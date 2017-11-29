Have You Played… Mirage: Arcane Warfare?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
I’m genuinely sad that ‘Chivalry with magic’ didn’t excite enough people for Mirage: Arcane Warfare to have an active player base. Despite giving the game away for free for a brief period, the servers for this multiplayer stab n spell ‘em up are still empty. It’s a shame, because the game is great for all the same reasons that Chivalry is – with magic attacks that add to that experience rather than detracting from it.
The melee combat works in exactly the same way as Chivalry. It’s the deepest system I’ve seen for melee brawls, with advanced techniques to learn that are as satisfying to pull off as they are effective. You can speed up or slow down your strikes by moving the mouse appropriately, or even – in a move that’s fondly called ‘the matrix’ by the community – duck under attacks by looking directly upwards.
There was plenty to think about without the addition of magic, and maybe that’s why people are still chopping off heads in Chivalry rather than Mirage. For me, the spells felt like a natural extension of the combat, making dances more colourful, varied and exciting. It brought a touch of games like Overwatch and Paladins into the fight, where learning the nuances of each fighter’s different abilities could give you the upperhand.
My favourite character was the Vypress, an agile assassin type who could teleport. Skillful use of my abilities meant I could occasionally win 2v1 fights, which would never really happen in Chivalry. Maybe one day the game will go free-to-play and I can get my fill of mage murdering.
29/11/2017 at 15:38 Anti-Skub says:
The magic does detract though? The art style is kinda ugly, the combat floaty and weightless, it’s poorly balanced.It’s Chivalry, but worse.
29/11/2017 at 15:46 interdimensional_ says:
This game is gorgeous and magical, but I imagine there aren’t enough gamers w/ enough breadth to get into sand and sorcery :(
I bet if it were a Chivalry expansion it’d have piqued a lot more interested. Slowly ween them off the HEMA by association.
29/11/2017 at 15:50 Lord of Beer says:
32 total players online right now…. farcical. They tried to make an Overwatch clone, badly misjudging what drew people to Chivalry.
29/11/2017 at 16:13 Drib says:
I wanted to like this one, but the controls were clunky and the game was ugly, and it just never caught on.
Kinda sad, because obviously a lot of people put a lot of work in, and it just sorta flopped.
29/11/2017 at 16:30 Viral Frog says:
To me, Mirage was just too much like Chivalry… except all the bits that made Chivalry great had been removed.
29/11/2017 at 16:33 nimbulan says:
The problem is the magic DOES detract from Chivalry’s top-notch melee combat mechanics and feels strongly unbalancing. They managed to make the melee feel weightless at the same time. The game feels like they just threw a bunch of extra mechanics at Chivalry without any regard to how well any of them work or fit together. It seems to be even buggier (somehow) than Chivalry as well, when the bugs and the developers’ refusal to fix them are what killed Chivalry. The whole game’s just one big disaster, honestly, and it deserves its fate. I can’t say I’ll feel bad if it results in the studio closing after their persistent neglect ruined one of my favorite games.
29/11/2017 at 16:44 morganjah says:
I believe the author might have typed this entry, tongue firmly in cheek.
29/11/2017 at 16:45 ScubaMonster says:
Tried it when it was free and just didn’t get into it at all. The combat didn’t have any heft or weight to it and didn’t care for the art style, and not just because it was cartoony. The characters just were blah.