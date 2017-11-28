Nioh PC gets belated mouse and keyboard support

Nioh is a peculiar beast in that we consider it to possess “one of the finest combat systems ever put on a screen”, but at the same time its lack of keyboard and mouse support makes it a bit of a black sheep in the PC family. Dark Souls comparisons have been inevitable for Nioh, not only because of its steely try’n’die fantasy swordplay, but also because Dark Souls too originally launched on PC in a rather compromised state. Fortunately, official fixes for Nioh have been a whole lot quicker to arrive – it’s about to support the PC’s oldest inputs after all.
Adam stuck an ‘RPS Recommended’ badge on Team Ninja’s Sengoku-themed combat roleplayer in our Nioh Complete Edition review, but noted that its “journey from console to PC has not been completely smooth.” Main offenders here were the missing keyboard and mouse controls, though Adam felt that this was inherently a more controller-suited game in any case.
To each their own, and, as of Thursday, we’ll all have a choice of controls. Like so:
A three-week wait ain’t so bad, in terms of building a new input system for a game that was not originally designed for it, I’d say. Good to see that they’re making everything rebindable, too – another common sin for console>PC ports is that they’re saddled with absurd fixed controls, like Q to jump or RMB to format your hard drive.
28/11/2017 at 15:11 Ghostwise says:
I dunno, Alec. Punching holes all these cardboard cards ahead of time is a lot of work.
28/11/2017 at 15:57 wcq says:
Talk about input lag!
But knowing the internet, I bet somebody is working on beating Smough & Ornstein using punch cards as we speak.
28/11/2017 at 16:02 Xiyng says:
I’m pretty sure those card machines don’t qualify as PCs, unless cards stayed relevant for much longer than I thought.
28/11/2017 at 16:38 Ghostwise says:
Yes, this used to be simply business. But now… now, it’s personal.
28/11/2017 at 16:02 fiendling says:
Brilliant comment!
I guess for Nioh it is even more complicated than that. You can’t just use punch cards you have a plethora of additional moves to cater for: Kick cards, parry cards, riposte cards etc.
28/11/2017 at 17:14 Ghostwise says:
And once the studio is bought by EA, you’ll be able to use credit cards.
28/11/2017 at 17:05 timzania says:
I mean, more seriously it’s real debatable. If you mean “PC” in terms of “home computers” broadly, then in 1985 or so you were real likely to be playing with a joystick and/or keyboard on your Commodore and possibly had never even heard of a mouse. Maybe it’s not a “PC” until you’re in the MS-DOS world, where the mouse became common and joysticks never did, but those systems didn’t have much in common with today’s “PCs”.
28/11/2017 at 15:50 mukuste says:
I feel this is more to satisfy the misguided ideologues than for any real value, but hey, good for them.
28/11/2017 at 16:33 CronoRay says:
I feel like farting all over your comment, but hey everyone has there opinions :)
28/11/2017 at 17:16 Artea says:
The only one misguided here is you. You have to be to make that kind of statement. Offering keyboard and mouse support has nothing to do with ideology, it’s enabling basic functionality for a control scheme that is absolutely valid.
28/11/2017 at 16:57 Zanchito says:
I’ve beaten all 3 Dark souls games with KB+M no probs (needed a mod for the first, but other than that, no problems). I can’t play with a controller efficiently at all. The patch is good news for people like me.
28/11/2017 at 17:44 Halk says:
When repetitive strain injury will rear its ugly head, you mouse guys will come over to the dark side. It’s just a matter of time.
You should do it sooner though.
28/11/2017 at 18:19 aepervius says:
I get pain using a controller after barely 1 hour. I don’t get pain using a mouse. That is why , some idiotic comment about “misguided ideologues” non withstanding here, a controller only game is a no-go for me. And yes I played and finished DS with KB/M.