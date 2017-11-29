Euro Truck Simulator 2 revisits Italia next week

While my trucking dreams took me to the big skies of American Truck Simulator, some still follow roads closer to home. Euro Truck Simulator 2 will revisit Italy in its next paid add-on, expanding and revamping the country. That will launch next Tuesday, the 5th of December, developers SS Software announced today. Perhaps, as our country tries to hack itself off Europe (accidentally severing several fingers with a Stanley knife and pulping its toes with a fumbled hammer in the process), Europe will seem fancier and I’ll soon find myself dreaming of these lands. For now, have a look at Italia in this trailer:
Italia expands and fleshes out the region with more cities, more roads, more landmarks, and more unique local buildings, landmarks, cargos, and road styles. Previous country packs have focused on France, Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe. Part of Italy is already in ETS2 but the expansion will complete and revitalise the country.
SCS Software are also improving that old bit of Italy for people who don’t buy the expansion. A free update will bring the existent Italy up to the quality of the expansion’s additions, including rebuilding Milano from scratch.
In the middle of writing this post, I paused to visit the local Italian deli for more coffee beans and was dazzled by their festive display of candied and marzipan fruits. I now want to drive a truck around Sicily hauling a cornucopia of marzipan figs, bananas, apples, and watermelon slices. For Christmas.
ETS2: Italia will cost £13.49/€17.99/$17.99 when it hits Steam on December 5th, some time in the afternoon.
29/11/2017 at 14:10 Drib says:
I like the description of the current goings-on in the UK.
29/11/2017 at 14:23 TotallyUseless says:
Excited for Italia. Hopefully they would remake Germany in the future. =)
29/11/2017 at 14:50 Zanchito says:
Mandatory “pls do [my place]”.
pls do [Iberian peninsula].
Honestly, I’m interested in anything they publish that improves fidelity / feeling. I’m very much a virtual tourist, and for the places I know that are in the game, the feeling is quite appropiate. The asking price is a bit expensive for my likings, I’d feel better at about 12€ default price. In my particular case, I may wait for a bit of a discount, given my backlog.
29/11/2017 at 14:59 cardigait says:
Finally, long time waiting.
However so many of our roads are so narrow that i hope they’ll be more kind than reality.
Previous France DLC was really beautiful.
29/11/2017 at 15:19 boosnie says:
Will they implement the “On match days streets in stadium proximity will be closed to all traffic in a 5km radius” rule?
29/11/2017 at 16:23 phuzz says:
You shut the streets for matches? We leave them open and it’s up to drivers to remember/guess that everything within five miles will be at a standstill.
29/11/2017 at 18:38 mike22 says:
I think you get a lot more visual variety in ETS2 than in ATS, I also think the driving ends up being better, and again, more varied.
The one thing I won’t forgive them for is not having snow in Scandinavia. I think it was a bit of a cop-out, especially when there are modders that have done a pretty reasonable job of it.