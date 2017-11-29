Tekken 7 gets new character Geese tomorrow

Firm-but-fair fisticuffs game Tekken 7 gets a new character tomorrow in the form of Geese Howard. Who’s that? He’s the blonde villain from another fighting game series, Fatal Fury, which was popular on ye olde Neo Geo in Japan. Let’s learn more about him by checking the ever-useful Tekken wiki. Ah yes, let’s see.
“Likes: Himself.”
“Dislikes: People who stop his ambitions.”
He sounds nice.
You need to have the season pass to get the new character and his accompanying stage, however.
You can’t just buy Geese by himself, like picking up a can of punches at the shop. Unfortunately, that means spending £20 on the season pass. [Update: I told a lie! It looks like you can get Geese by himself for £5.99 or as part of the season pass. Good good.] The game is also getting Noctis, lead member of Final Fantasy XV’s touring J-pop boyband, because the Tekkenverse is seemingly riddled with portals. He’ll also be included in that season pass.
But even this is only two extra characters and stages. There’s no announcement or details on any future extras. However, if any classic Tekken characters return (people seem to want Anna Williams but I’m holding out for that dinosaur with the boxing gloves) these will be free, director Katsuhiro Harada has said.
Let’s learn some more things about Geese before we judge whether he’s worth the price. Let’s see. “Hobby: Undetermined (He starts things and then gets tired of them)”. Well that sounds like a real character flaw, and one I cannot abide. I always finish my
29/11/2017 at 12:05 Jokerme says:
Predictibo.
29/11/2017 at 12:18 Ghostwise says:
Ah, that moment where Gen X gamers go “OMG GEESE HOWARD !” and younger gamers go “who ?”.
:-D
29/11/2017 at 13:34 phuzz says:
Well, he was in games from when I was twelve, so I might remember him if I played fighting games back then. It looks like they were only on console toys though and I had an Amiga back then.
29/11/2017 at 18:09 KidWithKnife says:
It’s true. I suspect most younger gamers won’t recognize Guile without his trademark haircut.
29/11/2017 at 12:48 int says:
This guy must be serious. He’s not just one goose.
29/11/2017 at 13:33 bananomgd says:
His alternate costume is 3 geese in a trenchcoat.
29/11/2017 at 14:22 Drib says:
Pssh, nothin’ personnel, kid
29/11/2017 at 15:07 goodpoints says:
well, that’s the second chesty SNK character that looks (and surely animates) better in someone else’s 3D game than in KOF 14.
29/11/2017 at 15:54 Baines says:
The driving question is whether the input for Geese’s Raging Storm will be a pretzel motion. On one hand, Tekken 7 kept Akuma’s various Street Fighter inputs, including the button-tapping Raging Demon. On the other hand, SNK itself abandoned the pretzel motion in KOF XIV.
(The SNK pretzel, also known as the chicken wing, is a down-back, half circle back, down-forward motion or its reverse.)
29/11/2017 at 23:55 Baines says:
And the answer is…Tekken 7 uses the pretzel motion.
30/11/2017 at 13:18 Bfox says:
I know that face! It’s souther!:
link to pm1.narvii.com