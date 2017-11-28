Rising Storm 2: Vietnam throws Australians into the fray

Crikey! Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, the unforgiving multiplayer shooter from the Red Orchestra devs, has gone down under for its first major update – and come back with an Australian fighting force that’s equipped with new weapons and vehicles. The fighting still takes place in Vietnam – it’s in the name, innit – but the Bushranger update also brings 3 new maps for the new soldiers to shoot their way around, as well positional voice chat and more.
(There won’t be any more lazy verbal Aussie appropriation in this post, promise.)
There are 6 new weapons in total, and seeing as their specific models don’t tell me anything more than ‘LMG’ or ‘SMG’, I’ll leave those of you that are more au fait with historical boomsticks than I to look over them in the patch notes.
Continuing our ‘Matt does not know much about the Vietnam war’ theme, let me tell you about the new maps. Operation Forrest is the game’s “largest Supremacy map to date”, while Rung Sac is “an assault on a colonial French fort”. Lastly, Long Tan features “the iconic Australian night battle in heavy rain”. If your interest is piqued by the real history behind those maps, there’s a neat thread on the game’s steam community page which goes into just that. I’ve heard that the 10 part BBC documentary that’s currently airing is pretty good, too.
Jumping back into the video game details immediately after linking to that makes me feel a little uncomfortable, but if we’re going to play and talk about a game based on a relatively recent conflict then I don’t think the real world history is something we should shy away from.
The update also brings in the Bushranger helicopter, which is equipped with “Dual M60’s for the door gunners, reticulated miniguns and rocket pods”. You’ll also see the Canberra Bomber in the skies, in the form of a new commander ability that lets you send in the plane to carpet-bomb an area.
As well as the new features, the update also tweaks the balance of various weapons and squashes a swamp-load of bugs. Here are the patch notes in full.
Samuel Horti gave the game a glowing review:
“It’s not the most polished shooter but it does shine in all the right places, and it builds on the huge potential of Red Orchestra, which I loved. There are very few games that can match the feeling you get when you watch an artillery strike destroy a treeline and push up with your squad mates under the cover of smoke and deafening explosions. If you’re after a slower-paced shooter with tactical combat and tense moments, then it’s time to enlist.”
You can enlist via the Rising Storm 2’s Steam page, where the game is half price until 6pm GMT on December 1st.
28/11/2017 at 18:57 Agnosticus says:
Great to hear! This will hook me back into the game after getting a bit bored of it 50-60h in.
If you haven’t bought it already, it’s on sale for just under 12€ right now!
28/11/2017 at 19:05 JRHaggs says:
Derp. That’s an American in the header image. Or an Aussie who
“borrowed” some Yank’s water bottles.
28/11/2017 at 19:38 Alice O'Connor says:
I have replaced him with an appropriately rowdy boy.
28/11/2017 at 20:17 JRHaggs says:
Does this count as being useful? Because, if so, I did it!
28/11/2017 at 19:28 CaidKean says:
I hope it features historically accurate kangaroo cavalry.
28/11/2017 at 21:22 DEspresso says:
I think those were lost in the Great Emu Wars.
CrickeyDingo
28/11/2017 at 19:32 Saarlaender39 says:
“There are 6 new weapons in total, and seen as their specific models don’t tell me anything more than ‘LMG’ or ‘SMG’, I’ll leave those of you that are more au fait with historical boomsticks than I to look over them in the patch notes.”
———-
L1A1 and L2A1 are variants of the same model (with the second being able to fire full-auto):
link to en.wikipedia.org
The ugly ones, with their magazines in the line of sight of the shooter are the Owen SMG, resp. its successor, the F1 SMG.
link to en.wikipedia.org
link to en.wikipedia.org
The Browning Hi-Power is a semi-automatic pistol:
link to en.wikipedia.org
The XM177E1 is the SMG variant of the M16:
link to en.wikipedia.org
The Bushranger is a variant of the Huey:
link to en.wikipedia.org
The Canberra Bomber:
link to en.wikipedia.org
Why am I doing your work here, Alice?
28/11/2017 at 19:38 Alice O'Connor says:
It’s not my work to add excessive detail and a torrent of Wikipedia links.
28/11/2017 at 20:34 klops says:
Ha!
28/11/2017 at 23:19 JohnnyG says:
You got the wrong Canberra, the RAAF used the English Electric Canberra: link to en.wikipedia.org
The link you provided goes to the version of the Canberra used by the USAF.
28/11/2017 at 21:24 sewers-of-mars says:
‘Aussie appropriation’ lol first time I’ve hear that! Terra nullius and so on
28/11/2017 at 23:22 ottovius says:
The use of ‘appropriation’ with regard to language is endlessly amusing. Appropriation means to take something away, and you can’t take words away from anyone, especially Aussies. Try it sometime.