Deus Ex is “waiting its turn” for a new game

The CEO of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda, has spoken out about the future of Deus Ex. At the start of this year, Eurogamer reported that we shouldn’t expect a new Deus Ex game anytime soon – and they’re right, though we should get one eventually. It simply isn’t Deus Ex’s turn yet, with the studio first focusing on other projects such as the next Tomb Raider and an Avengers game.
Matsuda explained all this in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, where he also talked about Final Fantasy’s anime spin off, the studio’s approach to the Eastern and Western markets, as well as augmented and virtual reality.
Mankind Divided might not have gleaned the same acclaim as Human Revolution, and while I imagine the studio might have prioritised the franchise if its sales had been better, that doesn’t mean they’re abandoning it. According to Matsuda:
“What I can say is Eidos Montreal has always developed Deus Ex, and the issue is we do not have limitless resources. We have several big titles that we work with and that’s partly a factor in what our line-up looks like. Of course, it would be ideal if we could work on all of them all of the time, but the fact of the matter is some titles have to wait their turn. The reason there isn’t a Deus Ex right now is just a product of our development line-up because there are other titles we are working on.”
He adds that they are “already internally discussing and exploring what we want do with the next instalment” of Deus Ex, which might not qualify as ‘development’ but hey, it’s something. According to Eurogamer, the studio is currently working on 3 games. Two of those are supposedly Marvel Comics games, involving multiple teams that are collaborating with Marvel Studios on both an Avengers and a Guardians of the Galaxy game. Eidos Montreal’s other major project is believed to be the next Tomb Raider game, which we know about thanks to someone leaving a “Shadows of the Tomb Raider” PowerPoint presentation open on the Montreal subway.
Later in the interview, Matsuda mentions the success of the short anime series that Square Enix released just before Final Fantasy XV, along with a prequel movie. Similar projects were once planned for Deus Ex, but didn’t happen. When asked about future plans for transmedia projects, Matsuda said that they’d look at it on “a case-by-case basis.”
“There are some instances where that will fit very well and others where it won’t… so I want to make that decision on an individual basis going forward. At the end of the day, we are rooted in the games industry. Having solid games is at the basis of everything we do, and that’s not going to change.”
Matsuda also mentioned that the Montreal team – which made both new Deus Ex games – is particularly focused on developing augmented reality projects, commenting that “the mobile AR market is going to prove to be attractive going forwards”. That might not be great news for us folk who like our games on PC-powered screens, though I have to admit I am a little intrigued about what they have in the pipe.
Matsuda was less enthusiastic about virtual reality, at least in the short term, highlighting how much more expensive VR is for both developers and consumers.
“Our policy is that if there is some kind of fun element that we can generate with VR, that it has to be VR in order for it to be fun, then of course we would like to provide that. But we don’t have the intention of doing VR for the sake of it.”
Sounds sensible, though that Final Fantasy VR fishing game looks a bit naff – so take that statement with a pinch of virtual salt.
You can read the whole interview for yourself over at GamesIndustry.biz.
29/11/2017 at 14:58 Meat Circus says:
“until we can figure out how to monetize it”
29/11/2017 at 15:41 Mycenaeus says:
I’ve always wanted a AAA true-RPG set in the Deus Ex universe. The devs would tease us with interesting narratives like the augment apartheid and the city of augments but it never quite got there.
There’s generally two types of gamers out there: the narrative gamer and the mechanics gamer. The narrative gamer is liable to pause the game mid-way through fighting the same AI opponents and flip it to easy just so they can just get to the next cut-scene and dialogue interaction. The mechanics gamer wants less cut-scenes, they want the mechanics to feel right. The recoil of the gun, the stealth mechanic- all game systems should flow into each other.
Most devs seem to focus on the mechanics gamer, which is understandable since that’s the bones of the game. Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Fallout 4, Dishonored, Watch Dogs, Deus Ex: all games with solid bones and beautifully realized worlds and all of them with anorexic narratives. Sometimes you just want to yell at these beauties to put some meat on them bones. Clearly, they are doing just fine though, so maybe the mechanic gamer is in the majority. Down with extra cut-scenes and narrative and dialogue!
So thank God for CD Projekt. They have heard my silent prayers and are busily working on Deus Ex: the true AAA RPG version. Given the studio’s penchant for putting meat on the bones of their games, I’m cautiously optimistic.
29/11/2017 at 15:56 woodsey says:
Mankind Divided seems to have ended up in this weird space where everyone spits on and kicks it for… I dunno, lacking a bit in some areas?
