Counter-Strike Nexon: Zombies gets Minecrafty

No one believes me when I say Counter-Strike Nexon: Zombies is fascinating. Nexon’s free-to-play spin-off uses good ol’ CS 1.6 as the foundation for what feels like a self-contained mod scene, throwing in oddities including a base-building cooperative survival mode, humans vs. zombies modes, football, arena boss battles with giant monsters, races, a mode similar to Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, and so very many ‘sexy’ ladies. It’s a wide and surprising range of games which often have little in common beyond using CS guns. I have hugely enjoyed wandering from server to server, feeling out what this even is. And now CSNZ has a little bit of Minecraft or perhaps Garry’s Mod, thanks to its new Studio Mode.
Studio Mode lets players build their own maps, block-by-block and decoration-by-decoration, in a Minecraft-y way. You might want to use this to just build a base and shoot a bunch of zombies. Or… the very first Studio Mode map I jumped into was a singleplayer story where I played a fella tasked with entertaining an investor’s granddaughter, which involved travelling through a portal to a MapleStory-ish fantasy kingdom where she made me hunt for ingredients to cook her a steak and then bread.
As I said, I do enjoy wandering aimlessly through modes and maps in this weird game.
To be clear: CSNZ is monetised in strange and terrible ways and I would certainly never dream of trying to play its competitive modes seriously on this confusing and uneven battlefield. However! It has enough cooperative and curious things that when I return, every year or so, I am delighted poking around. It’s a view into a strange world where Counter-Strike had Half-Life’s mod scene.
Counter-Strike Nexon: Zombies is free-to-play through Steam.
30/11/2017 at 13:14 gabrielonuris says:
I always loved to have a f2p shooter installed, just for those quick sessions when I’m stressed and in need to shoot something. My go-to f2p title at the moment is Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex – First Assault Online (what a name).
By the way GiTS servers will be closed forever next week, so I recommend anyone that likes this kind of game to give it a try before it ceases to exist.
30/11/2017 at 13:18 Ghostwise says:
Yes ! This way if they discover that they like the game, they can be crushingly disappointed days later.
30/11/2017 at 13:54 gabrielonuris says:
Out of sight, out of mind then.
30/11/2017 at 13:41 poliovaccine says:
Wow, I had never heard of this, but this is indeed one hell of a weird “game.” Or nexus of games. Valve are just the strangest company to me…
30/11/2017 at 14:21 PseudoKnight says:
Valve doesn’t make this.
30/11/2017 at 16:31 phuzz says:
If this is based on CS1.6 then the engine it’s using was originally based on the Quake engine, (along with bits of Quake II and QuakeWorld) then modified heavily by Valve to create the GoldSrc engine for the original HalfLife.
It was then added to by a couple of modders to create the original Counterstrike, before apparently being reworked by the Nexon corporation (surprisingly with a name like that, not the evil corporation from a film/game franchise) of South Korea to create Counterstrike Online, which apparently is an MMOFPS (ie they added persistent unlocks) for the east Asian market.
And finally, CSO was re-imported to the west by Nexon and Valve as Counterstrike Nexon: Zombies.
Phew, just imagine how many people have fiddled with that code since Carmack last had his hands on it!