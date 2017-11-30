Football Manager 2018’s best wonderkids

Football Manager 2018 isn’t just about playing for a season, giving up, then starting over – it’s about building a legacy, relationships and a squad to be proud of. With that comes the need to sign people who are still legally children for more money than most of us will ever see in our lives. Wonderkids, then.

With that in mind, I’ve trawled through the game to find 36 of the best young players in the game, across all positions, and for a selection of budgets. The days of genuine bargains have faded into near obscurity, but you’ll still be able to put together a winning squad for a reasonable amount. Just remember they probably won’t be winning anything until 2023 at the earliest.

Do note that player prices will vary – those listed were just the asking prices I had accepted as Tottenham, without factoring in clauses, sell-on percentages, manager/club relationships and so on. Take them as a rough guide more than anything, is what I’m saying.

You also have to factor in the random, dice-roll element of Football Manager when starting a new game. Some players have a potential that’s set in stone, while others operate in a range – a five-star Messi-destroyer in one game might merely be a 3.5-star great player in another. Always use your scouts before committing the cash.

