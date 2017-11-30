Have You Played… Another World?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
(Out Of This World if you are not tea-swilling, toothless Brit who cleans chimbleys in old lahndahn tahn). SPOILERS for a 26-year-old videogame follow.
The first time a game broke my heart, or at least left me in a state of shocked disbelief.
Another World’s mid-game twist did to me what the shock death of Optimus Prime in the 1986 Transformers movie had done to me five years previously. That was to rip away my perceived safety net, my belief that my screen heroes could not perish.
To see it happen to character I loved but could not control was one thing; to have it happen to a character who was supposed to be me was something else entirely. Another World’s accidentally planet-hopping traveller Lester was not someone with a personality per se, but I formed a bond with him a) because he was me, off on an incredible adventure in a strange, new and hostile world, which I discovered right along with him and b) because the expressive, rotoscope-styled, still-gorgeous art and animation gave him a sense of life I’m not sure I had before seen from a game.
When he, in turn, formed a bond with a wordless alien prisoner (“Buddy”) I too felt the friendship, the relief at not being alone, the instinct to protect and assist.
And then Lester died. Except he didn’t; canonically, he survived his grievous wounds, and would fleetingly return for a maligned sequel that, ultimately, definitely really absolutely killed him. But, back in 1991, I was convinced he was dead and that Buddy carried his corpse away to freedom only out of a sense of duty. I was shocked, but I was amazed that this could happen, that there would not be a pat happy ending to something I had put hours of effort into. (It really was effort, too: Another World is, by today’s standards, a vexing and unforgiving experience).
Innocence, lost. Though not half as much as when, years later, I found out he’d survived.
30/11/2017 at 16:01 klops says:
What?! I never understood it so that he died. I just thought he was badly beaten up and Friend carried him away. Lester died… ? … ! …
30/11/2017 at 16:23 onodera says:
That has always looked like a heavy spinal injury to me. Unless the other world has massively better neurosurgeons than Earth, Lester should be crippled for life or dead.
30/11/2017 at 17:05 quasiotter says:
I never really understood why he crawled in that last sequence. I guess I just didn’t notice (!) him being thrown against the wall (probably because I was falling asleep), as it didn’t sound very impactful compared to what I’d expect in a video-game. I had to watch a walkthrough to understand what y’all are talking about.
30/11/2017 at 17:31 klops says:
I just watched the end. Mr. Another World was holding on to his friend while riding the dragon in the very last seconds of the end scene. If you’re dead, you do not sit in an upright position with hands around your bald friend.
30/11/2017 at 16:23 RuySan says:
So so beautiful. I still use a wallpaper from this game. The first scene after the character emerges from the water is probably one of the most iconic and enduring images of videogame history.
30/11/2017 at 16:34 nullward says:
I remember being blown away by that opening scene when I played this on SNES. No music, no score indicators, no weapons… just the wind whistling through alien canyons, birds flying in the distance, and that shadow beast thing watching you. I never even finished it, the puzzles were too brutal and too confusing. But I loved the sense of mystery it created.
30/11/2017 at 16:58 Paul B says:
Yep, that opening sequence was quite something back then. Also remember dying as soon as I got to the bit where you had to kick the alien leaches, but kept on returning because of those graphics (which were incredible for the time). Never knew it came out on the SNES.
30/11/2017 at 16:26 Dewal says:
I think you just put the finger on what shocked me the most in the first COD:Modern Warfare, with the nuclear bomb scene and your name appearing in the casualties list. Then crawling out of the chopper, full of hope, to die seconds later. I can still feel it almost 10 years (damn) later.
I don’t remember playing a game where the main character died “for real” before that.
30/11/2017 at 16:50 geldonyetich says:
Great experience for its time, but disappointing in that every port I’ve seen is worse than the last. Best on the original Amiga, I think. Part of that was the Amiga era was one where its graphics were not just an interesting choice, but rather a genuine technical innovation.
Perhaps this made porting the game seem like a needless chore, and it shows in the loss of fidelity. Just as likely, it was hard for them to pull the original graphics data and convert it to other platforms. Anyway, having played it on the Amiga, the other versions feel diluted in comparison.
