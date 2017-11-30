Room-deep in the dead: DOOM VFR out today

Lest 2017 didn’t already feel like the year in which everything happened all the time constantly, also joining the fray is Bethesda’s three-pronged attempt to adapt their biggest games into virtual reality. Skyrim VR is PS4 exclusive for now, Fallout VR arrives on Steam in a fortnight, and DOOM VFR – well, that’s today. Prepare for Cacovision.



As it happens, I tried DOOM VFR – yeah, you know full what that F stands for, chummer – a few months back, though I slightly hid my thoughts about it within a broader chat with Bethesda about why they’re jumping aboard the… somewhat rickety VR bandwagon now. So, to recap: it looks the part, you can’t argue with craning your neck to take in the immense sight of a life-size Hellknight, and the bodies hit the floor at approximately the rate you would want them to.

But it’s also one of those VR games that uses teleportation-based movement, as full analogue movement in a game this intense would entail an extremely short ride to chundertown. I don’t blame ’em one bit, and they’ve done some stuff to tone down its mechanical nature – a double-tap to insta-move in the direction you’re facing, and a thematic conceit in which you play as the disembodied consciousness of a scientist, who can hope from mech-body to mech-body to reach new places and explain away death.

But, the teleport thing (where you use your motion controller to point at a spot on the ground, then click to move there, as opposed to walking) wound up feeling more artificial than does being rooted to the spot and unleashing a storm of bullets in Serious Sam VR or Robo Recall. Important proviso: I only played it for about twenty minutes, and so there’s a real chance that I simply grow more comfortable with and rapid at the full thing.

Alls I’m sayin’, like, is that you shouldn’t buy DOOM VFR expecting the same hyper-kinetic death-frenzy that Doom 2016 did so well, but if you want to shoot some really, really big 3D demons in a virtual hellscape, I’m pretty confident it ticks that box.

It’s out at 7pm ET/11pm UK time today, costs £20/$30, does not require any other version of Doom but is both Steam and Vive exclusive (what with Bethesda and Oculus not being the best of friends).