg

Faster than the Corsair listed below and compatible with both AMD Ryzen boards and Intel 200-series motherboards, this pair of DDR4 2666 sticks would be a great addition to any existing 6th/7th Gen Intel system.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) – $150 from Newegg

Normally $208, this pair of 8GB DDR4 2133 sticks come in black, blue and red. You’ll have to pay extra for the blue and red versions, but the black version is currently on sale until Thursday. It’s compatible with across X99 and Intel 100-series motherboards.

G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2x8GB) – $140 from Newegg

If you don’t want boring old black RAM and fancy some red DDR4 on the cheap, this G.Skill pair could be for you, but just bear in mind it’s only compatible with the Intel Z170 platform and Intel X99 chipset.

Best Cyber Monday gaming mouse and keyboard deals:

Best Buy is currently doing a load of deals on various bits of Logitech kit right now, including a swathe of mice, wireless keyboards and gaming headsets. There are too many to list here, but you’ll find several items with over $40 knocked off its usual price. Click on the links to the relevant product category and have a browse. Otherwise, carry on below:

Asus ROG Claymore – £150 from Overclockers

We recently reviewed the Claymore and absolutely fell in love with it. A great mechanical keyboard made even better with this £50 off discount over on Overclockers. Read our review to see more thoughts.

CoolerMaster Masterkeys L PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – £60 from Overclockers

If you want a no-nonsense mechanical keyboard that does away with fancy RGB lighting, this one from CoolerMaster could be right up your street. It comes with brown Cherry MX switches and has PBT key caps.

Corsair STRAFE Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – £65 from Scan / $80 from Best Buy

If the Asus is a bit too expensive, Corsair has a much cheaper mechanical keyboard currently available at Scan. The keys only light up red, but each one is fully programmable.

Corsair Gaming K70 RGB Rapidfire Mechanical Keyboard – $120 from Newegg

This particular model comes with Cherry MX Speed RGB switches, which are apparently Corsair’s fastest keys ever made, but you can also get one with RGB Red switches for less over at Newegg.

Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – £110 from Ebuyer

Razer’s mechanical switches are a bit different from your traditional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard, but its array of RGB LEDs give you over 16.8m different colour options. Those in the US can also pick up the V2 version from Newegg for $130.

Roccat Isku FX – £36 from Scan

This illuminated gaming keyboard isn’t mechanical, but it’s still very comfortable for general typing and playing games. It’s also available in white.

MSI Steelseries Edition Kinzu V3 Gaming Mouse – £20 from Scan

Down from £40, this ambidextrous mouse doesn’t have any fancy features, but at just £20, it’s an absolute bargain.

Corsair Gaming Glaive RGB Optical Mouse – £45 from Scan

Normally £70, Corsair’s gaming mouse has six buttons, three different grips and an RGB back light.

Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse – £16 from Amazon

Down from £30, this wireless Logitech mouse is available in black, red and blue and has a battery life of 24 months. It’s also incredibly quiet, with super soft clicking noises. A great addition for those who want to declutter their desks and cut down on wires.

Logitech MX Master AMZ Wireless Bluetooth Mouse – £40 from Amazon

Now half price, Logitech’s darkfield laser tracking allows the MX Master to work on a variety of surfaces, no mouse mat required, and can be paired with three devices simultaneously.

Best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals:

Philips SHP9500S (above) – $48 from Newegg

Normally $160, this is a huge discount for a pair of stylish over-ear headphones. They have an open-back design, so they’re not the best for listening to music or game audio while others are in the same room as you, but its large ear cups and steel, double-cushioned headband should make them very comfy to wear for long periods of time.

Hyper X Cloud Stinger – £32 from Amazon

Today only, HyperX’s excellent gaming headset is currently 36% off.

Steelseries Siberia 800 – £205 / $195 from Steelseries

A fantastic wireless headset with great audio quality and the flexibility to be used across multiple platforms. Its microphone isn’t quite as good as I’d hoped, but it also has a Bluetooth-enabled twin, the Siberia 840, which is currently just £240 or $240.

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £135 / $119 from Steelseries

Hands down the most comfortable headset I’ve ever used, the wireless Arctis 7 is incredible value for money, even if us UK buyers get a bit stiffed on the pricing compared to our US cousins. Buy it, love it, thank me later.

Corsair Gaming Void Pro RGB – £66 from Scan / $64 from Best Buy

We’re just about to start testing this headset, but if you fancy the idea of having your headset match the other LEDs in your system, including your mouse and motherboard, then this is quite possibly the gaming headset for you. It has 7.1 surround sound and connects to your PC via USB.

Razer ManO’ War – £120 / $120 from Razer

Razer’s extending its Cyber Deals promotion to cover Cyber Monday, with deals going on in both the UK and the US, making it a great time to pick up its ManO’War wireless gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound and a 14-hour battery life.

Razer ManO’ War 7.1 Limited Razer Green Edition – £70 / $70 from Razer

A wired version of the above, also with 7.1 surround sound

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Black/White/Grey with Oval Ear Cushions – £80 / $80 from Razer

Another wired USB headset, this time with an active-noise-cancelling microphone for pitch-perfect multiplayer chat

Razer Kraken Pro 7.1 V2 Black/White/Green with Round Ear Cushions – £60 / $60 from Razer

Very similar to the above, but with slightly different ear cushions and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Sennheiser HD1 Wireless – $400 from Sennheiser:

A wireless pair of headphones that uses integrated NFC to connect to devices via Bluetooth. You also get an extra 3.5mm audio jack in case you want to use it wired, too.

Sennheiser PXC 550 – £330 / $300 from Sennhesier:

Another wireless pair of headphones with adaptive noise cancelling, allowing you to block out the ambient noises around you.

Sennheiser HD 559 – £90 / $100 from Sennheiser:

A wired pair of headphones with an open-back design for a more natural kind of listening experience.

Sennheiser GSP 350 – £120 / $140 from Sennheiser:

This gaming headset isn’t being discounted per se, but you do get a free headset hangar when you buy direct from Sennheiser. Read our review to find out more.