To some extent, I liked Flashback: The Quest for Identity better. It may not have been as artsy, but it had a better sense of structure to it. Probably because the environments were more familiar and everybody’s identity was less ambiguous than Lester’s or the weird alien world he encounters. To an extent, they weren’t all that easy to sympathize with, as I feel I hardly know them. They sure seem to be good at coming to quick and brutal ends, though.
30/11/2017 at 17:26 Blad the impaler says:
And it had a gun with fantastic animation for its time – casings popped out of it when you fired, and I think there was a little smoke trail as well. For the early 90s, man that was cool. The whole thing was pretty wonderful.
30/11/2017 at 18:32 Addie says:
Interestingly, Eric Chahi wrote the game to run in a ‘virtual machine’, where the 20 kB executable was ported between architectures, and the rest of the bytecode remained unchanged – it was one of the most ported games of its era. Now if you’re arguing that the Amiga had the best graphics of any home computer of the time, I’d have to agree with you.
See the following for a code discussion:
link to fabiensanglard.net
30/11/2017 at 16:54 and its man says:
It was also “Another World” for us accordion players with coffee-stained teeth.
30/11/2017 at 16:54 gabrielonuris says:
*MASS EFFECT SPOILER*
.
.
.
And that’s exactly why I hated ME3 ending, not because it has three colors, or because my choices didn’t matter; but because *I* died. WTF, heroes doesn’t need to die, we have real life for that already.
Besides, I didn’t spent 3 games getting in love with Tali just to let her alone, godammit!!!
30/11/2017 at 18:56 fuggles says:
This. It was worse that I had to do it, not even a cutscene. I stared at it refusing to press forward for a long time.
30/11/2017 at 16:58 Drib says:
I played this on the Sega Genesis. “Megadrive” for filthy hot-tea-drinking monarchists.
But really, it left a huge impression on me as a kid too. The game was so minimalist in a way. No real GUI, no tiresome inventory, no lives. Just you and a weird alien world.
Plus the graphics were knock-you-flat-on-your-ass amazing at the time.
Still holds up, too, with some caveats.
30/11/2017 at 17:21 Hmm-Hmm. says:
An unforgiving but also a really captivating game. I do need to replay it at some point.
30/11/2017 at 17:28 DukeOFprunes says:
Greetings, Professor. I see you have driven here in your Ferrari.
30/11/2017 at 19:07 Railway Rifle says:
I thought it unlikely that a research scientist was driving a car like that at the time, when I was maybe 14.
On topic, I never knew the protagonist died. I am shocked even now.
30/11/2017 at 17:55 wombat191 says:
The intro blew me away on the Amiga enough to buy it.. before remembering I absolutely detest platformers with all my being
30/11/2017 at 18:19 Kasjer says:
Yeah, I did played it as a kid, on my A600. This game was brutal – I wouldn’t be able to finish it without a walkthrough, as it was full of moments where you couldn’t predict or react to danger. It was also not very hood at explaining how things can be done as interaction with enviroments was very contextual…
But it was a game that totally “clicked” with me at the time and developed taste for games with heroes that need to worry about their own asses first, about the world – later. Flashback was next one I loved. Later I have found similar themes in Outcast, a Half-Life and a long forgotten Trespasser.
30/11/2017 at 18:34 Laurentius says:
Yeah, a classic. Graphics style is a pleasing thing, gameplay is solid, intro and outro are really dope.
30/11/2017 at 18:40 Waltorious says:
I have played this, many times. In fact, one of the first posts I ever wrote for my personal gaming blog was about Another World:
link to waltorious.wordpress.com
I just re-read that now and I don’t hate my old writing as much as I feared I would. I do think I’ve improved, though.
30/11/2017 at 18:45 Scandalon says:
Was blown away when I first saw it on this mysterious “amiga” that seemed like it was, well, from another world. Never completed it though.
I loved this GDC post-mortem, turns out the game itself is written in an interesting half-way interpreted virtual machine.
link to gdcvault.com
30/11/2017 at 20:05 GameOverMan says:
I didn’t know that Virgin Games tried to convince him to make Another World a point and click / make your choice kind of game since the previous title he worked on was Future Wars, which is a graphic adventure. I’m glad he stood with Delphine Software.