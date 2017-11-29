Blazing Legion: Ignition’s mech action looks ace

In the new trailer for Blazing Legion: Ignition, an upcoming first-person shooter with mechs stomping around on the ground and whizzing through the air, the action is so fast and colourful that YouTube’s video compression runs all the jet trails and bullet blasts into a big ol’ smear. This is excellent. This is my new test for any shooter claiming “bullet hell” attributes: can it overwhelm YouTube? Give me colours and give me speed. Blazing Legion seems to deliver those nicely, wrapped in smooth tunes and a story about our top gun pilot and her past. Have a look:
Heck yes, let’s go. Roll on 2018. I’ve been watching the game for a while, seeing lead developer Ethan Redd tweet clips and bits, and I like how it’s coming along. You might also know Redd from top-down retro racer Rad Road Rally and his art for cyberspace shooter Black Ice (whose early access progress I really should catch up on).
Developers Virtuoso Neomedia describe Blazing Legion as “an introspective, character driven, tactical first person bullet-hell about mecha and the consequences of becoming who you have to be”, which is an interesting sentence to be sure. I like the colours and the explosions and the music (by SkyBridge) and the looking pensively in a mirror.
Blazing Legion: Ignition is due some time in 2018. If you fancy following it, the game’s site has signups for a newsletter.
29/11/2017 at 11:38 Luciferous says:
I hope there is a demo because the trailers compression makes it look completely unplayable, so we need to see for ourselves.
29/11/2017 at 11:49 Raoul Duke says:
Same thought here. Wouldn’t touch it based on that, it looks like an epilepsy simulator.
29/11/2017 at 12:59 LennyLeonardo says:
I don’t think that’s what having epilepsy is like.
29/11/2017 at 17:08 aepervius says:
Maybe no epilepsy simulator but certainly looks like a an epilepsy stimulator. The vivid color flashing rapidly… I don’t have epilepsy and that gave me already a slight headache.
29/11/2017 at 11:46 Ghostwise says:
Pilot lady looks badass. But the game’s prolly gonna be too fast for me, unless they remember to add an old people mode. :-(
29/11/2017 at 12:23 DasBilligeAlien says:
Looks great! Definetly on my wishlist now.
29/11/2017 at 12:24 annoyingpotato says:
For some reason this makes me want to see a modern remake of Shogo: M.A.D.
… I mean “modern” as in “good looking and with updated controls and gameplay”, not as in “with lootboxes”.
29/11/2017 at 13:03 Eightball says:
> “an introspective, character driven, tactical first person bullet-hell about mecha and the consequences of becoming who you have to be”
Hopefully you can skip the emo cutscenes between frying your eyeballs with bullet hell.
29/11/2017 at 14:16 Seafoam says:
The design here is just sublime!
In other cases I would have worried aboit visual clarity but since its a bullet hell game thats just part of the package.