Best PC gaming deals of the week

This week's best PC gaming deals.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

The very latest batch of Humble Monthly games is live right now and this month’s offerings are quite a big deal. Signing up to the Humble Monthly this month for $12 / £10 will get you copies of Quantum Break, The Long Dark and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3, along with a stack of games headed your way once the month is done. This one is hard to pass up.

Quantum Break, The Long Dark and Dawn of War 3 for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

Humble’s latest bundle is a big celebration of the best racing titles from racing game specialists, Codemasters, including F1 2017, Dirt, Grid and more.

Pay what you want

F1 Race Stars

F1 2011

F1 2012

Toy Box Turbos

Pay more than the average

Grid 2

F1 2014

F1 2015

F1 Race Stars Season Pass

60% off Dirt 4 coupon

40% off F1 2017 coupon

Pay $15 or more

Micro Machines World Series

F1 2016

Dirt Rally

All that, plus a bunch of car-based DLC packs thrown in at various levels.

Pay what you want for the Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle

Over at GOG this week, the site’s weekly sale is in full swing and features titles from all walks of life. The Broken Sword franchise, Cannon Fodder, Sensible Soccer, Shadowrun Returns, Oddworld: New N Tasty and more, all with up to 80% off right now.

Up to 80% off in GOG Weekly Sale

World of Final Fantasy very rarely sees a discount so it’s nice to see that you can head to Green Man Gaming at the moment and pick up the Steam version for £25.49 / $35.99, its cheapest price so far.

World of Final Fantasy on PC (Steam) for £25.49 / $35.99 from Green Man Gaming

The folks over at Fanatical have gathered up all the games called ‘Doom’ they could find and are offering it up in a big bundle which also brings the 2016 Doom (which is excellent, by the way) down to its cheapest ever price – an appropriate £6.66.

Doom bundle for up to £13.84 from Fanatical

UK Deals

If you’re after more storage for whatever you’re keeping stored, you can save some cash on some Seagate Backup Plus drives in either 4TB or 5TB models right now. The 4TB will run you £96 while the 5TB comes in at £122.

Seagate Backup Plus 4TB drives for £95.99 from Amazon UK

Seagate Backup Plus 5TB drives for £121.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

This week, Amazon announced that all of its Alexa-enabled devices (Echo, Dot, etc) can now interact with your Destiny 2 save, meaning you’ll be able to equip weapons and learn more of the game’s backstory by asking Alexa about it. On top of that, the site also announced a limited edition Alexa-enabled Ghost replica speaker, which connects to your device and allows the Ghost’s voice to speak through it. If that’s your kind of thing, you can pre-order one now.

Limited Edition Destiny 2 Ghost Speaker for $89.99 from Amazon US

