Star Wars Battlefront 2’s microtransactions unlikely to include a pink Darth Vader

When Electronic Arts turned off microtransactions in Star Wars Battlefront 2 over that whole stinking loot crate progression system mess, they said they would bring ’em back after a rethink. Well, EA’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday that is still very much the plan. While he isn’t sure how and when microtransactions will return, he seems fairly certain they wouldn’t include cosmetic items which seem goofy or out-of-place in Star Wars – no pink Darth Vader, for starters.
The original plan for microtransactions in Battlefront 2 was to optionally sell the loot crates which contain bits and pieces players need to unlock and upgrade weapons, abilities, and characters. If people paid to buy crates, they would skip some of the tedious grind. EA disabled the option to buy crates for real money — but not the crate system itself — shortly before launch after many people complained this was nonsense.
“We pulled off on the MTX, because the real issue the consumer had was they felt it was a pay-to-win mechanic,” EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said during a chat-o-interview at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. This is a business-y but conversational context. He continued, “The reality is, there’s different types of players in games. Some people have more time than money and some people have more money than time, and you want to always balance those two.”
Jorgensen went on to explain that they’re trying to make a game that will stand for years, supported by new content and events. The implication is that microtransactions can help support this model. This is still fairly new territory for EA, who in recent years have spaffed quick sequels and paid expansions all over. But he does concede they’re still figuring it, saying they’re listening to players and poring over all the metrics they can track.
“We will continue to look and work with our consumer base, continue to look at the data about the game, and learn from that to try to understand the best ways to create a game that’s deeply engaging, that people play for a long time, and that everyone can enjoy depending on if you grind in the game, if you pay in the game, or if you do both.”
How come they haven’t followed the path of games like Overwatch and Dota by selling cosmetic items? Part of the reason is that oh-so-important Star Wars canon, apparently. EA — and especially Star Wars overlords Disney and Lucasfilm — want to preserve the holy lore.
“The one thing that we’re very focused on and they’re extremely focused on is not violating the canon of Star Wars,” Jorgensen said. “It’s an amazing brand that’s been built over many many years and so if you did a bunch of cosmetic things, you might start to violate the canon. Darth Vader in white probably doesn’t make sense versus in black. Not to mention, you probably don’t want Darth Vader in pink. No offense to pink but I don’t think that’s right in the canon.”
Jorgensen says EA are working with the Starlords on potential ideas for cosmetic items, mentioning different lightsaber colours, but this isn’t certain. Battlefront 2 does already include some cosmetic bits, mind, packing victory poses and emotive animations into its loot crates. Sadly, none of those are anywhere near as fun as animations in the best Star Wars game ever made, Kinect Star Wars. Yeah but who cares? Supposedly Star Warrers (don’t call ’em Warries – they hate that term) are quite insistent about this canon nonsense. Pfft.
EA are increasingly focusing on this ‘games as service’ model and stepping away from paid expansions and endless sequels, so I will be curious to see what they learn from this fiasco. They have at least done a good job with Titanfall 2, adding plenty of new maps and modes for free while selling cosmetic skins. I don’t agree that Battlefront 2’s loot crates are gambling — and I worry that over-using the word provides cover for actual gambling problems in games — but they sure are rubbish and exploitative.
Some people are quite insistent that I offer firm opinions on this, so my weapons-grade hot take is: persistent unlock progression in competitive multiplayer games is bad and Star Wars is undesirable too, so buying a game containing both is a terrible idea.
29/11/2017 at 19:08 Drib says:
Look, if I can’t buy a Yoda riding a little bicycle around then I’m not sure I’m ever going to put money in.
29/11/2017 at 19:25 noom says:
This is really the only way for Darth Vader to do battle
29/11/2017 at 20:08 Duke Flipside says:
I mean, if that was an option I might even consider getting the game.
29/11/2017 at 19:11 Darth Gangrel says:
A pink Darth Vader? That’s what mods are for, but since companies don’t get money from mods (it’s not like GTA V or Skyrim prospered because of its mod scene, right?) they won’t allow it.
Perhaps they also don’t want their precious product tainted by the vile creative freedom of modders (nude mods, nude mods everywhere, right?).
29/11/2017 at 19:15 Drib says:
Do… you even want a nude Vader?
29/11/2017 at 19:35 Darth Gangrel says:
I’m not saying that I want one, just pointing out the inevitability of nude mods (and lots of great original work, but let’s not focus on that).
29/11/2017 at 20:23 Drib says:
I dunno, on second thought it might be fun having Vader running around with his lightsaber swinging about.
29/11/2017 at 21:56 Darth Gangrel says:
With some other famous Jedi included, there would also be room for witty player user names, like Obi-Wang Kenobi.
29/11/2017 at 22:34 int says:
Luke Thighwalker
29/11/2017 at 23:31 cpt_freakout says:
Hung Solo
29/11/2017 at 23:39 int says:
Chewbuttcca
29/11/2017 at 23:10 Blackcompany says:
I dont understand it, either. Mods kept people buying Skyrim for more than HALF A DECADE after its release date.
