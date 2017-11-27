Have you played… Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Commandos was hard. It looked like an RTS but it wasn’t like Red Alert. That confused me. Your small band of soldiers need to be in the right place, at the right time, or else the plan would go to hell. Levels were puzzles that required patience and timing. I don’t think I ever got past the first handful of levels. But I’m glad it existed, because it’s responsible for… well, look behind you and see.
Sneak attack! You’re dead by ninja. This is actually the Have You Played for Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.
Have You Played… Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun?
Shadow Tactics came out late last year and adopted and improved most of the ideas of Commandos. You can time your stabs and ninja stars so that your team of assassins will strike in perfect unison. There is one particular thing they’ve kept from the crack WWII squad – the sniper reticule. One of your team has a gunpowder rifle with a crosshair that makes everything under your mouse cursor larger.
Tactically, you need to be in the right place to aim your shot. And the rifle is loud, alerting enemies to your presence if used too close to them. Apart from that, it’s fun to see a really specific visual effect from a 90s game suddenly pop up in a game from 2016. I realise that I’ve essentially smuggled a recommendation of a contemporary game inside the skin of what was supposed to be a retrospective of a beloved series. But I’m not sorry. It’s a better game.
27/11/2017 at 15:39 RuySan says:
I got frustrated enough with Cannon Fodder to keep me of this kind of trial and error RTS’s for decades. I don’t know if Shadow Tactics is different enough in that regard, but i’m not too keen to find out.
27/11/2017 at 17:19 Unclepauly says:
There’s a demo on steam. You’re welcome
27/11/2017 at 15:45 Drib says:
Well, you surprised me, I’ll give you that one.
But I haven’t played either of these. Commandos always looked interesting, but I never got ’round to it, and I’ve never even heard of Shadow Tactics.
27/11/2017 at 15:47 c-Row says:
I used to play this with my dad. He really liked the setting but he couldn’t keep up with the more twitchy moments so he took up the role of advisor and I sat there to execute his commands. Great times.
Would be great if Mimimi would do a WW2-themed sequel next, seeing how all the tech already exists.
27/11/2017 at 16:48 Lieutenant_Scrotes says:
That sounds like a great bonding experience. The best gaming I had with my dad was him letting me win at Street Fighter or him kicking me off the Playstation to play Command and Conquer.
27/11/2017 at 15:55 Troubletcat says:
Bullshit. It wasn’t a better game. Commandos cured cancer whereas…
I’m sorry, I can’t maintain this facade anymore. This is one of the few cases where a modern game took a classic formula and actually improved upon it. I played Commandos 2 when it was new, and it was great – revelation. The Commandos franchise as a whole is still good enough to still be worth a look but…
Blades of the Shogun really is better.
27/11/2017 at 15:55 Halk says:
I tried the Shadow Tactics demo but it got frustrating and repetitive fast. I really missed a “spacebar to pause” feature as in the Infinity Engine days to issue commands to multiple characters at the same time.
27/11/2017 at 16:05 Horg says:
Shadow Tactics has ‘Shadow Mode’ which lets you pre-program 1 action per agent, which will then be performed simultaneously with a single button press.
27/11/2017 at 17:23 Unclepauly says:
You get shadow mode quarterway through the 1st level. He didnt even make it that far XD
27/11/2017 at 16:02 voorsk says:
I never thought of it as an RTS, but I guess DoW2 is still considered an RTS, and is kinda similar.. does this mean syndicate was an RTS?? :o
27/11/2017 at 16:18 c-Row says:
If by RTS you mean “Real Time Stand-In-Your-Starting-Position-And-Wait-For-Ninety-Percent-Of-Your-Enemies-Run-Towards-You”, then yes.
27/11/2017 at 16:53 phuzz says:
Wouldn’t RTT, Real Time Tactics, be a better name?
27/11/2017 at 17:58 cpt_freakout says:
Real Time Time
27/11/2017 at 16:05 Grizzly says:
I have played COmmandos, I have yet to play Shadow Tactics. Commandos 2 was for me the highpoint though, the first Commandos mabye a tad too rough around the edges…
27/11/2017 at 16:05 b00p says:
shadow tactics is so slept on. it was one of my favorite games of last year (well, this year, since it came out in december i think.) as someone who has no nostalgia for either commandos or love for RTS’s in general, i found shadow tactics to be absolutely excellent. it’s more like a puzzle game, and also a bit of an isometric hitman. big open beautiful levels of sometimes stunningly devious challenge that feel incredibly satisfying when you find that path through or manage to get your target without setting everything off. the characters are all different and have interesting skills that combine in fun ways. even the story is surprisingly well done, way better than it has any need to be. the demo is generous as well and will easily give you an idea if you are interested or not. me, i went out and picked it up immediately.
27/11/2017 at 17:09 Shrews says:
Loved the commandos franchise, even though i was shit at most of them. Commandos 2 i remember being ok at. Desperados was my favourite of that genre. Temped to give this ninja game a try.
27/11/2017 at 18:38 Carra says:
I played Shadow Tactics this year. I loved it. Heck, I even managed to finish it!
I did play Commandos when I was a wee lad of 14. And it was way too difficult back then. I never got past the second level (without cheating). I guess I now have more patience for games like this.
27/11/2017 at 18:53 gruia says:
i played all of them recently. commandos had the best aesthetics design and immersion. best attention to detail, but level design was wobbly.
desperados had best level design imo
shadow tactics is inbetween.
we need more RTT
27/11/2017 at 20:42 Richard_from_Winnipeg says:
I know it’s not the same setting and the gameplay is somewhat different, but Mechcommander is somewhat of a RTT that I really enjoyed. But you really have to pay attention to where you can destroy walls to alter how you can move around the map.
Also, Myth 2: Soulblighter. What an amazing RTT game?!
27/11/2017 at 19:11 Viral Frog says:
This article was genuinely surprising. Bravo.
I enjoy Commandos quite a bit. It was one of my favorite games as a kid. I’ve done the demo for Shadow Tactics but I haven’t gotten the full game. Shadow Tactics, from what I played, felt like it took everything good about Commandos and made it better.
27/11/2017 at 20:29 Eawyne says:
I fondly remember when Commandos came out, it really was a blast, and then the extension came out, and it was mercyless. I got stuck at some point, don’t really remember… but it frustrated me so much, I didn’t play it anymore.
Commandos 2 was a perfect game for me for many years. The formula had been expanded so incredibly well. Getting inside the buildings, the submarine mission, the Giant Buddha…
But my favorite was Desperados : those maps were so incredibly magnificent ! The narrative was cheesy, but the characters really were likeable. I loved Robin Hood too, while it was a little sub-par, it still held well.
I’ve got to get Shadow Tactics ; I’m waiting for a bargain on GoG, as my video game budget is smaller these days. The demo sold it to me !