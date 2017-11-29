Wolfenstein 2 now has a single-level demo

The prophecies were true – demos are back. This time it’s Nazi-bludgeoning romp Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus that’s offering a morsel of its shoots and boots. The demo only lets you play through the first level, so it really is a teeny tiny taste. “Should you choose to upgrade to the full version of the game,” enthuses this faceless Bethesda announcement, “all of your save data will carry over.” Right so.

You can get the sampler by clicking the oft-overlooked “Download Demo” box on the right hand side of the Nazi blaster’s Steam page. It’s a shame they didn’t at least include the second level, when the game switches things up a bit and ditches the opening gimmick. It’s a good gimmick but if it was all I saw of the shooter I probably would have dismissed it, er, even quicker than I already did. But shush, me. Adam thought the fascist fighting was great in his Wolfenstein 2 review. Here’s a bit of wot he thunk:

The whole game is spinning a lot of plates, though perhaps it’s more like juggling chainsaws. From the opening scenes, it’s brutal in both its language and its depiction of violence. Domestic abuse, virulent racism, innocents harmed and murdered. That it then spins off into grindhouse grit and slapstick comedy, before pinballing into melancholy, dread, romance and sentimentality is absurd. I found it to be brilliantly absurd, and laughed, cringed and cried (yes, I cried while playing a Wolfenstein game; 2017 is weird), but be prepared for some real horrors alongside all of the imagined ones.

Hey, it’s a free demo folks, and the opening does set the scene story-wise. Why not give it a poke?