We are talking a mediocre game on an ancient engine, featuring some of the most trad writing and outright terrible voice acting in the history of RPG games, with lousy, one button combat, boring magic and a complete lack of player agency.
And people are still buying it. In 2017. Because of Mods.
This is such a no brainer. Ok, maybe you spend…40-100 extra man-hours getting the mod tools in place. But if you can extend the life of a $20-$40 game by HALF A DECADE…that’s a pretty small price to pay.
29/11/2017 at 19:26 josborn says:
Violating the canon is no joke. That’s how I got banned from all of America’s Civil War battlefields. *rimshot*
29/11/2017 at 19:29 int says:
Then give us the delightful Commander Larkin!
29/11/2017 at 20:20 GernauMorat says:
That was excellent
29/11/2017 at 19:34 aircool says:
Heh…
Can you imagine being choked by a Pink Darth Vader…
pffheheh :’)
29/11/2017 at 20:20 Artist says:
Oh I can.. I absolutly can…
29/11/2017 at 19:42 crazyd says:
What do you think is a gambling problem in games if not this? Why isn’t paying money for a random chance at in game content gambling?
29/11/2017 at 22:39 Unclepauly says:
Lol because there’s no chance for monetary gain of course. That’s how real gambling works
29/11/2017 at 23:12 Blackcompany says:
No. That’s how LEGALLY DEFINED gambling works.
REAL gambling – aka, what your brain thinks is gambling – is basically ANY RNG rewards system where you have a small chance to get the thing you really wanted…diluted by a bunch of stuff you didnt really care to get but arent outright unhappy with having. CCG Packs, Random or Semi Random Loot Tables…all of these things are, as far as your brain is concerned, gambling.
When legislators finally catch up to this fact of basic human psychology, gamers will be a lot better off…and a lot more psychologically safe from predatory business practices.
29/11/2017 at 19:47 Xerophyte says:
As a long time pink Darth Vader aficionado and avatar-haver I find this very disappointing.
29/11/2017 at 19:49 goodpoints says:
As someone who believes the only 3 good things about Star Wars are the THX-1138 reference, Spaceballs, and Tim Russ Explains Star Wars Day; I might just boycott all future EA games if I can’t get a pink skin for Dark Father (maybe with a D-for-Dark DAMF belt buckle) or Elector Palatine in a speedo.
Of course I won’t ever actually buy the game, but my ultimatum stands.
29/11/2017 at 19:55 Megatron says:
Microtransactions scare easily but they’ll be back…
…and in greater number.
29/11/2017 at 22:11 Jalan says:
It’s sad that this has rang true in such a short time overall (and not just as it applies to this game).
Likewise, to the small number of people who keep hoping that Disney might revoke EA’s license for Star Wars entirely due to perceived “abuse” of the property (I assume that means similar to what was done with the films, such as Lord & Miller getting booted off the Han Solo film for wanting to do what THEY wanted and not so much what Disney wanted them to do) – it’s a nice sentiment to hope for, but I don’t see it happening and even if it did, there’s nothing stopping any other company from repeating the same situation(s) with games they publish.
29/11/2017 at 19:57 left1000 says:
but in 2015 when ea released battlefront (aka battlefront3) it ALREADY HAD COSMETICS!?!?!!! all of which were very tasteful and so… this whole battlefront2 (aka battlefront4) cannot have cosmetics?!?! it’s clearly a lie. THEY THEMSELVES disproved their own statement.
29/11/2017 at 20:07 Crimsoneer says:
They were such minor variations so as to be all but insignificant. Certainly not enough to base progression on.
29/11/2017 at 20:03 Horg says:
The game is a mindless scrum filled with characters from all over the Star Wars chronology, who couldn’t possibly exist in the same space at the same time, fighting each other…..and they try to use the ”Immaculate Cannon” defense? Fuck off EA : |
29/11/2017 at 20:10 zulnam says:
We, the players, had quite an astounding success with the backlash for BF2, much more than i would have imagined.
It would be a shame, as such, to just end up buying the game 3 months after release, proving to EA that they will make their money, only slightly slower.
Continuing the boycott on the game however will only help twist the knife in the lootbox monster, hurting EA more and sending a clear message to other publishers.
If you can, and really care about games as a hobby or an art form, don’t buy it. Ever.
29/11/2017 at 23:02 Unclepauly says:
Absolutes lead to the dark side padawan.
29/11/2017 at 20:22 Artist says:
Pay 2 win was shut down because Disney smacked down on EA about the controvesy it created just before the launch of their Xmas blockbuster!
I bet pay 2 win will return in full force (pun intended) end Jan to early Feb. When the new SW flic is through the movies.
Bet?
29/11/2017 at 20:56 MattM says:
I kinda agree but it just means you cant have cosmetic or game power microtransations. Deal with it EA and make a decent game.
29/11/2017 at 21:38 ScubaMonster says:
I like how they picked an absurd example to prove their point. What about a young Anakin, Vader with no mask, etc? You can make alternates that would fit right in. Just more BS as usual, just like Sim City can’t be an offline game.
29/11/2017 at 22:55 BewareTheJabberwock says:
EA could have made the game itself fun and interesting, but that would REALLY have violated recent Star Wars canon.