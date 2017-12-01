Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris trailer shows off new weapons, armour and dance moves

Destiny 2 is about to get Vexier, with the Curse of Osiris expansion landing on December 5th. How are you going to pass the time until then, you ask? Well, you can spend at least 48 seconds of it watching this preview of the new weapons, armour and emotes. Emotes rarely seem like a big deal to me, but I have a soft-spot for those in Destiny – it’s criminal that Destiny 2 only allows you to equip one at once. I’ll soon be able to fill that slot with a sweet-looking holographic mic drop though, so Bungie are at least partially forgiven.

You can take a peek at the new gear in the trailer below, which includes a gun that launches terrifying little spider-robots.

That sweeping fella at the end got a chuckle out of me, and suggests this awesome incidental animation will soon be available as an equippable emote.

I also appreciated those quick shots of the three dancing guardians, though it doesn’t come close to the majesty of this.

I wanted to like Destiny 2 more than I did. I still think it’s a great game with the most satisfying alien zapping around, but it’s endgame offerings haven’t been substantial enough to keep me hooked. Activation do have changes in the pipes: most activities are set to start handing out greater rewards, and there’s a ‘masterwork’ tier of weapons being added. Some of those changes will land with Curse of Osiris on December 5th, while others are being held back until December 12th. Combined with the new stuff in the expansion, it might be enough to get me playing again – though the emphasis there is firmly on the ‘might’.

Curse of Osiris is out on December 5th, and it looks like the only way to buy it is to get the double expansion pack for £30.