The Elder Scrolls Online launches week-long free weekend

If the news outside of the game-o-sphere wasn’t enough to convince you we’re living in a post-truth world, then maybe this will change your mind. The Elder Scrolls Online is launching a free weekend that starts from today and ends on December 6th, but apparently that doesn’t mean you can take every day until Wednesday as a day off. I’ve checked.
TESO was pretty shonky when it released, but three years of updates might have brought it to the point where it’s worth giving a go. The Elder Scrolls VI isn’t coming out any time soon, after all.
The trial will available be both through Steam and standalone. Free download links aren’t up quite yet but should be soon.
If you’re on the fence, you might be interested to hear that the One Tamriel update last year changed how levelling works so that the enemies in whichever area you’re in scale to your level. Richard Cobbett will tell you that the game is still too bland to bother with, mind, though Alec had a bit more fun in the Morrowind expansion. Just bear in mind that isn’t included in the free trial, nor are any of the other expansions.
If you do decide to hop back into Tamriel, ZeniMax will give you 500 crowns to spend in the in-game store for your trouble. You can spend those on useful things like potions, XP Scrolls or food, or eschew those functional earthly desires for a haircut or tattoo. But ignore all that, because you should obviously just buy a dog.
Any progress you make in the trial will carry over if you buy the game, which is half price at £7.49/$9.99/€9.99 on Steam until December 7th.
30/11/2017 at 17:23 Drib says:
But when do we get a fallout-4-styled TES? With settlement building, and four dialog choices?
30/11/2017 at 17:35 Pogs says:
Does it still have that crappy way of selling and buying things? You had to spend ages running from vendor to vendor trying to find something. If you do join a guild no body talks because its just a way to sell stuff.
Completely put me off why they did it that way.
30/11/2017 at 18:08 particlese says:
Unless something has changed in the last half year or so, yep, it’s still that way. A UI mod called “AwesomeGuildStore” goes quite a long way toward fixing the tedium, but one still has to go around pressing E on individual guild merchants. Other mods help similarly with price checking and crafting and such.
On the topic of guilds, there are plenty of others not dedicated to selling stuff, but my minimal experience with those who are was about the same as yours, sounds like.
30/11/2017 at 18:08 CronoRay says:
Yeah I agree, as much as I enjoy the rest of the game, the way you have to join a trading guild to actually make a real profit to sell stuff because you can only make a lot of gold by selling in a guild store is stupid. A lot of the guilds will kick you out also for being in active for to long.
30/11/2017 at 19:06 Someoldguy says:
Ah snap. Then it’s a no from me. I was undecided when they said it would lack all the expansion material, but this settles it.
30/11/2017 at 18:01 wombat191 says:
I actually picked up the game a couple of days ago. It’s weird visiting Morrowind again and it reminded me why I hate Vivec city.
I’d give it a 7/10 ok but not a masterpiece
30/11/2017 at 18:06 CronoRay says:
It is not a free weekend if it goes for a whole week….. just say it how it is, it is free for one week!
30/11/2017 at 19:05 Cyphran says:
The dog is discontinued Matt! Why tease me like that…
30/11/2017 at 19:49 Blackcompany says:
Pity its still just a reskinned WoW clone at heart, with the terrible, clunky combat, cartoon graphics and static, insta-respawning MMO world that implies.
Could really have been something to have the coop/multi-player TES Sandbox game a lot of us wanted. But this theme park, is not that game. And this engine is REALLY showing its age.