Elite pilot travels 6 hours after falling for ‘free ship’ prank

Oh dear. A pilot in Elite Dangerous has fallen for a cheeky prank. Commander SpeedyBebop undertook a six-hour journey to Hutton orbital (a remote space station orbiting 0.22 lightyears from its parent star) after hearing that a free Anaconda awaited anyone who travelled there. This is one of the space sim’s most expensive and powerful ships. But when he arrived, he discovered the whole thing was a ruse. There was no Anaconda. And it turns out he’s not the first one to fall for this prank – it has become a running joke among Elite’s pilots.
The trip to Hutton normally takes just over an hour. Unfortunately for this commander, internet problems meant his journey kept being interrupted. It took him a total of six hours of on-and-off flying before he eventually docked his Type-6 spacetruck. When he did, he observed that the station does not even have a shipyard, let alone a free vessel.
This “free ship” is a longstanding joke among pilots, it transpires. It’s mentioned on Reddit as far back as a year ago. Sometimes pilots brusquely correct one another, saying that the special ship at Hutton actually costs 1000 credits (still a nice discount on its usual price of 146 million). The origins of the rumour aren’t clear but at least one other person fell for the same trick last month.
“I first heard about it as a comment… on a post talking about free ship skins,” SpeedyBebop told me, “and I assumed that if there were free ship skins, it wasn’t too much of a stretch to say maybe Frontier was giving away an Anaconda for 1000 credits in the game for Thanksgiving.”
Despite the lengthy voyage, he isn’t upset with the game’s roguish commanders. On the contrary, it has earned him some fame in the community. Somebody even made fan art of the incident.
“I’m not really annoyed (other than the time that I wasted) but the feedback I’ve gotten about sharing my story of falling for such a joke has been awesome, it has made me feel less of an idiot then when I first realized it was a joke.”
So take this cautionary tale as a friendly reminder, space friends. There’s no such thing as a free launch.
27/11/2017 at 21:20 LewdPenguin says:
Pff who wants a spaceship when you can get free kittens in Rancer (EVE online).
27/11/2017 at 21:50 Tiax says:
What a story Mark!
27/11/2017 at 23:00 gpown says:
Keep going, I’m listening!
28/11/2017 at 02:15 Pizzzahut says:
You’re tearing me apart Tiax!
27/11/2017 at 22:03 Psychomorph says:
Greed overrides reason. Subsequent punishment well deserved.
27/11/2017 at 22:17 Ham Solo says:
Welp, enjoy those mugs.
27/11/2017 at 22:33 int says:
Pranks like these remind me of the intricate guides for getting the Triforce in Zelda: OoT.
27/11/2017 at 23:02 gpown says:
This is funny until you realise that actually making money in the game is doing the same thing as he did.
27/11/2017 at 23:39 fray_bentos says:
“it has made me feel less of an idiot then when I first realized it was a joke.” That’s right, your’re merely an idiot who doesn’t know the difference between “then” and “than”.
28/11/2017 at 01:38 Unclepauly says:
Youre the idiot who didnt realize the article wasnt typed by him
28/11/2017 at 02:11 GeoX says:
A minor, probably-unconscious vocabulary slip makes someone an “idiot?” Pretty sure we’re ALL gibbering morons if that’s the standard.
27/11/2017 at 23:49 racccoon says:
This has got to be bullshit or a marketing plot, as I remember getting a anaconda in less time that he supposedly did, by trading back n forth for hours at the start of this games past era, I haven’t played it since that time as its too stupid a game, running into suns all the time is the most daft thing in the game that an the lines all over place.
This game is as daft as that other one, star citizen, which should be renamed to starved citizen, as the starving are all the buyers of the game as they’ve had no game for SIX years, but the company is still popping out glorified graphical theater videos of a game that’s totally un-playerable without mass lag, mass spiking & framerate drops.
28/11/2017 at 01:40 Unclepauly says:
Nice bait n switch, you totes got me
28/11/2017 at 00:35 Rindan says:
Hrm. I can see why you reported on this. Elite Dangerous is so boring and devoid of interaction between players that this actually is pretty hot news in terms of ED politics. Of course, as is always the case with ED, the interaction between players actually took place elsewhere; in this case, Reddit.
ED would have made a pretty snazzy single player, either Freespace style where you have contained missions and a story, or more open worldie and economic like the X games. ED would have made a pretty snazzy multiplayer game, either in a small universe constant war thing like Planetside 2, or in some open world sandbox where you rip out Eve’s combat and stuff EDs combat in.
ED instead basically shat itself and did none of the above. It is a functionally single player game almost entirely devoid of player to player interaction, but has no single player game play.
The thing that makes ED sucking so hurtful, is that there is something solid and diamond at its core. The ship and combat mechanics are actually pretty good. The visuals, both in implementation and in style, are fucking amazing. The ships and their interiors are just gorgeous. Playing ED in VR and just enjoying the beauty of the game is almost worth the price for the experience. There is some beautiful work in that game.
Too bad all that beautify and effort were wasted on a game with no gameplay. It’s upsetting how much masterful work was wasted on that game.
28/11/2017 at 03:14 Imperialist says:
Its definitely a case of “well built, but utterly devoid of spirit”. Its pretty, has good mechanics, cool ships, a nice “explore new worlds” style sci fi soundtrack…but nothing profound happens from hour 2 to 200. Literally every action in the game is a chore, with no effort to even cover it up. Also, its what…year 3000, we have FTL, but everything is manual. No autopilot, no autodock. Sure, docking is cool the first few times…but it gets old fast. So does seeing the same station interior 1000x with a different name painted on the wall. What a waste.
28/11/2017 at 03:18 wombat191 says:
Well you can buy an autodock thing for your ship. I know because I got sick of docking after the 30th time
28/11/2017 at 01:19 biceps says:
There is a fine line between a Public Service Announcement and ruining a good snipe hunt. You may have crossed the line.