It has micro-transactions that don’t affect the game at all.
It’s shorter than Human Revolution but still a 20+ hour game.
It has a sudden ending and seems a little rushed overall – like every game ever made.
It has only one hub… which is gigantic and super-detailed, with all the street names and numbers visible so that you don’t actually need any intrusive waypoints.
And in terms of level design and mechanics, it’s Human Revolution’s superior in every way. True, it does feel less complete overall because of the truncated main story, but that hardly makes it deserving of being the whipping boy.
29/11/2017 at 16:08 dethtoll says:
It’s easily the most Deus Ex thing to ever Deus Ex since Deus Ex the original Deus Ex. Its current negative status is galling considering that not only it is (obviously) better than Invisible War, the game that killed the franchise, but it’s also better than Human Revolution, the game that resurrected it.
29/11/2017 at 17:25 Grizzly says:
I kinda disagree. Mankind Divided tried to copy a lot from the Dishonoured series whilst not succeeding so the whole thing ends up feeling very clunky in ways where human revolution was very slick. Contrast Dishonoured’s blink with MD’s blink.
In a similar sense I felt that HR’s story was a lot better: For starters, its story had an actual ark. Tom Francis did an analysis of Prey’s and Mankind Divided’s intro which is a nice setup for critiquing Mankind Divided in the context of Human Revolution as well. In Human Revolution, everything you see in the intro is relevant to the later plot. The characters you meet are the characters the rest of the game revolves around, and everything that is said or shown during the intro is related to something that will happen later. It’s basically a chekhov’s arsenal (incidently, the original Dues Ex did this quite well too). It all comes back before the end. Contrast that with Mankind Divided’s intro, the game leaves a lot of threads dangling, which is weird considering that it’s a really long game. The game is one massive sequel hook!
The only thing it does well, and it deserves praise for that imo, is that the game does react to what you do and how you do it. But in a lot of ways Mankind Divided feels like it’s taking good things from other stories or games (be they Arkane’s, be they the original Deus Ex) without understanding what makes them good in the first place.
29/11/2017 at 16:22 sinbad says:
I just got bored with it, played it for a good few hours but then stopped and never went back and that’s very unlike me. To me it was just a bit dull. Each to their own though of course.
29/11/2017 at 16:28 phuzz says:
That’s exactly what happened to me with Human Revolution. I still couldn’t tell you exactly what it was, but I started the game for the first time, played through the first mission or two, and turned it off for the night. Afterwards I just never felt like booting it back up again.
29/11/2017 at 17:13 Werthead says:
I completed it in the same time as Human Revolution with the Missing Link installed (28 hours), but whilst I definitely did every side-mission and side-quest in HR, there’s a few I know I missed in Mankind Divided. I think there’s marginally less levels or environments in MD compared to HR, but there’s a lot more to do in those areas.
I the only area I’d say that MD lacks compared to HR is characters besides Jensen: HR sets up a whole bunch of somewhat interesting characters within minutes of starting the game and MD never really does that.
29/11/2017 at 17:26 Masked Dave says:
Yeah I agree, really enjoyed the game. That Hub city was like a massive toybox to play with. I’d normally roleplay my actions a bit more, try and act like I think Jensen would, but then I discovered a bank I could rob if I was clever enough and that all went out the window.
I did keep trying to mentally map it over real Prague and couldn’t make it fit, although its been many years since I was there. Then, at one point I went down a street I’d not seen before (where you bump into the tour guide the first time) and suddenly I knew exactly where I was. Blew my tiny little mind.
29/11/2017 at 17:34 Zenicetus says:
It was lacking in a few other things besides what you listed:
Characters all had wooden face animation, often with dialog out of sync. Much worse than the previous game. NPC’s were introduced that could have added interest, but they were never developed. Worst of all, there was no real reason to continue with Jensen. He was a cipher in this game. He could have been replaced by any other augmented agent in this plot line.
The only saving grace for me was the level design, which was interesting enough to carry me through to the ridiculously abbreviated ending. This series needs more than just decent sneak-o-kill level design to succeed in the long term. If there is a next one, it needs much better plot writing and character development, so there a context for the mechanics and level design.
29/11/2017 at 18:50 tslog says:
Mankind divided level design system of your choice in approach was mostly there to avoid the 3rd Rate combat and boring stealth against the bad AI.
Then the barley evolved hacking mini game that’s way over used, means MD is rife with bad gameplay fundamentals across the board.
And then there’s Jensen’s voice…oh boy. RPSG already dealt with that.
Series has such a cool premise but bland lacklustre gameplay.