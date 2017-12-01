DayZ will leave early access next year

I’d forgotten all about DayZ, but being reminded of it’s existence brings the memories flooding back. That moment when I broke my legs, and my friend had to put me out of my misery and inadvertently became a bandit. That time when I was stranded, weaponless on a rooftop and the same friend arrived just in time to save me. The session where I was playing with Pip while she was streaming, and got taken hostage by two of her friends who convinced me they were random strangers.
The devs have written a status report, containing news both good and bad. The bad: the next major update isn’t coming until next year. The good: DayZ will come out of early access in 2018. Maybe then I’ll dive back in and try to get myself kidnapped again.
In the status report, after announcing that build 0.63 won’t be ready to go this year, lead producer Eugen Harton highlights some of the many, many features that are currently in the “broken internal version” of 0.63. The team insist that the build, which will take DayZ from its alpha stage into beta once it reaches the stable servers, isn’t ready for even the experimental servers – though it might might be frustrating to read that Eugen finds it “very hard to go back to 0.62” after playing the latest build.
I’ll leave you to go through the full list yourself, but highlights include new crafting, zombie types, map changes, diseases, and herding behaviour for animals. Ok, it might mainly be me who’s excited about herding behaviour for animals.
He adds that between the release of the build on the experimental and stable servers, they’ll also be adding vehicles, helicopters and base-building. That leads into another massive list of stuff that they’re planning to add during the beta, with more overhauls to everything from the movement system to modding tools.
Eugen then lists the features that won’t be coming until after version 1.0, and explains the reasoning behind that for each of them – which in every case is a variant of ‘this would take us too long and we want to focus on something else’. One feature that’s been entirely scrapped for the time being are animal companions, which was apparently just too ambitious.
In what might technically count as my games journalism debut, at the first ever Rezzed I asked Dean Hall when I’d get to run around DayZ with a dog by my side. ‘Soon’, he told me, with a thumbs up and a grin – in 2012.
It’s worth bearing in mind that this isn’t the first time Bohemia have talked about a release window for DayZ – the 2015 development roadmap had the final release pegged for the first half of 2016. Eugen says that they’ve committed to a 2018 release while “taking all of (their) previous scheduling mistakes into the account”, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if the date ends up slipping yet again.
01/12/2017 at 18:44 Belmakor says:
I cant imagine anyone caring about this game anymore. It was an interesting novelty all those years ago. Now PUBG scratches that itch!
01/12/2017 at 18:49 TeePee says:
I feel bad for DayZ in some ways. Without it, we probably wouldn’t have arrived at destination PUBG as quickly as we did, and it basically founded an entire (albeit now slightly tiresome) genre of games for a while. Now, it’s pretty much used as a punchline – they screwed up the launch so, so badly, and I think it became apparent fairly rapidly that Dean Hall was probably a bit out of his depth.
I remember the first time I played the mod though – sheer unadulterated adrenaline, even when almost nothing was happening.
As for where it is now, here’s a (somewhat unfortunate in isolation, but it’s still largely in context) copypasta from the devblog that says quite a lot for me:
“…and we will start looking into making the gameplay fun starting next year.”
01/12/2017 at 18:54 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Exciting news for the 15 people who haven’t moved on to PUBG or Fortnite.
01/12/2017 at 19:27 Ephant says:
DayZ could have been so much more than a full-loot deathmatch game… with some zombies.
01/12/2017 at 19:29 Artist says:
DayZ? Is that a mod for Pubg?
01/12/2017 at 19:59 Stargazer86 says:
I remember playing the mod back in the day with a friend of mine. There are a few specific instances that I can recall that made for a fantastic and memorable time among the more typical “running around seeing nothing and dodging zombies” portion of the game. In one, we both got sniper rifles and just sat up on one of the tallest buildings in Cherno just watching people come and go. We’d watch them die to zombies, watch them sneak around as they looted buildings, and if we saw someone being attacked we’d shoot and kill their attacker if possible. I recall a group of 4 people ganking some poor lone guy, so we opened fire and sought retribution upon each one of them.
It was a different experience than PUBG or Fortnite. In many instances it was a lot more tense. Avoiding zombies could be harrowing. Heading into a city was a daunting and deadly prospect. Dealing with food, medicine, and water added new aspects to the gameplay. It was more than just a battleground shooter. Too bad they screwed up so badly that now they’re basically a forgotten joke.
01/12/2017 at 20:46 PanFaceSpoonFeet says:
Pubgmeh. It’s an odd one fer me.. DayZ is a buggy, glitchy mess, unreliable, laggy… But also my favourite game.. 1000+ hours in.. pubg is not an alternative, it’s a different genre.
01/12/2017 at 21:06 mitrovarr says:
I think it’s interesting how a game’s lifecycle can begin, peak, and end before it ever leaves early access.