Room-deep in the dead: DOOM VFR out today

Lest 2017 didn’t already feel like the year in which everything happened all the time constantly, also joining the fray is Bethesda’s three-pronged attempt to adapt their biggest games into virtual reality. Skyrim VR is PS4 exclusive for now, Fallout VR arrives on Steam in a fortnight, and DOOM VFR – well, that’s today. Prepare for Cacovision.
As it happens, I tried DOOM VFR – yeah, you know full what that F stands for, chummer – a few months back, though I slightly hid my thoughts about it within a broader chat with Bethesda about why they’re jumping aboard the… somewhat rickety VR bandwagon now. So, to recap: it looks the part, you can’t argue with craning your neck to take in the immense sight of a life-size Hellknight, and the bodies hit the floor at approximately the rate you would want them to.
But it’s also one of those VR games that uses teleportation-based movement, as full analogue movement in a game this intense would entail an extremely short ride to chundertown. I don’t blame ’em one bit, and they’ve done some stuff to tone down its mechanical nature – a double-tap to insta-move in the direction you’re facing, and a thematic conceit in which you play as the disembodied consciousness of a scientist, who can hope from mech-body to mech-body to reach new places and explain away death.
But, the teleport thing (where you use your motion controller to point at a spot on the ground, then click to move there, as opposed to walking) wound up feeling more artificial than does being rooted to the spot and unleashing a storm of bullets in Serious Sam VR or Robo Recall. Important proviso: I only played it for about twenty minutes, and so there’s a real chance that I simply grow more comfortable with and rapid at the full thing.
Alls I’m sayin’, like, is that you shouldn’t buy DOOM VFR expecting the same hyper-kinetic death-frenzy that Doom 2016 did so well, but if you want to shoot some really, really big 3D demons in a virtual hellscape, I’m pretty confident it ticks that box.
It’s out at 7pm ET/11pm UK time today, costs £20/$30, does not require any other version of Doom but is both Steam and Vive exclusive (what with Bethesda and Oculus not being the best of friends).
30/11/2017 at 15:22 Hideous says:
Well yes, for most of us (me included) that would be extremely uncomfortable. For the remaining superhumans, Doom VFR does have locomotion options! You don’t have to use teleporting if you don’t want to – there’s full on slidey-style movement in there as well.
30/11/2017 at 15:34 Snowy007 says:
Yes! Thank you for that info.
Was probably going to buy it anyway, but having full motion is so much more immersive than teleportation. And leaves a hand free for an extra gun! :)
If the game supports dual wielding that is…
30/11/2017 at 15:47 Sakkura says:
Sliding in itself can be tolerated by more people than you’d think, especially after people have become used to VR. There’s still a substantial minority that can’t use it though, so providing a choice of locomotion options is great (as long as each of them is properly balanced etc).
Smooth turning in addition to sliding is another matter, that gets even more people. I personally have no issue with sliding, but smooth turning can give me a bad feeling. Depends on the game though, some games are just more comfortable than others even when there’s no immediately obvious reason.
30/11/2017 at 15:23 Kefren says:
Weirdly, I never felt rooted to the spot in Robo Recall (apart from when I first started playing) – I generally teleported out of the way of some attacks, or teleported behind and next to enemies to grab them. It was just nice that you _could_ stay in one spot (e.g. knocking bullets out of the way with a weapon, or catching them).
30/11/2017 at 15:41 Sakkura says:
Wait, what? Their Twitter says it’s out on Friday.
30/11/2017 at 16:05 Stedios says:
Sliding!! whats that? can I run like Serious Sam, and it’s best to turn with your body, more immersive, as long as you can strafe that is?