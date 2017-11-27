Door Kickers adds online cooperative multiplayer

Hi gang, apparently I didn’t read the small print on a cup of tea The Man offered me and I’m now contract-bound to produce some #content about the #RoyalWedding.
Well well well, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be wed. Holy matrimony. The bond. Some say that a married couple are like an elite SWAT team, working together using teamwork, communication, support, planning, bolt cutters, stun grenades, and a Benelli M4 semi-automatic shotgun. While we can’t see the future and know every storm a marriage will face, Harry and Meghan, we can prepare ourselves by playing the new online cooperative multiplayer mode added to Door Kickers.
Door Kickers, I’ll remind you Harry and Meghan, is the top-down tactical breach ’em up which we declared one of our favourite games of 2014. Formulating plans to smash into places to rescue hostages, shoot baddies, defuse bombs, and so on is a lot like planning for a royal wedding – only with fewers tears! And with less public attention focused on an institution which has no place in a modern society. And I’m not just talking about marriage! Hey-o! (Prince William, you may borrow that joke for your best man speech.)
But as much as you want to move and fire and move and fire and move and fire, Harry and Meghan, you must remember to do that together. Every marriage takes work and yours can start now by playing Door Kickers in co-op.
Three years after Door Kickers launched, developers KillHouse Games finally added an online cooperative mode last week. Harry, Meghan, I’m sure you’ve both been waiting for this.
Online co-op is only for the Steam version of Door Kickers right now, mind, because it runs through Steam’s own multiplayer guts. One dev says in a comment on the announcement that it’s “unlikely” the DRM-free version will get online co-op, though “MAYBE” the GOG release will eventually.
Harry, Meghan, remember: the couple that breaches together clears together.
27/11/2017 at 21:49 Faldrath says:
We missed you, Alice.
And yes, I usually get announcements from the BBC on my mobile. You know, stuff like “bombing kills x people in place y”, “very famous person died”, “Trump does yet another stupid thing”… today I got “prince whoever proposed to actress whoever over roast chicken”. Even the BBC gets unbearable whenever something happens with the “royal family”.
27/11/2017 at 22:03 R. Totale says:
ESPECIALLY the BBC.
27/11/2017 at 22:29 Sin Vega says:
Guillotine!
27/11/2017 at 22:31 Crafter says:
I don’t know how I feel about games pushing features for only one store.
On one hand, I get that small inexperienced studio might find it easier to use Steam’s APIs.
On the other, there are some games like ‘a hat in time’ where all the platforms are not even supported on GOG and the devs don’t push update because it is ‘too much QA’ .. This one has lost my money.
Back on the topic, excited to play door kickers with buddies ! Not sure how this will play out but I am definitely interested
27/11/2017 at 23:11 Person of Interest says:
I would normally agree, but in this case it’s an update to a three-year-old game, bestowing a feature that probably wasn’t even teased at launch, much less promised. No one can argue they haven’t got their money’s worth from Door Kickers by now.
I looked into the situation you mentioned about A Hat In Time: from what I gather, the devs say their small hotfixes will only go through Steam, and only larger, better-tested patches will be mirrored to GOG. Their reasoning: Steam auto-updates ensure that a buggy version will get patched quickly, whereas GOG users are more likely to get stuck on a bad version. It sounds a bit unfair to GOG users who want to play the latest version, but on the whole I sympathize with the devs’ argument, since I expect many GOG purchasers simply download whatever version is available at the time of purchase, and never update again.
28/11/2017 at 01:12 Crafter says:
>expect many GOG purchasers simply download whatever version is available at the time of purchase, and never update again.
I am not sure about this : with GOG Galaxy, games auto update just as steam games does. I don’t have usage figures though
And here the issue is that they did not even bother uploading mac builds to GOG.
And I agree, it does not shock me for Door Kickers seeing how old the game is.
It would have been better if they supported all their customers in the same way but again, understandable.
It just made me frown after seeing AHIT handling of GOG customers last week.
28/11/2017 at 02:01 Sin Vega says:
gog’s downloader is entirely optional, and whenever you install a game with it, it gives you a prominent option to disable auto-updating (and it actually works, unlike Steam’s, which has always been useless). A lot of people will ignore it, sure, but gog’s users probably lean more towards the stubborn end (hello!) than most. As for how many, that wind could blow anywhere.