Nioh PC gets belated mouse and keyboard support

Nioh is a peculiar beast in that we consider it to possess “one of the finest combat systems ever put on a screen”, but at the same time its lack of keyboard and mouse support makes it a bit of a black sheep in the PC family. Dark Souls comparisons have been inevitable for Nioh, not only because of its steely try’n’die fantasy swordplay, but also because Dark Souls too originally launched on PC in a rather compromised state. Fortunately, official fixes for Nioh have been a whole lot quicker to arrive – it’s about to support the PC’s oldest inputs after all.



Adam stuck an ‘RPS Recommended’ badge on Team Ninja’s Sengoku-themed combat roleplayer in our Nioh Complete Edition review, but noted that its “journey from console to PC has not been completely smooth.” Main offenders here were the missing keyboard and mouse controls, though Adam felt that this was inherently a more controller-suited game in any case.

To each their own, and, as of Thursday, we’ll all have a choice of controls. Like so:

A new Steam update ADDING KEYBOARD AND MOUSE CONTROLS for #Nioh Complete Edition is arriving on November 30th!!! pic.twitter.com/WsO5YihmIp — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) November 27, 2017

A three-week wait ain’t so bad, in terms of building a new input system for a game that was not originally designed for it, I’d say. Good to see that they’re making everything rebindable, too – another common sin for console>PC ports is that they’re saddled with absurd fixed controls, like Q to jump or RMB to format your hard drive.